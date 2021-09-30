janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

General Electric Company’s (NYSE:GE) CEO, Larry Culp, is regarded in a positive light by most investors. Combined with Culp’s divestiture of a number of businesses on terms that benefited shareholders, a reasonable argument can be made that GE is well along its path to recovery.

His accomplishments since taking the helm include the AerCap-GECAS deal. Once that merger is complete, the firm’s debt will have fallen by $70 billion since the end of 2018. Aside from helping to lower debt, the GECAS deal also allows the company to focus on its four primary businesses.

Even so, Healthcare is the only segment that can be viewed (pardon the possible pun) as healthy. Investors can rest assured that the acquisition of BK Medical will serve to strengthen that business.

The Aviation segment has enormous potential, but it is anyone’s guess as to when the pandemic-related headwind shackling that division will subside.

Meanwhile, the Renewable Energy and Power segments, comprising nearly half of GE’s revenues aren’t expected to experience robust growth, especially over the short to mid-term.

I’ll add that the move to wean GE away from factoring can be viewed as a sign management has increased confidence in the firm’s future.

A Glance At Recent Results

In late July, GE reported its Q2 results. The company beat on the top and bottom line with EPS of $0.05 and revenue of $18.3 billion, an increase of 8.9% year-over-year.

Industrial organic revenues grew by 7% to $16.9 billion. Total orders increased by 33% to $18.3 billion. Industrial FCF of $400 million beat the consensus mark of -$348 million.

Each segment recorded increased revenues. Healthcare’s revenue increased 14% to $4.45 billion. Aviation grew revenue by 10% to $4.84 billion, although that was well below the $5.16 billion consensus estimate. Although Renewable Energy increased revenue by 16% to $4.05 billion and beat consensus, the segment still recorded a loss of $99 million.

The Power segment, a chronic underperformer, increased revenue by 3% and posted an operating profit of $299 million.

Two positive takes from the earnings call were management’s guidance for $3.5 billion to $5 billion in industrial FCF for FY22 versus the previous $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion; however, the forecast for full-year adjusted EPS of $0.15 to $0.25 is unchanged.

A second was GE’s focus on its move away from factoring (more on that later).

Assessing Each Segment

Renewable Energy generates 21% of overall revenue, and the segment has lost money in nine of the last ten quarters. Most revenue is generated by the sales and servicing of wind turbines.

One reason for the segment’s poor performance is that the industry is highly fragmented. The intense global competition results in pricing pressure that makes it difficult for any business based on wind turbines to generate healthy margins.

The following is an excerpt from the Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) annual report released in February of this year.

At the same time, the wind power industry has seen consolidation, giving way for a more stable competitive environment. The profitability, however, is still not at a satisfactory level, and hence this needs to be a focus area for wind turbine manufacturers in the coming years.

That comes from the company with the leading share of the global wind turbine market.

In that report, Vestas also predicted a slowdown that is projected to begin in 2023 and last through 2025. Forecasts from Technavio have the onshore wind turbine market experiencing a CAGR of 5.39% from 2021 through 2025.

Source: Investorshub

This forecast is in line with that of Global Market Insights’ projection of a CAGR of 5% for the wind energy market from 2021 through 2027.

While the offshore wind market is expected to grow at a much faster pace, MarketWatch predicts a CAGR of 19.2% through 2026, offshore represents a small fraction of the wind turbine industry. In 2019, global installed wind power capacity was 651 GW. This compares to an offshore wind power capacity of 23 GW in 2018.

Unlike Aviation and Power that generate more than half of segment revenues from services, 82% of Renewables revenue is derived from equipment sales. Consequently, there is not a strong recurring revenue stream from services related to wind turbines.

An unwelcome headwind comes in raw material and logistics costs that are expected to increase the costs of wind turbines for the next 12 to 18 months.

Turbine manufacturers and component suppliers face a double whammy of cost increases and demand softening over the coming two years due to the US Production Tax Credit and China feed-in-tariff phase-outs. Shashi Barla, principal analyst, WoodMac

Management guides for Renewables to provide positive cash flow in 2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

Even if the segment meets GE’s expectations, I cannot see significant profits from the Renewables over the short- to mid-term.

Like Renewables, Power has a poor record of profitability, although the segment has provided positive returns in three of the last four quarters.

Power provides 24% of company revenues, and there are reasons one would expect better results from the division: one is that GE Power is a member of an oligopoly. Another is that almost two-thirds of revenue generated by Power comes from services. Generally speaking, membership in an oligopoly coupled with a contracted recurring revenue stream results in a strong business.

Unfortunately, that cannot be said of GE’s Power business. Annual sales of the company’s gas turbines fell from 134GW in 2009 to 102GW in 2017. Yearly orders dropped from 40 to 45 GW in 2017 to 25 to 30 GW from 2018 through 2020.

Simply put, Power is suffering from a shift to alternative forms of energy coupled with a demand/supply problem that creates pricing pressures.

The following chart provides a record of the Power segments operating profits and margins.

Source: Data from GE quarterly presentations / chart by author

Like Renewables, management guides for positive FCF in the next two years.

Source: Investor Presentation

Once again, I believe investors should not have great expectations for this chronically underperforming segment. What is evident is that Renewables and Power combined constitute about 45% of revenue, and are unlikely to provide robust growth for the short- to mid-term.

Akin to Power, the Aviation segment operates in an oligopoly that includes Raytheon (RTX) and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY). Once again, like Power, Aviation derives most of its revenues from services. In fact, although about two-thirds of the segment's revenues flow from services, and nearly all of the profits stem from services.

