Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Hold or Neutral rating for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

I initiated on Adobe with an article published half a year ago on March 30, 2021, and ADBE's stock price has since increased by +23% from $469.32 as of March 29, 2021 to $577.70 as of September 29, 2021. The company's shares would have done even better, if not for a correction in its stock price post-Q3 FY 2021 (YE November 30) results announcement. I touch on the Adobe's recent quarterly results and the key reasons for the company's share price correction in the next section.

The market has gotten used to Adobe beating market consensus by a wide margin every time it reported its quarterly results. As such, ADBE's low single-digit earnings beat in the recent quarter was a disappointment for investors, which resulted in a sell-down in the company's shares post-3Q FY 2021 results announcement. Also, the market might have viewed Adobe's shares as being too expensive as compared to the company's peers. Even with the recent correction, ADBE trades at a premium to its peers based on forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples, despite not boasting the highest ROEs or the fastest revenue growth rates in the peer group.

I see Adobe's shares as a Hold after Q3 earnings. The company's more modest growth outlook post-results and its expensive valuations limit its upside capital appreciation potential. On the other hand, digital transformation remains a key medium to long-term structural growth driver for the company, especially its fast-growing Document Cloud business.

ADBE Stock Earnings

ADBE announced the company's financial results in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 on September 21, 2021 after trading hours, and its share price declined by -3% from $645.89 as of September 21, 2021 to $626.08 as of September 22, 2021. Adobe Inc's stock price subsequently dropped by an additional -8% over the subsequent five trading days to close at $577.70 as of September 29, 2021. In other words, ADBE's shares have been down by a cumulative -11% following its earnings release.

On the surface, Adobe's financial performance in the most recent quarter appeared to be good in absolute terms and seemed to exceed market expectations as well. The company's top line expanded by +22% YoY from $3,225 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 to $3,935 million in Q3 FY 2021, and its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew by +21% YoY from $2.57 to $3.11 over the same period. Furthermore, ADBE's revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share still beat the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimates by +1% and +3%, respectively.

However, if one compares ADBE's 3Q FY 2021 results with the company's historical outperformance against market consensus, it tells a totally different story.

Adobe's Historical Revenue And Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Surprises

As per the charts above, Adobe's revenue and earnings per share surprises vis-a-vis market consensus in Q3 FY 2021 were the weakest they have been in the past five quarters. Furthermore, ADBE's sales growth of +22% YoY in the most recent quarter represented a slowdown from the company's YoY revenue expansion of +26% and +23% in Q1 FY 2021 and Q2 FY 2021, respectively. Adobe's earnings per share growth on a YoY basis also slowed from +38% in Q1 FY 2021 and +24% in Q2 FY 2021 to +21% in Q3 FY 2021.

In my March 30, 2021 initiation article, I had noted that ADBE "has benefited from Work-From-Home or WFH tailwinds last year", and this has inevitably created a much higher base for Adobe's financial performance comparison this year.

Notably, the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (June to August 2021 calendar year) was also exceptional in terms of seasonality, which was a drag on Adobe's quarterly financial performance to some extent. The company's management noted at its recent earnings call that "June and July (2021) marked the highest consumer travel season in two years" which "correlated with lower web traffic while individuals enjoyed their summer holidays."

To make things worse, Adobe's Q4 FY 2021 management guidance suggests a further slowdown in the company's top line and bottom line growth. ADBE is guiding for quarterly revenue of $4.07 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.18 in the final quarter of the current fiscal year, which translates to YoY revenue and earnings growth rates of +19% and +13%, respectively. In contrast, ADBE achieved much higher top line and bottom line growth of +22% and +21%, respectively in the third quarter as highlighted above.

Besides a more modest growth outlook, another possible reason for Adobe's recent stock price correction is the stock's rich valuations, which I highlight in the subsequent section.

Is Adobe Stock Overvalued?

Based on the company's last traded stock price of $577.70 as of September 29, 2021, Adobe is valued by the market at consensus forward fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 17.3 times and 14.8 times, respectively. ADBE also trades at 46.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 40.8 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E.

Adobe does not appear to be cheap on an absolute basis based on its valuation multiples, although it does deserve to trade at a premium valuation considering its high ROEs and relatively decent revenue growth prospects. According to market consensus financial forecasts obtained from S&P Capital IQ, Adobe's forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 ROEs are expected to be 42.4% and 41.7%, respectively. Sell-side analysts also see ADBE's sales growing by +22.4% in the current fiscal year and +15.1% in the subsequent fiscal year.

Peer Valuation Comparison For ADBE

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Metric Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROE Metric salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) 10.0 8.1 61.3 58.5 +23.9% +20.8% 8.6% 8.3% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 10.7 9.3 32.2 28.1 +14.0% +12.8% 41.3% 37.5% Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) 14.5 11.8 57.9 41.1 +15.2% +18.7% 56.8% 58.7%

On a relative basis, Adobe also boasts the highest forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples among its peers as per the table above. While ADBE's forward P/E multiples are lower than ADSK and CRM, Adobe's top line growth expectations and forward ROEs are not superior to all of its peers. Adobe's forward one fiscal year revenue growth is lower than that for salesforce.com and Autodesk, and ADSK is expected to generate higher ROEs than the company in the next two years.

In conclusion, ADBE stock is at best fairly valued, or more likely slightly overvalued.

Is ADBE Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ADBE remains a Hold for me, after the company reported its Q3 FY 2021 results recently.

Adobe's more modest growth expectations in the near term (as by its Q4 FY 2021 guidance) and its lofty valuations imply that the stock is not an appealing investment candidate at the moment. This rules out a Buy rating for the stock.

On the flip side, ADBE is a play on the digital transformation investment theme. According to the results of the Deloitte Digital Transformation Executive Survey 2021, 69% of respondents worldwide "planned to increase their financial commitments to digital transformation in response to the pandemic." This is reflected in Adobe's recent Q3 FY 2021 financial results as well.

ADBE's Document Cloud sub-segment delivered the fastest revenue growth among the company's businesses with a +31% YoY sales increase in the recent quarter. In the company's 3Q FY 2021 10-Q filing, ADBE highlights that Document Cloud allows "users to create, review, approve, sign and track documents whether on a desktop or mobile device" with key product offerings such as "Adobe Acrobat DC and Adobe Sign".

In my initiation article for Adobe published six months ago, I have already emphasized that "the Document Cloud sub-segment has a long growth runway ahead." It is noteworthy that Document Cloud contributed a mere 15% of ADBE's total revenue in Q3 FY 2021, suggesting room for further growth. Document Cloud was the fastest growth sub-segment for Adobe in the recent quarter, and digital transformation continues to be a key priority for most companies as per the Deloitte survey referenced above.

Taking into account both the short-term negatives (mismatch between rich valuations and slower growth ahead) and the long-term positives (digital transformation driving the growth of the Document Cloud business over time), I view a Hold rating as appropriate for Adobe.