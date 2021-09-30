Rates Spark: Getting Over The Headline

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

By Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

The ebbs and flow of inflation scares

The inflation scare has eased as quickly as it rose yesterday, but we fear fixed income is in the hand of developments in energy markets. It is well-understood that central banks typically look through jumps in energy-related inflation, but the recent spike is the latest in a list of worries that has pushed investors into inflation hedges. The data slate today should do nothing to alleviate fears, although here too, a spike in eurozone CPI should not come as a surprise thanks to well-flagged base effects. In the eurozone, as is the case in other jurisdictions, investors would do better to track the trajectory of wages for signs of second-round effects.

Inflation will remain in the headlines today, and inflation swaps near their recent top

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

That there should be no let-up in inflation-related headlines does not necessarily mean that rates are due to rise further today. A too-rapid acceleration in prices can dent consumer spending power. What’s more, when inflation is as a result of insufficient supply capacity, the message about the economy’s growth potential is on balance negative. This should come as no surprise. In fact, this is exactly the sort of worry that gripped financial markets over the summer months. The difference compared to then is not a wholesale reappraisal of growth potential, but simply a more balanced supply and demand equilibrium thanks to a return to active primary markets.

Policy divergence back on the radars

As always, central bank policy is also playing a role. Even if purchases continue at full speed (or almost in the case of the ECB), US markets are now contemplating a rapid reduction between November 2021 and June 2022. Combined with more plentiful supply, and a tendency to price such shifts in advance, it is no wonder the US curve is staging a re-steepening attempt.

Widening rates differentials should boost the EUR's popularity as a funding currency

The contrast with the eurozone is becoming increasingly striking. That rates differentials widen in a sell-off is a foregone conclusion given the greater volatility of US rates, but it also puts the focus back on the upcoming policy divergence between the Fed and ECB next year. US markets face an abrupt end to purchases by mid-2022, followed by hikes in short order, while the ECB equivalent will continue at a healthy clip well into 2023 by most accounts. This is well-understood but could have far reaching ramifications. For one thing, tighter USD conditions should achieve to widen cross currency basis. This is nowhere more true than against the EUR, which is set to become a more popular funding currency.

Today’s events and market view

September CPI releases from France, Italy, and Germany will set the tone in today’s EUR rates markets. All are expected to jump to well above the ECB’s 2% target (to 4% in the case of Germany’s), but the rise is well-telegraphed and due largely to base effects. The ECB has sought to get ahead of this communication problem by flagging the prospect for higher-than-expected inflation in the near term.

In the afternoon, US data consist in jobless claims, 2Q GDP, core PCE, and Chicago PMI. Here too, the attention should be on inflation indicators, as well as hints of a rebound in sentiment in the PMI survey.

There is once again a long list of Fed speakers due to make appearances today. More warnings about tapering are in order, but we doubt they will shock the market.

Original Post

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more