thitivong/iStock via Getty Images

If you are worried about valuation in the US market, but a large cash reserve is burning a hole in your pocket, here's a suggestion: check out Japan. Japan is the cheapest market in the developed world. It is also quite a bit cheaper and more efficient in terms of return on equity than its numbers show because many Japanese corporations hold way more cash than they need. Extra cash with a zero return drags down return on equity by simple arithmetic. As a result the PE becomes much lower if non-cash assets are deducted from the market cap. That's a valuation adjustment we frequently use here in the US to analyze cash-rich super growth stocks like Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) and cyclical growth stocks like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B). The good news is that corporate Japan is in the process of remedying that cash drag problem by doing things American investors like a lot - raising dividends and buying back shares. No wonder Warren Buffett likes Japan. It happens to be his largest foreign investment.

As they say about a star baseball player who has been in a long batting slump, Japan is due. The all time high for the Nikkei 225 was almost 32 years ago, on December 29, 1989. I am very familiar with that date because I had decided a few weeks earlier to short the Japanese market with every dollar I could lay my hands on. I pyramided my short position heavily as the Nikkei started to break using King of Denmark put warrants and later Paine Webber put warrants (long defunct, but you can look them up). Every day in the late afternoon I waited in my car with the motor running and listened to the one radio station which provided the Nikkei close.

My actions weren't quite as crazy as they sound. By December 1989, Japan was probably the most over-valued stock market in the history of the planet. That's neither a metaphor nor an exaggeration. Its real estate market was even more overvalued. The land surrounding the emperor's palace had an estimated value higher than the value of all land in the state of California. I thought that might have been a somewhat extravagant claim some stock trader made up off the top of their head, but I sat down with a trader friend and worked out the arithmetic. The numbers were about right.

In December 1989 there was little doubt that Japan was a mega crash waiting to happen - a bug looking for a windshield, my trader friend said. The windshield presented itself on the first trading day of 1990. The huge drops in the first few months provided me with the seed capital to be ultra conservative for the rest of my life. Thank you, Nikkei 225!

Now, however, the story of the Japanese market has come full circle. Over 30 years it has formed a saucer-shaped base of amazing scale and risen to a price which suggests that it may not be far from challenging that 1989 high. There is one big difference. This time a Nikkei 225 trading at 38,916 would be fairly valued if not a bit on the cheap side. Japan has not had rapid growth since the crash, but a little growth over thirty years adds up. You can see both the scale of the collapse and the length of the ensuing base on the graph below:

Long term charts of the Nikkei 225 are surprisingly hard to find. The one above, lifted from the Wikipedia entry for Nikkei 225, tells the basic story but looks to be a couple of weeks out of date. The Nikkei has recently traded over 30,500, and the spike at the far right of the chart is actually a little steeper. Meanwhile, the fact that good Nikkei 225 charts are hard to find is a solid contrary indicator. The Nikkei 225 has never come close to that 1989 peak of 38,916 and is presently more than 9,000 points away. It has been breaking out on shorter time frames, however. Here's a closer look at the short term mini-breakout of the Nikkei courtesy of All Star Charts annotated with editorial observations by technical analyst J.C. Paret:

The Problems Which Followed The Crash And The One Important Success

Over the 32 years while the Nikkei was in the doldrums the main economic problem for Japan has been a powerful deflationary undertow. Japan was the first developed economy to experience this problem along with the primary underlying cause: terrible demographics. Even now, as all developed countries are experiencing the deflation/demographic problem, Japan continues to be the undisputed leader for intractable deflation. It's not that they haven't tried to fight it. Japan was the leader in trying to fight off inflation by an extremely aggressive monetary policy - low and ultimately negative interest rates, massive money printing, and ultimately purchases of stocks in the open markets.

We are accustomed to hearing Japanese monetary policy described as a huge failure, but on second thought this may not be exactly the case. What we don't have is any sort of counterfactual measuring the effects of Japanese policy against what might have happened if they had not acted. The American Great Depression of the 1930s is a case study in just how hard it is to escape a powerful episode of deflation. The Great Depression produced bread lines in the US with up to 25% unemployment. Ameliorative programs of FDR's New Deal helped the population get through it, but did little to solve the basic problem. The Depression only subsided as the spending on munitions for a global war began to turn the tide. The war also led to full employment.

