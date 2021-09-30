piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Recent tech IPO Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) has lost nearly a third of its value in September alone, with a poor earnings report holding much of the blame alongside broader tech weakness. The NoSQL database company looks to still be in the early innings of its growth, although it doesn't exhibit rapid revenue growth like other recent tech IPOs such as SentinelOne (S). While a lower growth rate stems partly from an enterprise-aimed model, Couchbase has a strong margin profile and could become a long-term earnings and cash flow powerhouse should it be able to manage costs as revenues continue to scale.

Couchbase's Platform

Couchbase operates a unified, flexible NoSQL database targeted at enterprise customers and applications. It's a high performance, reliable, multi-modal platform that suits those enterprise needs through ease of operation, speed and ability and agility to operate anywhere. The company believes it can provide "unmatched versatility, performance, scalability, and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud, and edge computing deployments." Effortless scalability, SQL familiarity, consistent and dependable performance on high-demand applications and lower TCO are some of the advantages that Couchbase sells its platform upon.

Graphic from Couchbase

Couchbase runs its platform at any location a customer wants, whether that's on the edge, in a public or private cloud, multiple clouds, base metal servers and more. The platform can be deployed on Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, Google's (GOOG) Cloud Platform, and other environments like VMware (VMW) and Docker. Wide range of deployment potential and the ability to run tens of millions of operations per second, this scalability allows enterprise customers to entrust mission-critical operations with Couchbase.

While Couchbase targets the largest cohort, enterprises, compared to MongoDB's (MDB) Atlas which can be more suitable for even the smallest needs, it believes that its advantages and platform sets it up to tackle the most complex data and sets it apart from competition. Focusing on the enterprise sphere does contribute to less attractive revenue growth, but high margins, a large TAM, and opportunities within future growth industries makes Couchbase an attractive buy at a relatively cheaper valuation.

Slow But Steady Growth, Solid Metrics

The company is still in its early stages of growth, with just 549 customers and just over $110 million in ARR through the prior quarter. Revenues grew just 18% y/y for the quarter, with ARR increasing 20%. Even though these are by no means hyper-growth metrics, like competitor MongoDB, with Atlas revenues up 83% y/y to 56% of total revenues in FQ2 as customers exceeded 29,000, Couchbase is at an early stage of growth with attractive retention and ARR expansion.

Graphic from Couchbase

ARR has grown at a decent clip, a 26% CAGR since the start of FY20, although the company has just eclipsed the $100 million mark four quarters ago. While this isn't as attractive as >70% growth as some tech companies exhibit, Couchbase's customer count is still fairly low and the company is showing strength in growth individual ARR among its larger customers during their lifetime.

While largest customers have grown at ~21% in terms of ARR since Q1 '20, up to nearly $500,000 per customer, the overall is growing at a quicker pace, ~36%, to nearly $206,000 now; this provides some more evidence that Couchbase can quickly upsell and increase customer's ARR early in the customer journey, further supported a 115% dollar-based net retention rate. Couchbase's largest customers, those 22 currently contributing >$1 million in ARR, "have increased their ARR by an average of 29x since the time of such customer’s first contract," while those contributing over $500,000 "have increased their ARR by an average of 19x." This provides evidence that recently acquired (and soon-to-be-acquired) customers still have much more to grow in terms of ARR contribution.

Graphic from Couchbase

At the time of its IPO, Couchbase counted just 549 customers, with >30% of those Fortune 100, and >25% part of the Fortune Global 2000. No customer accounts for over 5% of ARR, so there's no significant concentration risk in terms of ARR contribution. Although overall customer count is low alongside a potentially longer sales cycle due to an enterprise focus, ARR growth of ~21x since first contract and net new additions provide a compelling, predictable growth flywheel.

With the company's TAM estimated at $43 billion in 2020, expanding to $62 billion by 2024, the overall opportunity is inherently large; it's just a matter of when the company can achieve scale, >$1B in ARR, and how vital the company's platform is to enterprises and other customers to get ahead of competitors. Couchbase also believes that its platform could aid in ushering in the next boom in tech, with its features allowing it "to perform at enterprise-class levels even as it addresses the increasing demands of emerging trends, such as self-driving cars, the proliferation of edge computing with 5G, augmented reality and blockchain."

