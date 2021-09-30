metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is a payment solutions platform. Having landed and expanding partnerships with some well-known household names, this investment holds a lot of promise for investors.

However, once we peel back its narrative, I am struggling to become a passionate bull of Marqeta.

Here we discuss its growth rates and question what's Marqeta's stable growth rates will be in 2022? Also, I shine a light on its gross margin profile and what that means for investors.

In sum, I argue that investors paying more than 19 next year's revenues for this stock are not likely to see much more upside potential from its $13 billion market cap valuation. Here's why I'm giving this investment a pass:

What's Marqeta? What's Attractive?

Marqeta is a card payment issuing company. Marqeta allows its customers to customize, manage, and deploy card payment programs.

On a positive note, as you'd expect from a recently IPOed payment processing company, Marqeta's processing volume is trending up and to the right.

As you can see here, for Q2 2021, total volume was up 76% y/y. Furthermore, investors have a lot to be compelled towards here as Marqeta continues to land and expand tier-one companies, such as Google Pay (GOOGL)(GOOG) for its virtual tokenized card, as well as expanding its relationship with one of the hottest names in fintech, Affirm (AFRM). This latter partnership has been extended to 2024.

In fact, as you know, payment processing systems are in huge demand, and this is nicely reflected in Marqeta's recent results.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out Quickly

Source: author's calculations; **company guidance

As you can see above, for Q2 2021, Marqeta's top line was up 76% y/y, which is pretty remarkable. However, its guidance for Q3 2021 is anything but remarkable.

Even if we presume that management is being incredibly conservative and that Q3 2021 ends up smashing through that guidance and grows at 50% y/y, we are still left with the fact that since Q1 of this year, its revenue growth rates will have decelerated by more than 70% over the past 6 months.

Thus, the big question is what sort of growth rate can Marqeta grow at in 2022? If Marketa's top line is struggling to grow at less than $500 million of revenues this year, this begs the question as to what sort of growth rate can we expect in 2022?

If Marqeta is able to grow at 50% y/y next year, with the help of bolt-on acquisitions, then this investment is attractive. On the other hand, if the growth rates remain around 35% to 45% CAGR, then investors' passion for this investment will fizzle out together with its growth rate trajectory.

Profitability Remains a Long Time Off

Moving on, I've been investing long enough to know that the ugliest thing any investor can discuss in a bull market is profitability. Yet, I nonetheless contend that at some point in time, profits do matter.

With that in mind, Marqeta is pointing towards Q3 gross margins being around 40% to 45%.

At the midpoint of management's guidance for the quarter ahead, this is an improvement from what we've seen this past quarter, but it's still very far from an attractive high-quality business.

At a certain price, this investment makes sense and I could get behind this investment and be a solid cheerleader here. Yet, as it stands, not only is this a mediocre business, but it's not even that cheap either.

Valuation - Difficult to Find Upside Potential Here

On the surface, Marqeta is priced at 19x forward sales. For a business that's growing into Buy Now Pay Later and in fintech generally, this has the illusion of being cheap.

But once we factor in its middle-of-the-road gross margin profile, I'm starting to consider Marqeta less enticing as it trades for 44x next year's gross profits.

Now, as we compare and contrast with other names in this space, it's difficult to argue that Marqeta is particularly alluring. Not only does it have a lot to prove in terms of execution as well as its growth trajectory, but it also needs to provide investors with more visibility. In short, when it boils down to it, the stock is simply not so cheap.

The Bottom Line

I'm a bargain hunter. I want a high-quality business, with strong growth profiles, at a valuation that makes sense. The same as everyone else reading this article. But because I work so hard, I'm able to be very selective when it comes to picking out the best businesses to invest in.

Despite the fact that Marqeta's share price has taken a meaningful beating and is the worse performer against the peers in this space, and that would normally be a reason to be compelled to take a position here, I still struggle to find enough reason to pay up 44x next year's gross profits.