Over the last three decades Japan took a different route and one very consistent with their culture. Despite the deflationary environment the potential Depression never took hold in such a way as to destroy the standard of living of the population as a whole. One reads surprisingly little comment about this fact, probably because it undercuts the general view that an expansive monetary policy failed. What it failed to do was kickstart inflation and economic growth. It didn't fail to preserve the standard of living of the Japanese populace.

Much of Japan's success in avoiding bread lines and an extreme level of unemployment derives from the unique culture of Japan, which has historically emphasized collective enterprise and collective responsibility. The obligations of the individual as part of a more or less tribal community (Japan has very little minority population) were part of the dynamic which drove its quick recovery from WWII and rapid growth into the 1980s. It went from zero to the world's second largest economy, and the total capitalization of its equity market not only surpassed that of the US but exceeded 50% of the total global market cap. More than half of the largest companies in the world were Japanese. By the late 1980s Japan appeared to have become the major economic rival to the US, and many books and films were based on the Japanese "threat" to American hegemony and what American businesses should do to keep up with them. Here are a few of them as presented in an article from Discourse:

The book at the top left, Japan As Number One: Lessons for America by Ezra Vogel (a Harvard prof whose course I took in the 1960s), was one of many which portrayed Japan, with its strong economy and cohesive society, as the world's most dynamic industrial nation. It was, and then again it wasn't. So what went wrong with Vogel's thesis? Despite having little in the way of resources (the major cause of WWII), Japan had used its unique system to maximize and leverage the cohesiveness of its culture. When it came to rapid economic growth, however, the law of large numbers finally caught up with an economy based on import of materials and export of finished products. There were inherent limits to that. Japan's economy never came close to that of the US.

The Japanese approach came with a system in which workers were rarely dismissed and companies that were deeply under water were propped up and spared the disgrace of bankruptcy. This approach undercuts a basic principle which drives growth in a capitalist society, the creative destruction described and advocated by Joseph Schumpeter. Without creative destruction there is little innovation. Three decades after Japan had the world's largest market cap, just four American companies - Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet - have a market cap exceeding that of the entire Japanese stock market.

While pointing up the weaknesses of the Japanese system, however, it is important to remember how well Japan's populace survived three deflationary decades - no slide into poverty, no breadlines, no visible drop in standard of living. There has been very little growth, but there have been no unemployed workers standing on corners selling apples either. There is no well-defined part of the population which has been left behind as in the US. The rest of the developed world may well have things to learn from the way Japan has dealt with deflation and bad demographics. Those twin problems are already afflicting China and Europe, and the US has probably had a brief reprieve due mainly to illegal immigration. Japan, meanwhile, may be on the way to a strategy for recovery that the US may eventually adopt.

Enter Shinzo Abe And Abenomics

The Western press has not done justice to the reforms put in place by Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest serving Prime Minister (2006-2007, 2012-2020). Abe's popularity outside Japan is not enhanced by the fact that he is a conservative and a nationalist who made very public rejections of calls from China and Korea to apologize for Japan's actions in WWII and the decade before. He also led a push toward restoring Japan's military. From the American perspective, of course, this remilitarized Japan is fine, especially as Abe strengthened Japan's close relationship with the US.

Abe's second and very lengthy period as Japan's prime minister almost exactly coincides with the initial upward push of the Japanese stock market. If the outline of Abenomics seem familiar, it's because there are broad similarities to what American policy makers have been trying to do over the past decade. Japan just happens to be a giant step ahead. Abe described his three-part program as "the three arrows," a parable about a medieval warlord who demonstrated to his sons that individual arrows could be broken but three bundled arrows could not. The "three arrows" were:

Monetary policy, as described above and currently in place through most of the developed world to fight deflation. Fiscal policy. Much like the present proposals in the US Congress for building infrastructure along with debates on how to pay for it. The third arrow included plans to establish deregulated economic zones, include Japan in the Trans Pacific Partnership and a Japan-EU trade deal, reduce corporate taxes and improve corporate governance, ease restriction on foreign hiring, and support entrepreneurial business. Abe particularly pushed for "a society in which all women can shine," calling for a 30% target for leadership positions held by women by 2020, in a country where few women currently participate in the work force, expanding childcare and compelling organizations to publish data on the number of women employed and the positions they hold. He also put forward the concept of a national power grid and breakup of regional utility monopolies and rebuilding of Japan's nuclear reactors (despite Fukushima).