Competitive Landscape and Risks

Couchbase has some steep competition from cloud leaders, Microsoft, Amazon and Google, as well as more established NoSQL leader MongoDB. However, it believes its award-winning platform offers superior features and advantages compared to leading platforms MongoDB and Amazon's DynamoDB, while Azure Cosmos DB, Cloud Firestore and Redis are others.

SQL-friendly architecture can provide enterprise clients an easy transition from legacy/relational databases to a NoSQL one, while MongoDB doesn't natively use SQL features, instead using a connector to translate and query SQL to its database. Couchbase also believes that it offers much better performance and scaling than competitors, while allowing customers to manage their own data. In addition, Couchbase's cloud "processed more operations per dollar with a lower TCO compared to MongoDB’s Atlas cloud service and Amazon’s DynamoDB database service." Although Couchbase is targeting primarily enterprise customers, while the others can cater to much smaller organizations, offering a compelling TCO amongst other advantages provides a runway to potentially gain market share in the long run.

Couchbase recently rolled out Couchbase Server 7, which aims to combine the best aspects of relational databases and ACID to a modern NoSQL database, helping enterprises accelerate the shift of mission-critical apps to Couchbase's cloud. Future developments later this year and in FY23 include mobile and developer offerings, and hosted DBaaS on Azure, GCP, and AWS, reaching the biggest cloud platforms. Over the long-run, Couchbase can potentially cut out a market in enterprise and then expand to smaller customers and take share off competitors such as MongoDB.

However, Couchbase does offer some risks to its growth and valuation - although it trades at roughly 11x revenues for FY22, it hasn't exhibited rapid growth, rather a steady ~20% rate, while peers are growing much faster. While it doesn't cap upside per se, it does limit the degree to which that multiple can expand unless sales growth can accelerate or scale higher. It could take years for revenues to pick up the pace of growth, if at all; even so, projecting a 22% CAGR in revenues through FY30 paves the way for over $700 million in revenues, while out to FY35 sees revenues at nearly $2 billion if the current pace of growth is maintained. While these would likely generate significant upside and earnings leverage, it's a much more long-term focus for a 'growth' stock, placing it more along the lines of early Adobe (ADBE) rather than Bill.com (BILL).

Couchbase also struggles in terms of profitability and hefty expenses - the company does boast a nearly 90% gross margin, but it's susceptible to overspending in S&M expenses relative to gross profit. It could be more expensive with a longer sales cycle to obtain enterprise customers, and Couchbase has spent over 80% of its gross profit in just S&M, and when accounting for headcount additions and other G&A costs, operating expenses are far over 100% of gross profit, leading the company to accumulate wide losses. While a high gross margin and recurring revenue streams does pave the way for possible superior earnings leverage in the long-run, it raises the question of when revenues will be able to exhibit proper economies of scale to offset customer acquisition costs in S&M to provide operating leverage and operating profitability. For FY22, Couchbase is projecting ~$121 million in revenues, and operating loss around $48 million, or a (32%) operating margin. The company could bleed cash and turn to some offerings to raise cash over the next few fiscal years, incurring dilution to investors.

Overall

As another way to invest in NoSQL, with potential long-term opportunities in new high-growth tech fields and among enterprise customers, Couchbase offers an interesting long-term outlook. At just 11x FY22 revenues, Couchbase provides a relatively cheap valuation, seemingly fairly priced in terms of current and expected near-term 20% growth rates, while ARR metrics and expansion point to solid long-term growth. As such, a long-term horizon, 10 years or more, could see Couchbase grow revenues substantially as it continues to advance it platform, with a strong margin profile likely lending to high operating and earnings leverage and potentially strong cash flow generation. While tame growth could persist this year and as rising rates threaten tech, Couchbase remains cautiously bullish as shares quickly approach lows.