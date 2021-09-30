LukaTDB/E+ via Getty Images

Envista (NYSE:NVST), a leading manufacturer of dental implants with a comprehensive implants, orthodontics, equipment, and consumables product portfolio, recently announced an agreement to dispose of its KaVo treatment unit and instruments business to Planmeca for up to $455 million (including a potential $30 million earn-out payment). While the implied valuation is below par, the proceeds should allow NVST flexibility to deploy capital into further M&A in its Specialty segment (consistent with its broader strategy) or for share repurchases having de-levered down to 1.3x as of FQ2 '21. While the current c. 14x EV/EBITDA multiple is pricey, continued traction with its turnaround initiatives, the ramping up of meaningful product launches, along with progress on its cost structure management, should underpin further upside from here.

A Closer Look at the Sale of KaVo Assets

NVST has disclosed that it has agreed to sell its KaVo treatment unit and instruments business (part of the company's main Equipment and Consumables division) to Planmeca for up to $455 million. For context, KaVo's dental equipment business, established through the acquisitions of KaVo and Gendex in 2004 and PaloDEx Group Oy in 2009, is used across dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. As a result of the successful M&A-led integrations, KaVo has among the largest installed bases of dental imaging devices in the industry, with over 150k imaging devices currently utilized in dental practices. In addition, it also holds a leading position in 3D imaging through the i-CAT and KaVo brands, making the KaVo treatment unit and instruments portfolio a particularly valuable group of assets.

Source: Envista Investor Presentation Slides

Notably, the $455 million consideration includes a potential $30 million earn-out payment (equivalent to 1.4x the fiscal 2020 sales of $317 million), so only a portion of the consideration will be realized upfront. It is worth noting, however, that the KaVo imaging business within E&C is not part of the sale and will therefore remain with NVST. Post-deal, this means the remaining E&C segment will incorporate consumables and infection prevention products going forward. The deal is expected to close at end-2021, with the business set to be reported as a discontinued operation beginning in FQ3 '21.

KaVo Asset Sale Makes Good Strategic Sense

Having implemented aggressive cost-cutting initiatives and streamlined lower growth/margin non-core areas of the portfolio, the KaVo sale appears to be another step in the right direction. While the KaVo business addressed a c. $3 billion market segment in instruments and treatment units, its low-single digits % growth profile was below the rest of its businesses and so, the weighted average market growth rate of the company should increase to c. 4.5% post-close (up from the prior 4% level). Relative to pre-pandemic levels, the KaVo sale also adds c. 75 bps to the underlying fiscal 2021 growth, further solidifying the company's mid-single-digit % growth trajectory going forward. As a result, I see NVST emerging from the pandemic with a structurally higher growth and margin profile post-integration. However, I would not be surprised to see further moves on the M&A front - while this is a significant sale, Envista remains open to continuously evaluating and optimizing the portfolio. Assuming management continues to execute well, a streamlined portfolio should allow Envista to accelerate growth in attractive dental segments and bolster its margin expansion opportunity over the longer term.

Disposal at a Below Par Valuation but Adds Another Margin Expansion Opportunity

For context, the revenue associated with the divested assets totaled c. $357 million pre-pandemic, with fiscal 2020 revenue relatively resilient at c. $317 million despite the COVID-19 impact. As these businesses have also sustained an EBITDA margin in the low- to mid-teens %, this implies the proposed sale comes at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x-11x based on pre-pandemic revenue and margins. This seems a tad underwhelming compared to prior transaction multiples in the mid-teens range for similar dental assets and NVST's current EV/EBITDA multiple of c. 14x.

However, the sale does pave the way for potential margin enhancements to be realized in fiscal 2022 (note the sale is currently expected towards year-end 2021). Post-sale, for instance, the overall business would gain approximately 30-50bps in EBITDA margins, likely boosting confidence in management's 50-70bps annual EBITDA margin expansion target. And over the medium to longer term, the increased focus post-sale should also position the company to deliver margins at the upper end of the target range. If the company can also deploy proceeds toward investing in higher-margin, higher growth tuck-in acquisitions, this could turn significantly accretive to NVST's growth and margins as well. And considering the company's balance sheet flexibility (c. 1.3x net debt), the company is well-equipped to prioritize potential growth-enhancing M&A focused on consumables and digital workflow solutions ahead.

Final Take

Overall, I view the divestiture of NVST's KaVo dental treatment unit and instrument business as a positive – as KaVo was both a lower EBITDA margin and a slower top-line growth business, the disposal better positions the company to capitalize on higher margin and higher growth segments of the dental market. Post-deal, I see a considerable uplift to EBITDA margins in the upcoming fiscal year, moving the company closer to achieving the upper end of its longer-term 50-75 bps EBITDA margin expansion target while also driving an improvement in the Equipment & Consumables segment's growth profile. With the numbers moving in the right direction and the fundamental turnaround continuing to gain traction, I remain constructive on the shares.