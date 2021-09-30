Tim Boyle/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is in the newspapers and on the news broadcasts all the time these days.

When I worked in the Federal Reserve System, the goal was to keep the Fed out of the press, off the airways, as much as possible.

In fact, if the Fed could go for months without people hearing or knowing what the Fed was doing, that was the dream.

Why?

If the Fed is doing its job, then it should be invisible. People could focus on what they needed to focus on, the economy, their businesses, their jobs, and not be distracted by what the Fed might or might not be doing.

It was believed that only when the Fed was not performing its job well that the Fed was noticed.

Well, guess where we are?

The Markets Are Distorted

We are in a time where the Federal Reserve dominates the bond market.

Well, the bond expert, Mohamed El-Erian states it very clearly in the Financial Times,

The trillions of dollars of bonds purchased by the Fed and the European Central Bank have distorted the usual two-sided markets and encouraged many to buy a whole range of assets well beyond what they would normally do on the basis of fundamentals."

He states that

One should never underestimate the power of central banks intervening in market pricing."

Behind this all is a central bank that assures the investment community that it will be there supporting the financial markets with "a fully-functioning printing press."

The result?

Such purchase legitimatize previous private sector investments and provide assurance that there will be ready buyers of assets for those needing to sell to reposition portfolios."

In other words, the Federal Reserve is now in the business to "keep the music playing" so that the markets can "keep on dancing."

This Has Not Been A Recent Happening

The thing to realize is that getting to where we are now has not happened just overnight.

This situation, to me, is the result of years of governmental economic policy that created an environment I have called "credit inflation."

Early in the 1960s, the federal government decided to generate a policy that would achieve lower levels of unemployment at the cost of a little bit more of inflation.

The justification for this policy was something called "the Phillips Curve," a statistical relationship that seemed to show that the economy could achieve a little lower rate of unemployment at the cost of a slightly higher rate of inflation.

So, the government set out to achieve this lower rate of unemployment. And, this approach was followed by both Republican and Democratic administrations in Washington, D.C.

Initially, the new policy did generate lower unemployment, but inflation became a problem. First, President Nixon tried to resolve this problem, but kept on with the economic stimulus, by freezing wages and prices.

Finally, the problem of higher inflation was resolved by Paul Volcker, who, as Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, crushed inflation, and consumer price inflation ceased to be a problem.

But, another thing was happening in the economy. Sophisticated investors began to put more and more of their money into assets rather than into corporate physical investment. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, this showed up in rising house prices, rising commodity prices, rising gold prices, and rising prices for works of art.

This movement into assets accelerated in the later 1970s and took off after Volcker and the Fed crushed consumer price inflation. Credit inflation was alive and well as the 1990s moved on into the 2000s.

Mr. El-Erian discusses how this behavior took over after the recovery from the 2008 global financial crisis. Almost all of the government stimulus money went into the world of assets, inflating asset prices, but keeping consumer prices under control.

Economic growth in the recovery following the Great Recession was a low 2.1 percent compound annual rate of increase once the recession ended, and consumer price inflation remained around 2.0 percent.

But asset prices soared as the Federal Reserve, under the leadership of Ben Bernanke, entered into two periods of quantitative easing. The objective of the Fed during this time period was to always err on the side of monetary ease so as to avoid, as much as possible, any chance of an economic downturn.

The Covid-19 Recession

Then the United States got hit with the Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying Covid-19 recession.

And, the Federal Reserve, and the federal government, responded, with massive amounts of money.

As Mr. El-Erian noted, these movements "decoupled" all relationships between government bond yields and economic developments and prospects.

The Federal Reserve came to dominate the scene. After all, what could be more assuring to investors that "a central bank with a fully-functioning printing press willing and able to buy assets at non-commercial levels."

The distortions in the marketplace grew and deepened.

Market uncertainty increased.

And, more and more focus was directed at the Fed and how the Fed was going to get the financial system out of the condition it now found itself in.

The economy is expected to continue to grow, although there are now more questions about how the Delta variant of Covid-19 might suppress future expansion.

There are also questions about when supply-chain problems will be overcome.

Then, the problem of inflation cannot be ignored. The rise in commodity prices in recent days has accelerated concerns about the future of inflation.

Furthermore, there are signs that other central banks, most notably the European Central Bank, might go into its own effort to taper its quantitative easing.

Also, there are the difficulties surrounding the passage of the Biden economic stimulus programs in the U.S. Congress and increasing concerns about the ability of President Biden to lead the government.

A side issue to this, but also a very important issue, is the need to raise the debt ceiling. If the government does not raise the ceiling, default of U.S. debt could occur.

Current Actions

Last Wednesday, following the most recent meeting of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed indicated that it would probably begin to taper its securities purchases in November, or soon afterwards.

It also indicated that it would consider raising its policy rate of interest in 2022.

Bond yields rose.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note went from 0.210 percent, just before the Fed's meeting last week, to 0.301 percent at yesterday's close. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note went from 1.316 percent before the Fed's meeting to close at 1.544 percent at yesterday's close.

The concern is the break in the Fed's efforts over the years to "be there" for the market when the market feels some weakness coming on.

But, Mr. El-Erian offers investors some advice.

Investors gained a tremendous lot over the past fifty years or so as credit inflation was the standard for economic policy in the Fed and the federal government.

Investors must realize that ending such prolonged support can result in "the consequential possibility of collateral damage and unintended consequences."

Investors have come a long way from the 1960s. The ultimate of this period came with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and following recession.

The Federal Reserve stepped way out to prevent an immediate crisis.

As a consequence, financial markets that were only a little distorted before the Covid-19 recession became hugely distorted.

The Federal Reserve has been at the forefront in all that has taken place.

The Federal Reserve will be in the headlines for much of the time that the resolution of these distortions take place.