Richard Marsden

00:36 Hello. My name is Richard Marsden, I'm CEO of Synairgen and I'm going to give you a full update today on the progress we've made developing SNG001 as a broad-spectrum antiviral directed at COVID-19 patients who are in hospital.

00:54 SNG001 is an inhaled formulation, delivered by a specific nebulizer and the formulation contains a protein called interferon beta, which is a key cytokine that has been licensed to the conduct of [indiscernible] it drives many antiviral pathways in the cells and the objective of delivering directly to the lungs is that we will stimulate or boost our natural antiviral defenses to help tip the advantage in favor the human and combating this virus.

01:30 We are currently conducting a Phase III clinical trial called SPRINTER. This trial is progressing well. We approach in eighty percent enrollment with topline data expected early in twenty twenty two. We're also progressing well with the U. S. Government who have included SNG001 in the ACTIV-2 trial. This trial is different to our trial and that they are delivering the drug through patients at home with the objective of keeping them out of hospital.

02:04 If all goes well, then SNG001 may be available next year to treat COVID-19 patients. However, we need positive data from the SPRINTER trial, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate needs to remain a concern for governments. Currently, over ten thousand patients per day are being hospitalized in the U. S. And we would need to gain regulatory approval initially under an EUA in the U. S. Followed by BLA and MAA Applications elsewhere.

02:39 To keep up with this possibility, we've invested in manufacturing activity and also in-market infrastructure to be able to get this drug to patients in the hospital setting. COVID-19 is obviously a major problem today, affecting the global community. However, once hopefully, the dust does settle on COVID-19, then we feel that having generated hopefully, positive data from our SPRINTER clinical trial and ACTIV-2 clinical trial, the governments would be interested in a broad-spectrum antiviral that could be helpful for future pandemics.

03:24 And beyond the COVID-19 and beyond pandemic preparedness, this drug may have potential to treat anybody who gets admitted to hospital with a chest infection. Where that chest infection is associated with the respiratory virus and approximately half of chest infections are associated with viruses that we loosely called common cold and flu viruses. So most of this activities in the winter. The patient types can vary from the very young to the very old and to some vulnerable groups.

03:59 And the CoV-2 virus is range from influenza which usually gets the blame. RSV is often cited as a virus that causes hospitalized expectations in winters, but there are many viruses as rhinovirus, adenovirus, parainfluenza virus, regular coronavirus that can put people in the hospital. So it’s a great clinical need for broad-spectrum antivirals.

04:25 I've got three slides now, which explain how interferon beta works and this is the dream. So humans, animals have been in battle with viruses for many, many, many [indiscernible] and design various pathways designed to combat viral infections. So the virus itself as a species wants to replicate. It does so by invading cells taking over the machinery of the cell and turning them into little virus factories. So the virus can spread from cell to cell and a person to person.

05:02 And what you have here is the virus entering the cell on the left, the cell, the virus is detected as a dangerous signal. A message is sends the nucleus, the nucleus sends a signal out to meet interferon beta, which is admitted by the cell. That interferon beta will land on the cells own interferon beta receptor, triggering multiple antiviral pathways.

05:28 That interferon beta will also be picked up by other cells warning them as a virus about and helping those cells defend themselves and repel the virus. So that's the dream. Unfortunately, that's not so good for viruses. And viruses are very clever and we'll keep changing the tactics and strategies to try and beat this system and that's what we've seen with SARS-CoV-2. So here we have the virus entering the cell, but the virus itself will make proteins as quickly as it can. It would disrupt the signaling, the danger signal, so that not enough interferon beta is made. And when you're not meeting enough interferon beta that warning signal fails to get to this – very cell that's infected and to other cells given the virus, the upper hand, enabling that virus to infect cells, take over the machinery of the cell, replicate and then spread from cell to cell, human to human or animal to animal. And this causes a lot of information, which can lead to in the case of SARS-CoV-2 serious illness.

06:41 What we are doing is trying to counter what the virus is doing by putting interferon beta back into this site of infection, which is the lining of the lungs. So we put a formulation of interferon beta, which is being tailored for organization into a specific nebulizer and we get patients to breathe in the aerosol, so that you can engage the receptors and ensure that the antiviral responses are triggered.

07:12 Now over the last year, there have been multiple papers, which have underpinned the approach we have taken. Many of these papers talk about genetic faults, antibodies that people make to interferon beta and other interferons. But one of the prevailing themes is this virus is very good at supporting interferon beta biology.

07:37 So what we have done and other groups have done is take interferon beta and treat cells at the time of infection with interferon beta and we do this, and we've done it here with variants of this SARS-CoV-2 virus working with collaborators at viral clinics. And introduced increasing concentrations of interferon beta along the horizontal access and what you can see is the more interferon beta you use the greater inhibition and various replication.