The overall "three arrows" approach was to stop deflation, kickstart growth with fiscal spending, and then open up Japan's economic system while maintaining the core culture of discipline and a strong sense of community. While the verdict is out for the long term, the short term results are promising and they have already begun to make Japan a more attractive place for foreign investors.

While encouraging entrepreneurship may not produce a Japanese silicon valley, the policies on corporate governance have led to two things American investors can appreciate: rising dividends and share buybacks. It is tempting to see the entire Japanese market as having some resemblance to many American companies with poor prospects for investment or acquisitions in this era of extremely low rates. Instead they manufacture regular per share growth by very substantial buybacks, and the resulting share reduction has made it possible to increase their dividends regularly without seeing more cash in aggregate go out the door. These shareholder friendly policies are becoming more prominent in Japan. The chart below, focusing on dividend growth in developed markets, is from WisdomTree which manages several value oriented Japanese ETFs:

In a surrounding narrative WisdomTree notes that US investors have not caught up with the story:

Shareholder rights—or lack thereof—has long been an issue with Japan, particularly the far-too-ubiquitous scenario where corporations have piles of cash but pay peanuts in dividends. Year after year, the cash stockpile crushes profitability metrics such as return on equity because the earned interest rate is in the basement... Suddenly the market finds itself in a scenario where the MSCI Japan index—long notorious for paltry dividends—exceeds the yield of the S&P 500 by 71 basis points (2.03% vs. 1.32%). Our own WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) yields 2.82%, about double what can be found in the U.S. broad market. Additionally, DXJ’s forward earnings multiple is 12.3, so its earnings yield is the reciprocal of that figure, 8.1%. In contrast, the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is 22.2; its earnings yield is just 4.5%.

WisdomTree then goes on to cite recent developments stemming from Abe's "third arrow":

With COVID-19 dominating global headlines, it was easy to miss the update to Japan’s corporate governance code, which happened in June. Notable developments include a new requirement that the number of independent board directors must increase from two individuals to one-third of the mix. Additionally, on board diversity, there is a push to put non-Japanese in senior management, potentially mitigating cronyism. Another initiative that may help Japan’s stock market is a new requirement to publish disclosure materials in English.

The central takeaway is that Japan has made progress in friendliness to shareholders and openness to foreign investor which has gone without notice. Warren Buffett was one investor who hasn't missed these positive developments in Japan and his actions suggest one approach to buying the Japanese market.

What Buffett Saw

In August of 2020 Warren Buffett made it public that over a period of months he had bought stakes in five of Japan's large trading companies, several going back to the middle of the 19th century: ITOCHU (OTCPK:ITOCF), Mitsubishi (MUFG), Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) , Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMF) , and Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUF). Trading companies of this sort are known in Japan as sogo shosha, and because trading is so vital to the economy of Japan they operate in a closer relationship to the Japanese government than many Japanese companies. Buffett's stake at the time he announced it was about $6.25 billion, and it has increased materially over the year since his announcement by price appreciation.

