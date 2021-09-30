Denis_Vermenko/iStock via Getty Images

Gogo's (NASDAQ:GOGO) management delivered target sales growth of 15%, which made the stock price spike in the recent weeks. If we assume the successful launch of Gogo 5G, more AVANCE Units sold online, and more cash in the balance sheet, my implied share price is between $39 and $90. In my opinion, when analysts use the new numbers given by the management, I expect that the share price will increase.

Gogo: Demand For The Company's Products And Expectations of More Cash In Hand

Founded in 1991 and incorporated in Chicago, Gogo is a provider of broadband connectivity services. The company designs and operates dedicated air-to-ground maintenance in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software:

Source: Gogo Inflight Internet Company

With more than 5,800 ATG business aircraft online in 2020 and close to 1,700 AVANCE platforms installed, the company offers a wide range of spectrum frequencies and networks to clients. The company also noted 700 paid subscribers to Gogo Vision, the company's on-demand entertainment service.

In my opinion, there is a significant demand for the company's software and services. If Gogo invests a significant amount of cash in R&D and marketing services, I don't see why revenue wouldn't grow. With this in mind, now notice that the management announced that it is going to ensure an adequate level of liquidity in the coming future. That's music for my ears and that of most investors:

Source: Investor Presentations

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the company reports $109 million in cash with $352 million in total assets. Notice that on December 31, 2020, the company had $435 million in cash, which means that the management has the ability to raise a significant amount of cash from the investment community or generate FCF. Taking into account this fact, I would be expecting cash in hand to increase when free cash flow increases in the coming years:

Source: 10-Q

The total amount of debt is not worrying at all. As of June 30, 2021, I count $697 million in long-term debt. If we assume a free cash flow of $200 million in 2025, the company's net debt/FCF is equal to 2x-3x. Thus, I wouldn't be worried about the company's financial obligations:

Source: 10-Q

Market Estimates

In my view, the management was responsible for the share price spike that we saw in September. The company noted that it is expecting sales growth of 15% from 2020 to 2025. That's not all. GOGO is expecting more free cash flow following the installation of 5G networks in 2022. Read the lines below for more information on the matter:

Source: SeekingAlpha

Interestingly, I don't know whether market analysts had time to change their recommendations and price targets. The company stated that it expects 15% sales growth in the near future, but most analysts have included 10.51% sales growth in 2023. With this in mind, I decided to make my own forecasts. Have a look at the table below for more information on the expectations of other market analysts:

Source: Market Screener

If Gogo Successfully launches Gogo 5G And More AVANCE Units Online Are Sold, The Implied Target Price Is $39

In my opinion, Gogo Inc will strengthen its leadership position by offering high-quality, cost-effective connectivity products. In this case scenario, I expect Gogo to successfully launch Gogo 5G and offer the most reliable business aviation in the United States and Canada.

In addition, I would also be expecting that the company would continue to sell AVANCE units online and upgrade its existing services. As a result, the customers would receive further services from Gogo:

Source: Gogo AVANCE inflight connectivity platform

Under these widely expected assumptions, I will be using sales growth of 10.51% from 2023 to 2030, CFO/Sales of more than 40%, and a free cash flow margin of 26%-33%. With these figures, I obtained a free cash flow of $121-$302 million from 2025 to 2030:

Source: My Figures

I checked the EV/FCF multiple of other competitors to establish EV/FCF multiple of Gogo. Honeywell (HON) and Viasat (VSAT) traded at close to 15-80x FCF, so in my view, an exit multiple of 30x appears reasonable:

We compete against both equipment and telecommunications service providers to the business aviation market, including Honeywell Aerospace, Collins Aerospace, Satcom Direct, Inmarsat, and ViaSat. Source: 10-k

Source: YCharts

Putting everything together, my financial figures are shown in the image below. I used a WACC of 8.7%, which includes a beta of 1.09x-1.53x, cost of equity of 8.8%-12.3%, and cost of debt of 5.9%-6.4%. In my opinion, I am very conservative in my assumptions. Have a look at the table below, and form your own view.