GE provides bargain basement prices to airlines to incentivize the purchase of aircraft engines. LEAP engines list for $13 million but typically sell for $3.7 million. Contracted aftermarket services following the purchase of engines normally span 25 years.

Service revenues typically commence in the seventh year of an engine's life span. When one considers that GE engines power two of every three commercial airline departures, the potential for revenue is apparent.

When weighing these facts, it is imperative investors understand recent orders do not drive current profits. In fact, in a period in which aircraft maintenance is subdued by coronavirus-related events, new engine orders can actually weigh on the aviation segment's short-term profits.

On the other hand, maintenance can only be delayed for so long. Nearly two-thirds of GE’s fleet consists of engines that have had at most one shop visit. Consequently, once the airlines recover, it is guaranteed the Aviation segment will provide a surge in profits. Therefore, the question must be, when can we expect a return of demand?

Forecasts from Oliver Wyman do not paint a pretty picture. During the worst of the coronavirus, global airlines were operating 13,000 aircraft, about half the number flying as 2020 dawned.

The airline industry now has over 23,700 aircraft flying. That compares to 28,800 aircraft that were expected to be flying in 2021 before the pandemic slammed air travel.

Projections for the size of the global fleet in 2031 have fallen from 39,000 to 36,500.

Fewer aircraft in flight translates into less business for Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) companies. The long-term growth for MROs is now expected to be half of previous estimates, and total demand is projected to fall by $95 billion below pre-COVID projections through 2031.

MRO market forecast by aircraft class, 2019-2031

Source: both charts OliverWyman

Global fleet forecast by aircraft class, 2020-2031

While my overall view of the potential for revenue gains from the Aviation segment is positive, investors should still weigh the projections for slower growth post-COVID as well as the fact the airline industry could experience additional coronavirus headwinds.

In fact, recent forecasts for global airline revenue are trending downward. Projections for total airline revenues for 2021 are just a third of pre-pandemic levels.

Like the Aviation segment, Healthcare, which provides a quarter of revenues, can be counted upon to deliver profits.

Healthcare earned $2.6 billion in FCF in FY 2020, easily outdistancing every other segment. Once again, GE can boast of a segment that operates in a duopoly.

Our experts inform us that GE and Siemens are (usually) the only two vendors actively considered by large hospital networks,” according to Morningstar. “As such, we assume GE can relatively maintain share on the strength of new product introductions and its installed base.

Source: Yahoo Finance

About two-thirds of segment revenue stems from GE's medical imaging devices, and once again we find services provide a healthy recurring revenue stream resulting in approximately a third of the segment’s profits.

The Acquisition Of BK Medical Is A Positive

Less than a week ago, GE announced plans to acquire BK Medical, “a leader in advanced surgical visualization.”

BK’s products are used to guide surgeons and urologists during minimally invasive and robotic surgeries. The devices are capable of providing deep tissue images for neuro and abdominal procedures.

The deal, which will cost GE $1.45 billion, should close in 2022. GE expects the addition of BK Medical to result in rapid revenue and free cash flow growth as well as significant margin expansion. Management states that within five years of closing the acquisition, it will earn a “high-single-digit return on invested capital.”

BK Medical should fit seamlessly into the Healthcare segment, and it will strengthen GE’s offerings in an industry experiencing fairly strong growth.

A recent study by Prescient & Strategic Intelligence forecasts a CAGR of 5.8% for diagnostic imaging systems from 2019 through 2030 when the global market is projected to grow from $38.9 billion to $70 billion.

Source: Prescient&Strategic Intelligence

Factoring In Factoring

If you are unfamiliar with the term factoring, don’t feel as if you are alone. I was utterly unfamiliar with the term before I noted it repeated thirteen times in GE’s most recent earnings report.

This set me on a journey to understand the meaning of the word and the implications of GE’s move to eliminate most factoring from the company's operations.

A business engaged in factoring sells its accounts receivable to a third party at a discount. In effect, it pulls profits forward at the cost of future revenue.

In 2016, GE sold receivables up to five years in advance to increase the then current cash flow. In 2018, GE factored about a half of its receivables. The result was that GE pulled forward $878 million in 2018, $585 million in 2019, $407 million from 2020, and $400 million from following years.

Management reduced the company’s dependence on factoring from $14 billion at the beginning of 2019 to $6 billion by the end of last March.

Source GE Q2 Presentation

Management guides for reduced cash flows of $3.5 billion to $4 billion in 2021 due to this development. However, weaning the company from factoring will eventually result in both greater profits and a more transparent understanding of the company’s cash flow.

GE Stock Valuation

GE shares currently trade for $106.84. The average 12-month price target of 14 analysts is $115.69. The price target of the six analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $125.33.

GE has a P/E of 183.75x, and a forward P/E of 50.70x. The PEG ratio is .70x.

Is GE Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

I believe GE is well on its way to a turnaround. Even so, Renewable Energy and Power segments are not likely to provide the sort of revenue growth that contributes substantially to a company with a market cap of well over $100 billion.

Despite a few coronavirus-induced setbacks, The Healthcare segment can be counted on to provide positive FCF, and the acquisition of BK Medical should strengthen that segment.

The company’s move to reduce factoring to a minimum will eventually lead to healthier and more transparent cash flows. I also think it shows management has confidence in the firm’s future.

In my estimation, the pivot on which the company’s future turns lies in the prospects for the Aviation segment.

The following chart gives testimony to the tremendous role Aviation played prior to the COVID crisis.

Source: Metrics GE reports/ Chart by Author

I will posit that although I believe GE will have a bright future once Aviation is restored, I note the timeline for the recovery of the airline industry is uncertain. I also believe the stock is overvalued at the moment.

Consequently, I rate GE as a HOLD.