Thesis

I believe ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) will be a direct beneficiary of the potentially continuous expansion of the total semiconductor industry. As demand for microchips may continue over time, the need for ASML machines to produce such chips could support future earnings power.

Along with secular semiconductor growth, I believe the adoption of the Extreme ultraviolet [EUV] lithography systems will drive sales. As chips manufacturers aim to create smaller and faster chips, EUV systems may help support this goal.

Based on lithography system revenues between the three largest lithography system suppliers, ASML holds a dominating 58.9% of the market based on 2020 financial results.

ASML also controls 100% of the EUV market which again I believe is poised to be widely adopted by the industry.

Lastly, shareholders of ASML have experienced a consistently growing dividend in the past decade coupled with a substantial buyback program since 2014. I believe ASML will be able to continue supporting these programs through potentially continuous growth in free cash flow.

Background

Semiconductors (microchips) are made with a process called lithography. To be more specific, Deep ultraviolet [DUV] lithography systems are used to produce most of the chips currently being manufactured. Similar to how a camera uses light to transfer images onto a photograph, the process of lithography uses light directed at a mask (stencil of the circuit pattern) that shines through multiple lenses to reduce the image size onto a silicon wafer.

The ASML annual report provides more insight on the machinery and lithography as well as a more simplified explanation from howstuffworks.com.

I believe ASML's lithography systems play an important role in the semiconductor industry because they have successfully been able to create more powerful and cheaper chips. In the semiconductor industry, Moore's Law has laid the groundwork for the growth in computing power. Gordon Moore (co-founder of Intel (INTC)) predicted that computing power would grow exponentially over time. Specifically, he predicted the number of transistors on a circuit would double every 2-3 years at the same price. ASML has the goal internally to aid the industry in continuing Moore's Law moving forward.

The way ASML may achieve this goal is through the products and services they offer. Currently, ASML develops DUV lithography systems (Immersion and Dry lithography solutions) that are intended to manufacture a wide array of semiconductor nodes and technologies. ASML is also the only producer of EUV systems which allows the ability for chip manufacturing to 'shrink' (making chips smaller while simultaneously increasing speed). EUV lithography has shrink potential because it uses light with a wavelength of 13.5 nm, 15 times less than the wavelengths used in DUV systems (193 nm light).

(Below is the inside of a EUV lithography system)

A key to lithography and semiconductor production also lies within the inspection phase. ASML has a branch specifically dedicated to metrology and inspection systems to improve the yield and performance of mass production for chipmakers using their systems. Lastly, ASML also offers management services for customers looking to upgrade or refurbish equipment.

Thesis Support

Secular Growth

I believe secular semiconductor growth will directly benefit ASML earnings because of its positioning in the industry. Being the most prominent lithography equipment supplier based on market share, expansion and continuous demand for semiconductors may benefit ASML's top-line. From 2021 - 2026, Business Wire (BRK.A) projects the global semiconductor equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8%. According to Gartner (IT), the majority of this growth will be led by memory, GPUs, and 5G chipsets spurred from growth in hyper-scale, PC adoption, and 5G handset end-market demand.

The chart above shows global semiconductor revenue growth from 1988 - 2022. Since 1988, industry revenues have grown at a CAGR of 8.5%. In my opinion Business Wire's forecast of 8% annual growth over the next 5 years is very feasible as I believe further technological advancements will prop up semiconductor demand.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Moat

ASML has been developing EUV technology for over two decades. Since the start, they have invested over €6 Billion in R&D and even accelerated EUV advancements through the acquisition of Cymer in 2013. The reason I believe EUV will be a major catalyst for ASML is because of the entire semiconductor industry's focus on shrink. Coming back to Moore's Law, chips are projected to continue getting exponentially faster and smaller over time. In order to support Moore's Law moving forward EUV technology will be vital as it uses wavelengths 15 times smaller than DUV lithography. This allows customers using EUV lithography machines the ability to further shrink chip structures because of the smaller light wavelengths used in production.

In ASML's 2018 investor day conference, they made clear that EUV lithography use was growing among customers.

Not only was EUV production use up, but major manufacturing customers Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Samsung (005930), and Intel (INTC) all mentioned how the use of EUV technology would be integrated with current and future manufacturing processes. Not only were these customers talking about the use, but they were all actively expanding building capacity in order to house new EUV machines, as shown below.

I believe ASML has a major advantage over lithography competitors like Nikon (7731) and Canon (CAJ) because they are the only producer of EUV lithography systems, holding a monopoly over that specific system. With the industry focused so heavily on shrinking chip size while increasing speed, I believe EUV systems will be a cost-effective way to continue supporting this focus.

I also believe ASML's moat will expand as they continue to develop and refine EUV systems. Currently, ASML is developing the next generation of EUV lithography with a higher numerical aperture [NA]. ASML believes the high-NA technology will allow geometric chip scaling beyond the current decade, with capabilities 70% greater than the current systems. I believe ASML has a very strong moat that will continue to get stronger as they continue to focus on the development of new systems.

Capital Allocation

Through potential free cash flow growth, I believe ASML will continue to support both dividends and share buyback programs that are currently in place. Below I've shown the historical program yields (along with free cash flow) as well as my forecasts through 2025:

Financials

Model

Below I've attached my earnings projection highlights over the next 5 years for ASML:

Price Targets

Using bear, base, and bull case P/E multiples for ASML, I have created 2025 price targets based on my 2025 EPS forecasts.

(To calculate price targets I multiplied my projected EPS of €21.81 by the projected EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.19x and multiplied that by my projected P/E multiples. To find % return, I divided the 2025 price target by the current market price, $750. To find CAGR I used excel's RRI function with plugins: n=4.25, PV=750, and FV = respective 2025 price.)

Risks

Potential EUV Competition

Currently being the only player in the EUV space, a new entrance from Canon, Nikon, or other competition could inhibit future growth for ASML. Especially if EUV continues to be adopted by major manufacturers, other lithography system manufacturers may be forced into the space if DUV technology gets phased out in the future.

Silicon Shortage

Ever since supply chains were disrupted due to COVID, the world is still facing challenges regarding silicon shortages. If shortages of the chip producing material persist, manufacturers may have to slow production which could result in stunted sales growth for ASML.

Summary

I believe ASML is an extremely valuable company to the society around the globe. Their place in the semiconductor creation chain is vital and has allowed the industry to evolve and follow Moore's Law over time, in my opinion. Along with providing what I believe are very useful machines for continuous technological advancement, they hold an extremely strong position in the industry controlling majority of lithography revenues and 100% of the EUV market. I believe this company will continue to deliver over time regarding earnings power expansion as well as capital return to shareholders but currently possesses an extended valuation. Because of this I view ASML stock as a hold but will continue to watch over time.