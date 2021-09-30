faithiecannoise/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite rising ~320% from its March 2020 lows, Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is trading around its SOTP valuation. In addition, there are several upcoming catalysts and industry tailwinds that will enhance ARES’ business even further. With a history of consistently growing AUM, revenues, earnings and dividends, I believe ARES represents a rare opportunity to purchase a great company at a fairly attractive price.

Background

Founded in 1997, Ares Management is a leading global investment manager with $262 billion AUM (as of 6/30/21). Similar to Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KKR (NYSE:KKR), Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG), Apollo (NYSE: APO), and Brookfield (NYSE:BAM), Ares falls under the category of alternative asset managers. In other words, they invest in assets outside of conventional assets such as stocks, bonds, and cash (examples include private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, credit / debt).

Ares currently runs ~20 strategies under five main groups:

Credit ($168B): liquid and illiquid credit strategies across the non-investment grade credit universe; also one the largest self-originating direct lenders to the US and Europe middle markets (providing one-stop financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies)

Private Equity ($27B): investment strategies such as special opportunities, corporate private equity, infrastructure and power

Real Estate ($33B): debt, US & Europe opportunistic / value-add equity, triple net leases (also has several vehicles: non-traded REITs, mREIT, and private equity/debt commingled funds)

Secondary Solutions ($19B): Landmark Partners (Ares company) invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset classes (private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure)

Strategic Initiatives ($10B): special situations, senior lending, Ares SSG platform, and Ares Insurance Solutions (AIS)

Similar to Apollo, a large portion of Ares’ business is focused on credit (~64%).

AUM in the alternative asset space is at an all-time high and has been steadily growing at around 10-11% a year since 2004. Ares’ AUM has been growing at ~21% CAGR since its IPO in 2015 and its Fee Related Earnings (FRE) has grown at 26% CAGR.

Ares has the goal of reaching $500 billion in AUM by 2025 and is targeting 20%+ annual growth in both FRE and dividends per share through 2025. To top it all off, over 95% of ARES’ management fees are insulated from redemptions, which implies a very predictable revenue stream.

Source: August 2021 Investor Presentation

All in all, Ares’ business is firing on all cylinders, has demonstrated its ability to raise capital globally and sees a clear path for continued and repeatable growth.

Valuation

So how do we go about valuing ARES? Similar to my last few articles on KKR and APO, one can think of ARES (or any asset manager like Brookfield, Blackstone, Apollo, etc.) as two segments:

The income stream (management + incentive fees) The balance sheet (cash & investments net of debt). In other words, the book value.

The recurring management fees come from managing the pools of money and the variable incentive fees come from being profitable (over some hurdle). Think of it as the typical “2 and 20”.

The balance sheet is simply the cash and investments that ARES has on its balance sheet minus the debt.

Using a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) approach, we can apply certain multiples to the income streams and balance sheet to estimate ARES’ intrinsic value.

Above is a slide from Brookfield’s 2020 Investor Day Presentation, which gives us an idea on how they value their business. They apply a 25x multiple to fee-related earnings (FRE) (i.e. the management fee), a 10x multiple on the net target carried interest (i.e. incentive fee), and a 1x multiple for invested capital (or book value).

Based on its most recent 10-Q, ARES had 181M diluted shares outstanding, is currently trading at $74 and has a market cap of ~$13.5B.

Management Fee Stream

ARES' FRE has increased steadily since 2015 and was $424M in 2020. Applying a 20-25x multiple, we get between $8.5B - 10.6B in value for the management fee stream (or $47 - 58.5 / share).

However, a more accurate number is obtained using the LTM numbers (using numbers from Q2 2021), where FRE was $510M (Ares actually expects $588M in 2021). Applying a 20-25x multiple for $510M, we get between $10.2B - 12.75B in value for the management fee stream (or $56.5 - 70.5 / share).

Book Value

Based on its most recent 10-Q, we see that its balance sheet is broken down into two segments: Ares and consolidated funds.

If we consider cash, treasury securities, and investments, we get: ($0.58B + $2.9B) + ($0.85B + $1.0B + $10.6B) = $15.93B.

Total Liabilities + Redeemable / Non-Controlling Interest = $14.2B + $2.8B = $17B.

Book Value (BV) = $15.93B - $17B = -$1.07B (or -$6 / share).

Summing up management fee + book value, we see that ARES’ intrinsic value is somewhere between ~$50.5 - 64.5 / share. At current prices of $74, we are paying ~15% premium to the upper multiple of ~25x for the management fee stream + 1x for the book value. However, this is before we factor in the incentive fee + growth.

Incentive Fee Stream / Carried Interest

Ares’ performance income realized for 2020 was $547M ($400M in 2019, $350M in 2018).

If we assume a 10x multiple and assume shareholders get ~50% after taxes and compensation, we get ~$2.7B for the incentive fee stream (or ~$15 / share).

So, in total, we get:

Conservative Valuation: $56.5 - $6 + $15 = $65.5

Less Conservative: $70.5 - $6 + $15 = $79.5

So currently we get that ARES is trading between 94-113% of intrinsic value. So overall, Ares is fairly valued but at current prices, we are getting all future growth in AUM / FRE / BV / dividends for free.

Catalysts

Many of the catalysts are the same for the alternative asset managers.

Continued Execution: ARES continues to execute and scale on its strategies; management sees significant opportunities for continued growth Increased Demand for Alternative Assets: according to a survey of alternative asset investors, “at least 77% of investors say they plan to maintain or increase their capital commitments over the next year while at least 81% say they plan to maintain or raise their allocations” Low Interest Rates: low interest has forced investors to find sources of yield and Ares offers just that Inclusion to the S&P 500: recent C-Corp conversions by ARES, APO, BX, and KKR indicate that they may be eligible to be included in the S&P 500 index

Risks

1. Rising Interest Rates/Inflation: there’s a risk that rising rates would impact ARES' ability to generate returns, but like Apollo (who claims that higher interest rates would actually be a net positive, as its portfolio contains a decent number of variable-rate loans & higher rates would also help the pricing of new business), Ares also claims that their portfolio of floating rate credit would help mitigate rising rates / inflation risk

2. Credit Concentration: Ares is mainly a credit player (~64% AUM in credit); it claims that its excess returns are generated by capitalizing on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum; I'm far from an expert in credit, but it seems that Ares (and Apollo) has excelled in the credit space for the past few decades and there’s no evidence of that trend ending any time soon.

Takeaway

ARES (and the other alternative asset managers like BX, KKR, BAM) are often overlooked and most investors do not have any allocation to them since they are not part of the S&P 500. At these valuations, ARES is currently trading ~94-113% of its intrinsic value and we get the growth thrown in for free (plus a ~2.5% yield).

If management can execute and reach $500B in AUM by year-end 2025, then it seems that ARES is trading at ~50% of its value in 4 years.

Like all alternative asset managers, it seems that they have the hallmarks of a great business:

The business model is simple to understand and within most people’s circle of competence. ARES manages money and allocates capital across different strategies. It is a predictable business. ARES will probably be managing money for the foreseeable future and has recurring (and increasing) cashflows. It is on sale. Current estimated intrinsic value is ~$65.5-$79.5 per share and is trading at ~$74. In this case, ARES is fairly priced but if we look out to 2025 where they expect to roughly double its AUM, ARES looks to be ~50% off.

Based on the analysis above, I recommend taking a long position in ARES.