08:09 One of the reassuring things here is that the drug is as one would predict efficacious in vitro against the variance that we've tested so far and we will continue to test variants, but the other very important thing is that to get this level of inhibition and you need these concentrations and to get these concentrations at the site of infection in this organ, which is particularly vulnerable and can cause severe illness when it's compromised you need to go via the inhaled route. We don't believe you can get these sorts of concentrations in the lining of the lungs if you go by the systemic route and that's what we are doing.

08:54 So the Phase III clinical trial, which is underway, is a randomized, double blind placebo controlled phase III trial that's being designed to confirm the findings from our very encouraging Phase II dataset, which had one hundred patients in it. It's just that this trial is larger and it's multinational.

09:18 Our target is to recruit six ten patients and we're approaching eighty percent in enrollment mark, and I'll provide you more detail on this in the next slide. We've also got seventeen countries up and running who recruiting patients and this is important because we need to pick up different terms of care and what's quite relevant to this virus is we will bump into different variants. We have over a hundred sites that have been initiated and we're continuing to add sites even now.

09:52 Some interesting observations are emerging and these are quite reassuring. So a lot has happened in the year since we reported our Phase II data and there had been vaccination programs and other treatments modalities that are being developed and what we see here is that the age of the patients come into the trial is very similar to what we recruited in our Phase II trial and also the main duration of symptoms prior to our starting treatment is similar. So our age group in the Phase III trial was just a few years older, but still in the fifties and the main duration symptoms was near ten days in our Phase II trial and we're seeing eight days in the Phase III trial.

10:39 Now vaccinations weren't a thing when we conducted our Phase II trial early last year. And they are something we need to factor in in this Phase III trial and it was surprising to us early in the year when some of the UK sites were the first to get up and running. We're reporting that they had vaccinated patients who would – who being excluded from our trial, but were otherwise suitable. So we conferred with our scientific colleagues and completed that as soon as ended up in hospital, even though they've been vaccinated, it's probable that they would need or could need support through a boost of the innate community that we can provide by administering interferon beta into their lungs.

11:27 So we made an amendments to the protocol to allow inclusion of these patients. And since that approval, that amendment was made and where geographically it is approved. We are now seeing twenty five percent to thirty percent of patients commence to the trial who are vaccinated. And this shows that we're adapting to the real world, but also illustrates the clinical need that persists despite the success of vaccine programs and vaccine technology.

12:00 Has some more insight into the pace that we are recruiting at. So the trial started in January, it started in the UK, the MAA trial, we’re already familiar with drug through having authorized the Phase II clinical trial and then what we sort of benefited from was a very high case load in the UK, which was eventually curtailed through very successful lock down. So, we recruited quite actively during January and February, April dropped off and then towards the end of April, we started to get approvals and green lights from European Countries Brazil and then during the summer, India, Central America, more European countries and some LATAM countries more recently. The peak recruitment approached one hundred, which we saw in July and August and we expected recruitment continue to accelerate as we had included more sites and there was no real evidence that the cases were lowering and what we think is happening here are one of the factors is that sites have now got too much coronavirus to be able to recruit into the trial. Have the recruitment continued to accelerate, I believe we would have been able to report data this calendar year, but this slight slowing and the lack of acceleration, means that we are now predicting topline data early in twenty twenty two. We will update the market when the last patient has been entered into the trial, which we anticipate could occur around November time.

13:53 Conducting a clinical trial is obviously very important, but we have to anticipate a positive outcome in that trial. We can't be less standing, we're trying to work out what we need to do next. So to prepare for a positive outcome and to prepare for an approval under an EUA. We have expanded the Synairgen team. We've added senior regulatory personnel, commercial, communications and manufacturing personnel, so that we can be ready to enhance the chance that we can get this drug to patients as quickly as possible in twenty twenty two.

14:37 So assuming the positive outcome, the first thing we do is engage with the agencies and file for an EUA in the U. S. and this will be followed by other applications in other territories as quickly as possible. And we also need to put the infrastructure in place not just to distribute the drug, but to provide safety monitoring in the marketplace, correct communication to healthcare professionals, and patient support services because this is drug, which is perhaps unusual in the patients will start taking it in hospital environment and they will continue to take it when they get at home. The services we are looking for will come from third parties and we're selecting people or entities that have got recent COVID experience.

15:26 Manufacturing needs to keep up with this activity and by the time, we anticipate receiving an EUA assuming success. We will have tens of thousands of treatment courses available. What we've also done despite very challenging conditions, I know it's challenging in other sectors and in other corners of the pharmaceutical industry, but it's also challenging developing a drug in the context of COVID.

15:53 We have managed to run some commercial scale batches with our partner at Akron, this is – these are batches of the active pharmaceutical ingredients or the growing ingredients interferon beta and we have successfully run several commercial scale batches is improved prefill syringe with our partner Catalent.

16:16 However, glass syringes are in short supply, and the manufacturing slots are also in short supply. So fortunately for us, we don't need to inject this drug or the drug in an injectable container. So we can try and break away from glass and we're looking at another technology, which is often use for inhaled nebulized drugs and that's blow-fill-seal technology. And we're working right now with Woodstock Sterile Solutions at former Catalent sites who are running a commercial scale run are using this blow-fill-seal technology, And this would be great if it works, because it will remove that dependence on glass and the competition with the vaccine companies for manufacturing slots.