To assess Buffett's buys I compared some basic statistics for the Japanese trading company I prefer with one European and three American large cap companies. All four of the European and American companies are popular among dividend investors seeking safe income. Only JNJ, which I own in my wife's portfolio, has significant top line growth:

Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Procter and Gamble (PG)

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)

When there are two figures separated by a slash, the first figure is for the category in question in March of 2011 and the second is updated to March 2021 or the most recent reported number. Sometimes the pandemic economy produced results that seemed unrepresentative but I made a best guess. The Japanese trading company, ITOCHU, seemed to me the most representative of the five soga shosha. It is a widely diversified conglomerate with improving growth and commitment to capital return but it too took a bit of a hit during the pandemic:

2011/ 2021 REVS SHS EPS FCF/ SHARE DIV/ SHARE YIELD PAYOUT RATIO PE ITOCF 43B/ 102B 1.6B/ 1.5B 1.23/ 3.42 1.73/ 5.10 .22/ .86 2.91% 16%/ 25% 8.78 NSRGY 94B/ 92B 3.4B/ 2.8B 2.79/ 4.89 2.80/ 3.63 1.98/ 3.00 2.45% 16%/ 63% 25 KO 35B/ 36B 4.7B/ 4.3B 1.27 2.25 1.59/ 2.30 .88/ 1.68 3.23% 35%/ 91% 24 PG 81B/ 76B 2.8B/ 2.5B 4.09/ 5.92 3.49/ 6.32 1.97/ 3.48 2.46% 49%/ 58% 24 JNJ 61B/ 89B 2.8B/ 2.6B 4.78/ 9.67 5.01/ 8.57 2.11/ 4.24 2.60% 44%/ 60% 18

The first notable fact is that ITOCHU has had top line growth far greater than the European and American companies. To an extent this stems from their different businesses, and operating costs grew along with revenues. The increases in earnings stemmed more from reducing the importance of other relatively fixed costs. That was true of the European and American companies as well, although only JNJ had meaningful top line growth.

Among the European and American companies, all but JNJ have run up in price over the past decade more than fundamental operating results would appear to justify. The price of JNJ seems more closely aligned with its fundamentals. Its PE is nevertheless double that of ITOCHU. One easy explanation for ITOCHU being so much cheaper is the fact that the Japanese market has kept up with the US in the bull market of the last ten years and equivalent Japanese stocks in general trade at lower valuations than stocks in Europe and the US.

Japanese companies have a much higher ratio of debt to market cap than most European and American companies. High debt ratios are not abnormal in stable businesses and is common in Japan because the terms of borrowing are so favorable. A few American companies, McDonald's (MCD) being an example, have also taken advantage of the low rate environment to such an extent that their capital structure is now entirely debt with an actual negative figure for equity capital. If I were a MCD investor that would worry me a little. Debt levels in Japanese companies are nowhere close to that extreme.

One set of relationships applies to all four European/American companies. Earnings have in general done better than revenues. Cash flow has generally improved more than earnings. Dividends have increased more than cash flow. These are all good things if dividends started at a skinny level, but as they close the distance to total earnings and cash flow they begin to have a limited runway for future dividend increases. ITOCHU (and the other Japanese companies) can comfortably increase their dividends without beginning to use a worrisome amount of their free cash to do it.

The high level of debt of the Japanese companies apparently didn't concern Buffett. By issuing an offsetting amount of debt in yen at a very low rate Buffett removed currency risk. He spoke of raising his level of ownership to 9.9% but so far has not reported doing so - perhaps because the market prices have moved up substantially from his probable dates of purchase. I thought about it a bit and bought ITOCHU, which seemed a solid defensive holding with some potential growth. It's up over 20%, without counting the dividend, since I bought it about a year ago.

Japanese Large Cap Value ETFs

Japan is a value story. That is clearly what Buffett saw in designing a carry trade. He took advantage of borrowing cheaply in Japanese currency to capture most of the dividends paid by the five trading companies with very little cash outlay. On February 23 this year, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater named Japan as one of the cheapest foreign markets but added that one should not hedge. Just as a guess, I suspect he took this view in the expectation that massive money printing would devalue the dollar. Everybody thought that in February, me included, but at the present moment it seems more probable that rising US interest rates will cause the dollar to rally. Whether to hedge or not is always a difficult call, but the ETFs below which hedge appear to do so at little cost, and for those who don't want to hedge it's sometimes possible to find a similar ETF which does not hedge:

