There's nothing quite like having a beverage at the end of a long, hard day. It doesn't even have to be on that kind of occasion. It can be during a lunch, or first thing in the morning, or in the middle of the night. When investors generally think about beverage companies in the non-alcohol space, their minds often drift to the major players. But not all beverage companies are significant in size. One of the smaller prospects that has a long operating history is a company called National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Some of its brands date back 130 years. In recent years, the company has demonstrated reliable growth on its top line and consistent and generally growing cash flows on the bottom line. This year, the business looks set to continue on that trend. Ultimately, the enterprise probably does make for a decent long-term prospect. But it is worth noting that shares don't come particularly cheap.

Understanding National Beverage

National Beverage is not a small company. But with a market capitalization of $4.85 billion as of this writing, it is not a large player in its space either. It certainly cannot stand up to the giants like The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP). However, that does not stop the business from having a robust portfolio of assets to work with. For the most part, the company focuses on selling sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and some carbonated soft drinks. It mostly targets active, health-conscious customers. Though other large beverage companies have made inroads in the healthy space in recent years, most of the product offerings in its own portfolio are already positioned in that way.

The company places most of its energy toward promoting its Power+ Brands. These include LaCroix, LaCroix Curate, and LaCroix NiCola Sparkling waters. It also includes energy brands like Clear Fruit and Rip It. On top of this, the company has beverages like Everfresh and Everfresh Premier Varietals. The company also sells juice and juice-based products such as Mr. Pure. Though not a significant portion of its business anymore, the company also has carbonated beverages like Shasta and Faygo.

To service its many thousands of customers, the company operates 12 production facilities totaling around 2 million square feet of space and located in 10 different states. 10 of these our company owned, with 2 in each California and Michigan. The company also has single facilities in Georgia, Kansas, Ohio, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Its 2 leased facilities are located in Maryland and Florida.

*Created by Author

Over the past few years, revenue at the company has maintained a steady climb. It rose from $826.92 million in 2016 to $1.07 billion in 2020. Net profits have been more volatile, rising from $107.05 million in 2016 to $149.77 million in 2017. It then declined each year, hitting $129.97 million in 2019. But then, in 2020, the company posted profits of $174.15 million. Operating cash flow followed a similar trajectory, but the overall trend there has also been positive. Last year, the company achieved cash flow of $193.77 million. This compares to the $177.69 million achieved one year earlier. And EBITDA has also been climbing, reaching an all-time high in 2020 of $259.44 million. It is worth noting that when I refer to a particular fiscal year, the company actually refers to the year after that. For instance, because of when the company's financial period ends, the 2020 data is considered by the firm to be its 2021 fiscal year. This is because the fiscal year in question, while being mostly in the year in which I stated, ends in the subsequent year.

So far this year, the company is doing well. For the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, what I call 2021, revenue totaled $311.71 million. This compares to the $293.37 million generated the same time a year earlier. Net profits are up slightly, having risen from $51.16 million to $53.82 million. Operating cash flow increased from $51.53 million to $56.66 million. And EBITDA grew from $74.74 million to $78.74 million.

*Created by Author

Pricing the firm

When it comes to pricing the business, I decided to take two different approaches. One of these is to look at it from the perspective of its most recent completed fiscal year. The other is to assume that the first quarter this year is indicative of how the company will perform the rest of the year. Following the former approach, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 25. This decreases to 22.8 on a forward basis. The price to earnings multiple comes in at 27.8, declining to 26.5 moving forward. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company is 17.7. This drops to 16.8 on a forward basis. It is uncommon for the EV to EBITDA multiple of a company to be lower than the price to operating cash flow multiple. This is because of the interest expense associated with the company's debt. However, National Beverage has no debt as of this writing and has excess cash of $245.54 million. This puts us in a happy position of having a company that has virtually no risk of bankruptcy.

To put its pricing into perspective, I decided to compare the company to some comparable firms that I picked from the Quant platform on Seeking Alpha. On a price to operating cash flow basis, I ended up with a range of 6.8 to 32.8. In both the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year scenarios, only one company was more expensive than our prospect. However, using the EV to EBITDA approach resulted in two prospects being more expensive than ours if we look at the 2020 figures and three being more expensive if we use the 2021 forecast.

Takeaway

At this point in time, National Beverage looks to be a sturdy and reliable enterprise. The company has a very low level of risk associated with it. However, growth, while positive, has not been all that strong. Profitability has been a bit volatile, but generally very good. On an absolute basis, shares do look to be a bit lofty. However, the absence of debt and the fact that shares look to be no worse than fairly valued on a relative basis makes it an interesting prospect for long term investors to consider.