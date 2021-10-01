JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Looking for outperforming income vehicles? The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) has outperformed the market over the past year and in 2021, in addition to outperforming its sister fund, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG).

Profile:

USA seeks to provide above-average long-term investment performance with greater consistency and less risk. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, using 3 Value style and 2 growth style managers to form a core equity fund of mid to large-cap holdings.

ASG seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. It's a multi-managed fund focused on small, mid, and large-capitalization growth stocks, using 3 growth style managers. Its portfolio includes common stocks, and short-term investments, including repurchase agreements, and invests in various sectors.

Both funds pay quarterly, with USA yielding 9.57%, and ASG yielding 7.79%. USA has a much larger asset base, at $1.8B, and has ~4X ASG's average daily trading volume, at 1M. Gross expenses are roughly similar, at 0.95% for USA and 1.14% for ASG:

Distribution:

USA and ASG both have attractive yields, with USA at 9.57%, and ASG at 7.79%. Both should go ex-dividend next ~11/21/21, with a pay date in early January 2022. ASG has a higher 5-year dividend growth rate, at 9.37%, with USA's at 6.21%:

ASG has a much lower Dividend Payout ratio of 68.46% so far in 2021, vs. 158.80% for USA. ASG covered its distributions via realized gains in Q1-2 '21 and in full year 2020, while USA covered them with realized gains in 2020, but not in Q1-2 2021, when Realized Gains were $51.25M, vs. $85.13M in distributions. However, USA had a big buffer of $199M in unrealized gains in Q1-2 '21. Source: DoubleDividendStocks

Taxes:

USA's 2020 distributions were characterized as 87.47% long-term capital gains, with no Return of Capital. 10.83% were qualified.

ASG's 2020 payouts were comprised of 68.18% long-term capital gains, with no Return of Capital. 4.11% were qualified:

NAV Pricing:

Thus far, USA looks to have had the edge on ASG, but there's a hitch. With its outperformance, USA is trading at a 9.6% premium to its NAV/Share, while ASG trades at a much lower 0.92% premium.

Looking at past history shows USA with a much smaller 1-year average premium of 0.29%, but it had 3-year and 5-year average discounts of -3.27% and -6.22% respectively.

ASG's 0.92% premium is lower than its 1-year average of 5.32%, but more expensive than its 3-year 0.59% average, and its 5-year -0.94% discount.

A useful strategy when buying CEF's is to try to buy them at deeper discounts or lower premiums than their historical averages. On that basis, ASG is much closer to its historic averages than USA at present:

Holdings:

USA: As of 6/30/21, USA's top 5 sectors represented ~78% of its holdings, with Tech being the largest, at 22%. Its top 10 holdings were ~21% of its portfolio, and included large-cap, well-known names.

Source: USA site ASG: Tech was more heavily weighted in ASG's holdings, at 28%, as was Healthcare, at ~24%, vs. 14% for USA. USA has less exposure to the Financial sector than USA, at just 10%, vs. 17% for USA. ASG's top 10 holdings comprised ~18% of its portfolio, as of 6/30/21, with more mid-caps and lesser-known companies: Source: ASG site

Long Term Performance:

As of 8/31/21, the 2 funds had similar year-to-date and 1-year NAV returns, with USA slightly higher in 2021, and ASG a bit higher over the past year. Looking back further shows ASG with better NAV returns over the past 3, 5, 10, 15, and 20 years.

As mentioned previously, though, USA has bested ASG so far in 2021 and over the past year on a price basis. Both funds have similar 3-year price returns, while ASG has had better 5, 10, 15, and 20-year price returns.

Source: USA site Source: ASG site

