The airline sector took a step back over the last month as COVID fears returned just as passenger levels had reached 80% of 2019 levels. As the traffic numbers are now set to rebound, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) remains poised to soar into 2022. My investment thesis is Bullish on the airline stock as analysts place a $7+ EPS target for 2023.

Lumpy Recovery

In no huge surprise, the recovery from the COVID shutdowns has turned lumpy. TSA passenger traffic returned to 80% of 2019 levels, but international travel still remains blocked in most areas and variants of the virus have altered passenger patterns.

Even with some hiccups in Q3'21 demand, Alaska Air still sees revenue only down 20% from 2019 levels. Even after major lockdowns and current restrictions on certain travel, the industry has managed to stay within striking distance of previous peak levels.

Source: Alaska Air Form 8-K

The stock has fallen from peak levels around $75 due to fears over further lockdowns hampering traffic, but instead the U.S. government agreed to open up travel with the EU based on vaccines and proven negative tests prior to flying. According to United Airlines (UAL) CEO, business demand is already back to June rebound levels and the opening up of Europe in November will further boost traffic.

Alaska Air doesn't focus on international travel, but the airline will most definitely benefit from more passengers flying and needing to reach international locations. At the same time, investors need to remember that this airline has a net cash position having ending the June quarter with net cash of nearly $800 million.

Data by YCharts

The market appears very unaware Alaska Air is on pace to top 2019 earnings by 2023. Even in the turbulent June quarter, the airline generated $351 million in operating cash flow. The total Q2'21 operating cash flow reached $840 million due to PSP funds.

The airline is in a far better situation to thrive as the industry fully recovers in 2022 and beyond. The current estimates have traffic fully recovering by 2024 with potential upside to the story by 2023, if travelers no longer fear negative COVID outcomes due to vaccines. Investors need to remember that annual rolling passenger volumes reached 900 million in 2019, topping the peak below 700 million prior to 9/11.

Source: Airlines.org

The travel sector could easily take another hit during the Winter months when viruses regularly spread at a higher rate. The market shouldn't be shocked with another outbreak starting in December or January, though the Delta variant and vaccines have the vast majority of individuals with immunities.

What ultimately matters is that air travel always rebounds to top previous peaks setting up the airlines for record years ahead.

Back To Record Levels

Investors should prepare for a quicker return to normality in the travel sector setting Alaska Air up for a rebound to record earnings. The airline produced a $6.42 EPS back in 2019 and analysts now project the company is on a pace to top those EPS levels in 2023. The current estimates have the EPS jumping to $5.45 next year and all the way up to $7.32 in 2023.

Data by YCharts

The airline only has slightly more diluted shares outstanding now. Investors should expect Alaska Air to return to repurchasing shares similar to back in 2019. As the company collects positive cash flows going forward, Alaska Air is likely to repeat the repurchases similar to the 1.2 million shares bought in 2019 on top of a $0.35 quarterly dividend that returned $173 million to shareholders per year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alaska Air is set to soar as the market begins to comprehend the path to top peak passenger levels from 2019. The stock only trades at 8x 2023 EPS estimates leaving Alaska Air as an incredible bargain due to the solid balance sheet.

The whole airline sector definitely has downside risk from another shutdown due the next virus, but the recent traffic rebound following the fears over the Delta variant is a positive reinforcement passengers will return. With limited risk traffic doesn't rebound, the stock is insanely cheap.