VOOV Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund DBJP Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF EWJV iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF FLJH Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Number of stocks 433 403 272 166 507 Median market cap $112.7 billion $23.8 billion $30.7 billion $28.0 billion $24.2 billion Price/earnings ratio 19.0x 12.4x 14.8x 10.9x 14.5x Price/book ratio 2.6x 1.1x 1.4x 0.9x 1.4x Earnings growth rate 7.6% -1.8% 2.7% -2.3% 2.7% Expense Ratio .10% .48% .46% .15% .09% Turnover rate 20.6% 25.0% 12.0% 35.0% 6.3% Yield 1.89% 2.82% 2.23% 1.69% NA

The data is taken from Vanguard by calling up its S&P 500 Large Cap Value ETF which provides an interesting basis of comparison. Using the Compare button at the bottom left of the screen it's possible to compare up to four other ETFs as in the above table. If you actually visit the Vanguard site - and you don't need an account at Vanguard to do this - you can get quite a bit of additional information including performance on several time frames, the top ten holdings, and the percentage of holdings by industry. All data in the tables derived from Vanguard are current as of August 31, 2021.

You can actually learn quite a lot from the simple metrics above, starting with the fact that Japan value is much cheaper than US value, but given the low rate of growth may deserve to be. Assuming the "third arrow" of the Abe program will light a fire under them, one might give consideration to the two cheapest, DXJ and EWJV. DXJ has the modestly higher expense ratio but also the larger dividend.

Trading companies ITOCHU and Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) appear among the top ten holdings in ETF lists of top ten holding, the slightly larger Mitsubishi ($47B market cap) being just above ITOCHU ($44B market cap). Both are highly diversified. It's hard to miss the fact that both, especially ITOCHU, compare much more favorably with large cap US value than the ETFs. At the time Buffett's positions were announced it was generally thought that they were just large conglomerates, a form he understands well, and easy to accumulate a large position in. In fact, they may reveal that even in Japan, Buffett is a master stock picker. A close reading of the ITOCHU metrics in the top line of the table of individual comparisons shows that it beats all the ETFs soundly in the growth measurements which really matter. Perhaps the diversification of the large cap ETFs doesn't help.

Japanese Small Cap ETFs

In a short July 31 piece, value-oriented GMO cited Japanese small-cap value as a historically cheap global asset class. Here's the chart and a shortened portion of the comment:

JAPAN SMALL VALUE TRADING AT AN UNUSUALLY WIDE DISCOUNT

Source GMO, as of June 30.

The massive snap-back in asset prices around the world has left it increasingly difficult to find attractively priced equities. Fortunately, those willing to look to Japan will find small cap value stocks to be an island of potential in a sea of otherwise expensive equity markets. There are three main drivers of our view: cheapness, improving return on capital (ROC), and alpha. Cheapness. While the broad Japanese TOPIX index has delivered 12% annualized returns over the past decade – better than the MSCI ACWI – value stocks within Japan have lagged. MSCI Japan Value has underperformed MSCI Japan Growth by 80% cumulatively.1 Further, the global small cap rally of the past year largely bypassed Japan... Improving ROCs. The group’s attractiveness is supported by undeniable signs of improving ROC. For decades, Japan has suffered from a combination of low profit levels and inefficient balance sheets, but today we are witnessing structural and cultural shifts wherein corporate Japan has “gotten religion.” Alpha. Despite being the world’s second largest equity market (by market cap and number of companies), Japanese stocks are relatively under-appreciated, under-researched, and under-owned. Approximately 40% of companies have no analyst coverage and foreign investors are generally underweight Japan. Further, improving corporate governance, better transparency, and a new willingness to work with engagement-oriented activist investors makes this a high-alpha pool to fish in. The combination of expected multiple expansion and rising ROC leaves Japan Value and Japan Small Value among GMO’s most attractive 7-Year Asset Class Forecasts."

The difficulty for investors making their own selections is that Japanese Small Cap Value is not a category readily available in ETFs (let me know if I have missed one). The fundamental orientation of several of the ETFs below should tilt them toward value, however, and dividends are also often useful to some degree as a proxy for value.

