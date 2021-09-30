JayLazarin/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:NYSE:GS) is a global leader in financial services covering investment banking, securities brokerage, investment banking, and consumer banking services.

The market's witnessing change due to systemic reasons, and I'm bullish on the stock.

Rising Yield

Rising bond yields are a leading indicator for change in the equities market. The rise in long-term U.S. bond yields is set to persist as the Federal Reserve signaled signs of tapering asset purchases in mid-2022.

It's expected that interest rates will be increased after tapering is complete as Jerome Powell admitted that inflation is growing above the Fed's initial expectations.

As interest rates rise, so do the bond yields as the fair value of bonds reduces. When we're in a higher rate environment, investors look for two types of assets.

The first type is value stocks; value stocks are preferred to growth stocks due to a more certain level of cash flows.

The second type of asset investors look for is dividend-paying stocks because it ensures that investors gain rewards regardless of the movement in stock's value. Remember that investors are now expecting an exit from the equity markets due to higher rates making bond coupons more appealing and stocks less appealing.

There's also an argument that stocks suffer in a high rate environment due to trimmed margin accounts, but if that were completely accurate, the same case could be made for levered credit investments.

With that being said, the bottom line is that the market will now most likely demand high-quality stocks, which present investors with a tangible return on investment. These will generally be financials, health care, and energy stocks.

Why Goldman Stock

Valuation

Goldman takes the cake from a relative valuation perspective alone.

GS MS BAC JPM P/E 7.34 13.93 14.44 11.14 PEG 0.02 0.38 0.33 0.11

Source: Seeking Alpha

We're analyzing at PE because we're looking at mature stocks, but to not look at the ratios in isolation, I also summoned PEG ratios, which examine company growth relative to P/E growth. Goldman leads the other banking stocks on both fronts; in fact, Goldman's PE is 45.01% lower than its 5-year average and 35.27% below its sector benchmark.

Idiosyncrasies

Goldman's investment banking business is holding strong with a constant annual growth rate of over 8% between the years 2017-2020 (see the chart below).

Source

The firm released its second-quarter earnings results where it showed recovered strength in other key business units.

According to a recent report by Seeking Alpha: "Asset management revenue of $5.13B vs. $4.61B in Q1 and more than double the amount in Q2 2020; Y/Y increase was primarily from higher net revenue in equity investments. Consumer and wealth management revenue of $1.75B, flat from Q1 and up 28% Y/Y; net revenue in consumer banking was $363M, up 41% higher than Q2 2020, reflecting higher deposit and credit card balances; net revenue in wealth management was $1.38B, up 25% Y/Y."

Goldman's making a conscious effort to increase its fee-based revenue across segments, which could add to the consistency of its topline revenue, which in turn could be very encouraging for shareholders.

There's also been a push for modernization. Goldman recently announced a deal to acquire buy now, pay later firm GreenSky. Traditional banks have been in a period of steadying the ship after the 2008 financial crisis; there's expected to be change within the big banks so that they can keep up with the growth of modern fintech companies; capital gains oriented investors will benefit if Goldman chooses to continue acquiring a significant amount of growth assets in the fintech space.

On the downside, Goldman has a significant amount of international exposure and investments in China. This has increased cost in recent years during a branching out phase; the systemic risk in China could also mean that efforts to expand and invest in the country could provide a negative return on its initial cost outlay.

Furthermore, Goldman being a value stock isn't popular with newer generation investors. It's clear that since the turn of the millennium investors have favored growth over value (see the chart below), a sign of the shift in the way equity investors view the markets.

Source: GuruFocus

Dividends

Payout Ratio 3.79% Yield to Payout 8.07 Net Income Margin 36.58%

Source: Seeking Alpha

If you're a dividend seeker, you'll most likely find comfort in Goldman's latest payout increase of 60%, bringing the forward yield up to 2.08%. With the stock's current safety ratios, there's cause for optimism regarding capacity for further dividend payments. The payout, yield to payout, and net income margin ratios are superior to 5-year averages by 49.56%, 47.90%, and 59.97%, respectively.

Backtesting & Momentum

I decided to backtest a portfolio from the year 2000-2021 with a Fama and French 5-factor model being the asset pricing metric in play.

I ran the following portfolios.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

I got presented with the following results.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

I want to focus on the Sharpe ratio alone as it penalizes the drawdowns as much as rewards the upside returns. The Sharpe ratio measures the excess return of a portfolio above the risk-free rate and measures it relative to the portfolio's volatility.

Based on the backtest the portfolio which is overweight Goldman Sachs gives us the best Sharpe ratio and thus the best risk-return utility.

The second portfolio (overweight Goldman) also gives us the best CAGR for those only concerned about Alpha.

This test isn't a guarantee of future returns, but it provides a solid indication of what can be expected. A better metric to use would be a neural network in the form of GAN or FF, but that takes quite a bit of time to do.