17:02 We do have the potential to expand capacity further. However, we will need enthusiasm from a government and government support to be able to accomplish this larger scale and manufacturing operation.

17:19 ACTIV-2 trial is progressed well. The drug was selected based on the encouraging date we got from Phase II last year. This is a large platform trial assessing various therapeutic, which are administered to patients shortly after they've been confirmed as SARS-CoV-2 positive. One hundred and ten patients will be dosed or have been dosed already with SNG001 and we're waiting for a review of the data, which hopefully will allow us to progress from the early part of this trial, which is they're calling Phase II into Phase III where a larger number of patients will be treated.

18:00 Other supporting data has been generated throughout the year, and this is something that we've done with collaborators mainly in Southamptonm where we have looked at a combined data set so the Phase II trial that produced the encouraging hospital data last year had another part to it. And this is where we dose people in the home environment. It wasn't a very large study. It added sixty patients who received drug and matching sixty patients who received placebo, but it has provided some interesting data.

18:35 And what we've done here is to combine the hospital and the home cohorts and just pull out the placebo patients. To see whether the severity of breathlessness affected the outcome, which is patient’s return to no limitation of activities or in [indiscernible] returning to normal where the virus infection isn't affecting them anymore. And what you see is that the more breathless a patient is at the when we encounter at the beginning of the trial we're starting treatment.

19:12 It shows you that they have got a compromised stability to return to this level one on the Ordinal Scale – the WHO Ordinal Scale no limitation of activities or getting back to normal. And the patients who are most badly affected are those with severe or marked breathlessness and just to give you some guidance on what that looks like a severely breathless patient is almost constantly breathless even when resting and a marked breathlessness patient is so breathless that they get breathless when they're washing or addressing and doing very light activity.

19:50 And what we've then want on to is to separate out the people have been treated with placebo or active drug SNG001 and look to see whether there's a different response to therapy depending on whether you are in this marked or severely breathless group or in the – not very breathless through to moderate breathless group and it's quite interesting.

20:17 So what we see here is the people who have got either no breathlessness or up to moderate breathlessness. Where they get breathless doing light activity such as carrying groceries or bed making, to appear to derive no benefit from drug on this endpoints, so this endpoints of getting back to normal. Whereas those who got mild-to-severe breathlessness, who are in the hospital or home cohorts, get appear to get a strong benefit from drug. So these patients are more than three times unlikely to recover on drug compared to placebo. And the slope of this graph here, looks very similar to those patients, I mean who have less levels – a lower level of breathlessness at the beginning of the treatment.

21:08 Now, I think we get into the point where we are exhausting the data so that we can extract from the Phase II clinical trial. It is very encouraging we're also very encouraged by the data that's emerging from research groups around the world suggesting this is a sensible approach and should work. We're not far off finding out how well this drug is working in a much larger clinical trial and that is the SPRINTER trial, which as I said is looking to produce topline data early next year.

21:43 In terms of finances, we spent approximately thirty seven million pounds in the first six months of this year, and this is mainly all deployed on the clinical trial, the Phase III clinical trial and the R&D around the manufacturing activities and scale up. Two million pounds spent on administrative costs and cash at the end of June was forty six million pounds and you could anticipate that we will be investing further in the Phase III clinical trial manufacturing activities and also building that infrastructure so that we're in a position to distribute this drug if we're successful with the SPRINTER clinical trial and we gain in EUA next year.

22:32 So in conclusion, this virus, the SARS-CoV-2 virus hasn't fizzled out, it is a serious problem despite very successful vaccination programs and further early interventions, which are available to treat patients. So there is a significant clinical need, a need to have a drug that can be administered to somebody when the – it's all gone wrong and they've ended up in hospital. And what we're looking to do is prevent deterioration so there's a lower incidents of progression to needing a ventilator or death. And the primary endpoints for this are around assessing the rate of patients get discharged from hospital and also the rate that they return to level one on the Ordinal Scale, whether there's no limitation of activities.

23:30 The Phase III trial is progressing well. We will announce when the last patient has been entered into the trial, which we anticipate its being in November, and we expect that topline data will be available early in twenty twenty two. Positive data from this trial will lead to an EUA submission by us in the U. S. We're putting in place the distribution arrangements so that we're ready to distribute drug since we get approval. And that includes other end market support, so we can communicate correctly with healthcare workers and patients and we're looking to contract COVID experience suppliers to enable this.

24:13 The opportunity for a broad-spectrum inhaled antiviral is large. It extends way beyond COVID, which is obviously the hearing now, if we believe would be a useful therapeutic option for a future pandemic and beyond the COVID – and beyond pandemic preparedness, we believe there's a need for a broad-spectrum antiviral to give to any patient it gets hospitalized due to respiratory viral infection.

24:45 Thank you very much for listen today, and I look forward to providing further updates as we make progress.

