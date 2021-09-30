JNevitt/iStock via Getty Images

Financial markets are in the middle of a significant transition, and it's becoming a much less friendly environment for equities. From surging bond yields to a ripping dollar, the warnings signs are all around us. The market is preparing for a Fed that's about to become a lot less dovish.

Coupled with slowing economic growth, it makes today's equity market very different from the market of February or March, the last time rates surged.

Rates today are rising not because of worries over inflation or strong economic growth but because the market is telling us that it's preparing for the Fed to begin to shift its monetary policy. These changes in monetary policy stance do not tend to go smoothly, such as was the case in the fall of 2015 and 2018. In both cases, the Fed was positioning itself to tighten policy further.

In 2015 it was about raising rates for the first time since the great financial crisis, and in 2018 it was about the market worrying that the Fed would over-tighten. In both cases, market volatility picked up dramatically, and in both cases, the equity market won, breaking the Fed.

In 2015 then Chairwoman Yellen held off raising rates for a whole year giving the economy and corporate earnings a chance to avoid recession. In 2018, Chairman Powell went from being "far from neutral" in October to cutting interest rates by the summer of 2019.

This period is shaping up to be similar, and the equity market has yet to flex its muscle. It appears it has only just begun. All you have to do is look at the yield curve to see what is taking place, with rates across the curve today versus where they were six months ago.

In the spring, the yield curve was steep, with the left side of the curve well anchored and the right side of the curve much higher. Now we can see the left side of the curve rising, which tells us that the bond market is lifting shorter date maturities to adjust for a Fed that will be less dovish and will end QE. Meanwhile, the long end of the curve has shifted lower, indicating preparation for slower growth in the future.

The dollar is rising sharply in response to yields on the shorter-dated maturities moving higher in anticipation of the Fed becoming less dovish. A strong dollar is a wrecking ball, with a stronger dollar helping ignite inflation around the globe, with higher prices slowing global growth.

The additional problem here is this occurring as analysts are now lowering their earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 at the fastest rate since COVID began. With 208 companies seeing their earnings estimates decreased and 232 companies seeing earnings estimates increased. Historically, the direction and trend in earnings are highly correlated to the direction and changes in the S&P 500. If companies continue to see earnings estimates lowered at the current rate, it will be happening when the Fed is pulling away from supporting the economy.

These downgrades are now showing up in the overall earnings estimates for the S&P 500, which may have now peaked. Earnings estimates for 2021, 2022, and 2023 have shown a decline in estimates from previous weeks after stalling out since the end of August. This downgrade may only be starting given how much softer third-quarter GDP growth is likely to come in vs. initial consensus estimates of around 7%, which is now tracking around 3.2% based on Atlanta Fed GDPNow.

None of this is friendly for the stock market and is likely why stocks will struggle going forward. It seems as if this market is setting up for a showdown with the Fed as it did in both 2015 and 2018, challenging the Fed over its expected path for monetary policy, especially if the coming economic data show further slowing in the US and the global economy over the next couple of days.