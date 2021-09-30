GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) has long been picky about the acreage acquired. More than a few have noted that the acreage prices paid have been sky high. So far the results appear to vindicate those prices because this partnership sailed right through the 2020 coronavirus demand destruction. This has resulted in yet another guidance increase noted on the second quarter earnings press release. Now management has announced another accretive transaction that will increase the growth rate in the near term.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Second Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

EBITDA was already heading towards record levels even before the latest acquisition was announced. The idea that anything in the industry would be near any record this soon after the challenges of 2020 is amazing. Investors can expect the partnership to begin reporting record results shortly with a lot of growth on the horizon. Those growth prospects sharply differentiate this royalty company from many others.

In addition, management announced a distribution of about 70% of the cash flow. Undoubtedly, that announcement confused the market because this royalty company previously distributed all the cash flow. However the debt repayments along with the possibility of reinvesting retained cash in the business brighten the outlook for current shareholders. This partnership is likely to have far better growth prospects than many competitors that pay out all the cash.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Second Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

In addition, the latest announced acquisition enhances the partnership exposure to other operators. As shown on the slide above, those other operators are first-class operators. So this acreage will continue the partnership tradition of outperforming the industry. Note that this partnership expects to grow production even though the official Diamondback Energy (FANG) pronouncements are to maintain production at post-acquisition levels.

One of the most common comments that I deal with is that subsidiary companies are assumed to grow at the same rate of the parent company. Clearly, that will not be true here. A lot depends upon the operational locations of the subsidiary company. Viper is clearly located on acreage that the operators want to increase production even if they are not growing. That makes a very big difference in the production growth of the Viper partnership when compared to the growth of Diamondback production. The shopping spree for accretive acquisitions will only make the growth difference greater.

Note that even though EBITDA is heading towards record territory, the common unit price is nothing close to the records achieved in the past. Part of this is due to the low yield of the units during the challenges of 2020 caused by a management change in distribution strategy. Low commodity prices also caused a lower yield which sours the market on this type of income instrument.

Nonetheless, the best time to consider buying a variable distribution entity is when the yield is low as shown above. The Diamondback organization has a very conservative history with regard to debt. So the current debt repayment priority should be expected. What will take a while to get across to the market is a new distribution scheme that will allow for some cash flow to be reinvested in the business.

Royalty companies were among the last to attract attention from the market for distributing 100% of their available income while having a debt balance. The market here is turning against frequent trips to sell equity (finally). The fact that Diamondback continues to accept shares will slow that transition. But management does show signs of reinvesting cash in the business going forward. That will lead eventually to different valuation criteria by the market to account for some per share growth. Right now there is clearly no such growth in the common unit valuation by the market.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Second Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Royalty companies have a considerable advantage over upstream producers because they have no exploration or well completion costs. Instead, royalty producers only have to pay taxes and maybe cash production (as well as transportation) costs. In short, the royalty cut largely comes "right off the top". Note that royalty contracts can differ on this as some of the things noted above can be regarded as negotiable (generally taxes are not negotiable so most royalty companies pay their share) between the parties when a royalty is negotiated.

So Viper Energy Partners receive the benefits of production without a lot of the upstream risks. The current shopping spree (as long as the results continue to be accretive) should result in considerable partnership production growth during the current industry cycle. Mr. Market loves favorable comparisons in this momentum-based market. This partnership is set to deliver what Mr. Market loves in an emphatic fashion.

More importantly, since the company does not operate the properties where it has a royalty interest, the risk of fast growth is far lower than it is with upstream companies because the combination logistics are far less challenging. Management simply adds the new properties while sitting back and collecting more checks. Maybe once in a while they need to add another clerk to keep track of the ever-increasing income. This is yet another angle on the idea that some upstream risk has been eliminated.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Second Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

All of this means that the royalty company has a fantastic growth future without having to spend a dime of capital expenditures to get it. It is very likely that reinvested money will buy more royalty interests in the future. In any event even if the company were to stop all acquisitions of royalty interests (which is very unlikely), there are clearly years, if not decades, of free production growth ahead. Very few industries can match that type of outlook.

The production growth means that like fiscal year 2020, any recovery from a sharp downturn like the coronavirus demand destruction challenges is very likely to be very fast. The only thing that prevents cash distributions from approaching the levels seen in the past is a new distribution policy. Even so, the distribution headed past $0.30 per unit in the latest quarter and likely will pass $0.40 very quickly as the recovery proceeds and production rises from all the rigs drilling on land where the company holds royalty interests.

So for those that do not mind a variable income entity, this one provides a very growth-oriented future with cyclically rising distributions along the way. This can be augmented by dripping distributions during any downturn should the investor be able to take advantage of low prices at that time. This type of instrument is not for investors that intend to spend all their income received from their investments every month and need that income every month.

What helps here is that the Diamondback organization has long been known for conservative amounts of debt. It also helps that the partnership tends to acquire acreage that is emphasized (at least currently) for development even during times of industry pricing weakness. The Permian is a great location and this partnership appears to pick above-average acreage located in the Permian along with a small presence in Eagle Ford (another great location to have royalty interests). There is always the risk that management may "lose its touch" or that the industry sustains a long downturn. But generally, a royalty company like this one is a great way to participate in the industry recovery with far less risks than the typical upstream company.