USA: 9% Yield, Outperforming The Market
Summary
- USA, the Liberty All-Star Equity CEF, yields 9.57%.
- It has outperformed the S&P by a wide margin in 2021 and over the past year.
- We compare USA to its sister fund, ASG, for dividend yield and coverage, NAV discount, performance, holdings, and expenses.
Looking for outperforming income vehicles? The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) has outperformed the market over the past year and in 2021, in addition to outperforming its sister fund, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG).
Profile:
USA seeks to provide above-average long-term investment performance with greater consistency and less risk. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, using 3 Value style and 2 growth style managers to form a core equity fund of mid to large-cap holdings.
ASG seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. It's a multi-managed fund focused on small, mid, and large-capitalization growth stocks, using 3 growth style managers. Its portfolio includes common stocks, and short-term investments, including repurchase agreements, and invests in various sectors.
Both funds pay quarterly, with USA yielding 9.57%, and ASG yielding 7.79%. USA has a much larger asset base, at $1.8B, and has ~4X ASG's average daily trading volume, at 1M. Gross expenses are roughly similar, at 0.95% for USA and 1.14% for ASG:
Distribution:
USA and ASG both have attractive yields, with USA at 9.57%, and ASG at 7.79%. Both should go ex-dividend next ~11/21/21, with a pay date in early January 2022. ASG has a higher 5-year dividend growth rate, at 9.37%, with USA's at 6.21%:
Taxes:
USA's 2020 distributions were characterized as 87.47% long-term capital gains, with no Return of Capital. 10.83% were qualified.
ASG's 2020 payouts were comprised of 68.18% long-term capital gains, with no Return of Capital. 4.11% were qualified:
NAV Pricing:
Thus far, USA looks to have had the edge on ASG, but there's a hitch. With its outperformance, USA is trading at a 9.6% premium to its NAV/Share, while ASG trades at a much lower 0.92% premium.
Looking at past history shows USA with a much smaller 1-year average premium of 0.29%, but it had 3-year and 5-year average discounts of -3.27% and -6.22% respectively.
ASG's 0.92% premium is lower than its 1-year average of 5.32%, but more expensive than its 3-year 0.59% average, and its 5-year -0.94% discount.
A useful strategy when buying CEF's is to try to buy them at deeper discounts or lower premiums than their historical averages. On that basis, ASG is much closer to its historic averages than USA at present:
Holdings:
USA: As of 6/30/21, USA's top 5 sectors represented ~78% of its holdings, with Tech being the largest, at 22%. Its top 10 holdings were ~21% of its portfolio, and included large-cap, well-known names.
Long Term Performance:
As of 8/31/21, the 2 funds had similar year-to-date and 1-year NAV returns, with USA slightly higher in 2021, and ASG a bit higher over the past year. Looking back further shows ASG with better NAV returns over the past 3, 5, 10, 15, and 20 years.
As mentioned previously, though, USA has bested ASG so far in 2021 and over the past year on a price basis. Both funds have similar 3-year price returns, while ASG has had better 5, 10, 15, and 20-year price returns.
All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.