Source: finbox.com

With a WACC of 8.7%, an exit multiple of 30x, and a 2031 FCF of $334 million, the implied share price is equal to $39. The company's current price mark stands at $16-$20, which means that there is significant upside potential in Gogo's valuation:

Source: My Figures

With The New Expectations Given By The Management, Gogo May Be Worth $90

In the most optimistic case scenario that I can imagine, the company would improve its operations significantly. The AVANCE platform would offer extremely superior services, and most importantly, customers would notice it. Besides, costs would also be reduced, which would be making the free cash flow margin grow significantly.

That's not all. The company would also reshape its balance sheet with more cash and a drastic reduction in the company's balance sheet. As a result, more investors would be willing to buy shares, which would decrease the company's WACC, and enhance the company's valuation.

With the new expectations from the management, Gogo is worth much more than that in the previous case scenario. Notice that I assumed sales growth close to 15%, 2025 FCF of $200 million, and an FCF margin of 31%-41% from 2025 to 2030. As shown in the image below, the free cash flow would increase from $200 million in 2024 to more than 550 million in 2029. Of course it is a bit optimistic, but let's be clear here that the management is also very optimistic:

Source: My Figures

Further assumptions include a WACC of 8.655%, an exit multiple of 30.05x, and a 2031 FCF of $739 million. In my opinion, the company will have to sell some equity in order to increase its level of cash as well as to reshape its balance sheet. With this in mind, I assumed a total amount of shares of 181 million, which is higher than the current share count. The implied fair price is equal to $55:

Source: My Figures

Skeptical Case Scenario That Includes Gogo's Main Risks

Let's get a bit more skeptical about Gogo Inc. The company's business model depends on its ability to attract and retain clients. If for whatever reason clients don't want to continue working with Gogo Inc they will be free to leave the company. Notice that the company sells only one-year contracts. If customers don't want to renew their agreements, the revenue line will most likely decline:

A significant portion of such service revenue is generated through individual subscription agreements with our customers that cover a single or small number of aircraft, with the remainder generated through subscription agreements with certain fractional or charter operators covering larger fleets of aircraft. These agreements are generally no more than one-year in duration. As such, we have no assurance that any of such customers will renew their existing agreements with us upon expiration on comparable terms or at all, including as a result of a lack of demand or dissatisfaction with our services or the availability of superior or less expensive alternatives in the market. Source: 10-k

In 2020, 21% of Gogo's revenue came from the sale of equipment, and 90% of the company's equipment revenue came from contracts with OEMs and after-market dealers. OEMs can terminate their contracts with Gogo very easily, which would be extremely detrimental to the company's revenue growth. Read the lines below for more information on the matter:

Almost all of our contracts with OEMs and dealers are terminable at will by either party on short notice. If one or more key OEMs or dealers terminates its relationship with us for any reason or our contract expires and is not renewed, our business and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected. Source: 10-k

Under these traumatic assumptions, I included sales growth of 7.5%, CFO/Sales of 35%, and a free cash flow margin of 14%-21%. The free cash flow would stand at $165 million in 2030:

Source: My Figures

Let's put everything together. I used a WACC of 9.05% because I would expect traders to sell shares once they learn about the company's results. The company's beta would increase, which would lead to an increase in the cost of equity. I also used an exit multiple of 25x, net debt of $740 million, and a share count of 109 million. The implied stock price is equal to $15. In my opinion, the downside risk is less significant than the upside potential.

Source: My Figures

Conclusion

I cannot say whether Gogo's management was very optimistic when they established a 15% sales growth target. The fact is that with the expectations of the management, I obtained an implied share price of $90. With my own assumptions that include the successful launch of Gogo 5G and many more AVANCE Units sold online, I envisage sales growth of 10.51%, and my target price is $39. In any case scenario, I believe that Gogo's shareholders will most likely see an increase in the valuation of the shares. As soon as more analysts provide their figures, the share price will most likely trend north.