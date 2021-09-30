shotbydave/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When seeking exposure to oil prices, it seems the mineral rights-focused Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is often overlooked in favor of run-of-the-mill oil companies, despite providing an income-generating investment option that capitalizes on higher oil prices. Whilst their high distribution yield of 6.78% provides a nice source of income, more exciting options exist when looking at their other mineral rights peers.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

It should come as no surprise that their cash flow performance broadly tracks oil prices given their focus on oil and gas mineral rights, which was clearly evident through their operating cash flow dropping to $62.2m during 2020 versus $80.8m during 2019. During the first half of 2021, once again their operating cash flow improved year-on-year to $45.9m versus the equivalent $35.5m they saw during 2020 and thus has seen their distributions boosted in line with their variable policy, as per the quotes included below.

“The $0.31 per common unit distribution this quarter reflects a 75% payout of cash available for distribution.” “We expect to continue to allocate 25% of our cash available for distribution for debt pay-down in the future.”

-Kimbell Royalty Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call.

Since their financial performance is volatile, they follow a variable distribution policy with a 75/25 split between distributions and deleveraging. This means that their distribution coverage will always be strong given their variable policy, but on the other hand, absent higher oil prices, there is no scope for further growth and thus there are more exciting options offered by their other mineral rights peers.

The first example is Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) who recently completed an acquisition that stands to fundamentally boost their medium- to long-term distribution potential in any given oil price environment, as my other article analyzed and discussed in detail. The second example is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) that, as my other article covered, also stands to boost their distributions in 2022 as management increases their payout ratio. Even though higher oil prices could still boost the future distributions of Kimbell Royalty Partners, this would obviously also boost those of their other two peers and thus does not pose any comparable benefit with Viper Energy Partners and Black Stone Minerals already offering comparable high yields.

Although their distribution policy is based around cash available for distribution, it is very similar to their free cash flow with the difference being that the former is calculated with an accrual-based approach versus the obvious cash-based approach of the latter. During the first and second quarters of 2021, their cash available for distributions was $14.7m and $17.8m, respectively, thereby totaling $32.5m and thus within the ballpark of their free cash flow of $30.4m during the first half of 2021. If annualized, this equals around $60m per annum of free cash flow and thus under their capital allocation strategy sees around $15m being directed towards strengthening their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

They appear to have a healthy capital structure with their equity of $313.1m far exceeding their net debt of $150m and bodes well for their financial health. When looking ahead, this will improve as they direct the 25% of their free cash flow towards deleveraging, which as previously estimated should be around $15m if these operating conditions continue. This equals around 10% of their net debt and thus they should deleverage at a moderate pace with material yearly improvements.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics, they clearly show that their leverage is only low with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.40 and a net debt-to-operating cash flow of 1.48 both sitting within the low territory of between 1.01 and 2.00. Not to mention their interest coverage of 8.91 that shows their debt is easily serviced and whilst their gearing ratio of 32.38% is technically just into the high territory, their leverage relative to their earnings is far more important than relative to the accounting value of their net assets. This means that their deleveraging stems from a very fiscally conservative capital allocation strategy and not a weak financial position, especially given how their leverage remained within control with a moderate net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.11 even during the downturn of 2020.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, their low leverage is further supported by strong liquidity with their respective current and cash ratios of 1.33 and 0.45. They also retain a further $102.1m available under their credit facility, although this facility houses the entirety of their $162.9m debt and matures in the middle of 2024. Since they can only repay upwards of 10% of their debt per annum, this will obviously require refinancing and thankfully this should not prove problematic nor derail their distributions given their existing low leverage.

Conclusion

Whilst their fundamentals are solid with strong distribution coverage, low leverage, and strong liquidity, further distribution growth is not likely given their simultaneously deleveraging, unlike their peers who have further room for growth. Given this situation, I believe that only a neutral rating is appropriate because their unit price has already recovered back towards its pre-Covid-19 level from late 2019 and the further oil price gains required to push higher are obviously uncertain.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Kimbell Royalty Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.