My choice is WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DFJ), and in fact I own it. DFJ is very cheap as measured by P/E and P/B ratios and has the highest yield among the ETFs, all indicators of its tilting toward small cap value. All Japanese small cap ETFs have moderate expense ratios, higher than those like the US VTWV which is derived passively from a major index. The higher dividend of DFJ helps make up for it. I own DFJ as part of a strategy involving one large cap stock and one small cap ETF.

VTWV Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend ETF DFJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity ETF JPN Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF SCJ iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Number of stocks 1458 698 1734 401 923 Median market cap $2.5 billion $1.2 billion $1.2 billion $23 billion $1.9 billion Price/earnings ratio 12.6x 10.8x 10.8x 14.9x 14.3x Price/book ratio 1.6x 0.8x 0.8x 1.4x 1.1x Earnings growth rate 9.3% 1.3% 1.4% 2.4% 3.3% Turnover rate 5.3% 43.0% 41.0% 25.0% 10.0% Expense Ratio .15% .58% .58% .48% .51% Yield 1.73% 2.15% 2.02% 1.80% .72%

Why Japan?

If you have closely tracked the events in China over the past year you are halfway to the answer. Japan isn't China. In fact, it's pretty much everything China is not - a sort of anti-China. Japan is a stable country with strong rule of law and respect for property rights, both of which are important preconditions for investment outside of the US. Its transparency and treatment of shareholders have been improving as part of the mandate of arrow three of Abenomics. China, unfortunately, has been moving in the wrong direction on each of the above preconditions for investment.

International investment may be about to have its moment - perhaps a 7 to 10 year moment. As I wrote in an earlier piece reverse-engineering Buffett's soga shosha investments, Japan is, simply, the adult way to invest in foreign markets, and especially to take a position in Asia. Political stability, an economy with well established rules, and a strong and long-running alliance with the US make it an ideal core for investment in the Pacific rim.

Japan is a wonderful diversifier and should provide some of the advantages of Markowitz-efficient diversification. It shares many of the virtues of the US economic system, but its economic cycles occur on a different schedule from those of the US or Europe. Its deflationary downturn began a decade earlier than that of the US and Europe, and it felt the impact of difficult demographics earlier than the US. Its recovery is now catching up.

For American investors Japan provides a safe and predictable opening to Asia. Buffett likely saw this in the trading companies which have joint ventures with many other Asian countries.

The whole Japanese market is on sale, and both the trading companies like ITOCHU and small cap value are ultra cheap. This is better than buying the dregs and leftovers of an overpriced US market.

Japan's unity is a great asset. Japan has one of the more uniform populations in the world, a contributing factor in its strong cultural identity. These are factors not to be dismissed lightly. Consider the enormous difficulties in the Eurozone which stem from different attitudes toward debt and fiscal responsibility between northern and southern Europe. When it comes to China, Xi Jinping could only dream of having a population with a built-in sense of communal purpose which might reduce the need for imposing top-down authority. When striking out for a major foreign commitment, it helps to invest in a country where national cohesion takes these issues off the board.

The arrow is clearly pointed up for Japan. As I sat down this morning to proof this article, I saw that Fumio Kishida had been elected as leader of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and is destined to be the next Prime Minister. He had run as the continuity candidate.

The immediate assessment of the Wall Street Journal put it this way:

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister who has called for Japan’s missile defenses to be beefed up, was elected ruling party leader, assuring him of becoming the nation’s next prime minister. Mr. Kishida is an establishment choice who supports a strong U.S.-Japan alliance and is concerned about China’s military expansion. He also favors aggressive government spending worth hundreds of billions of dollars to lift Japan’s economy out of the doldrums caused by measures to limit the spread of Covid-19."

Kishida's challenger, Taro Kono, the current minister in charge of deregulation and vaccination and a former defense minister as well as a former foreign minister, would have also been fine. Younger than Kishida, Kono would likely have brought in a new, younger generation of politicians and is also very pro-American, having graduated from Georgetown University and spent time as an intern with US Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama. He may get his turn and succeed Kishida. Doing things when it is your turn is very much the Japanese way.

In truth, there was no real news in the election. That's also the Japanese way. Japan is an island of stability in a troubled world where no news is often the best news.