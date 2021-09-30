AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is a name we follow and have traded a few times, detailed here on Seeking Alpha, as well as at our service. We last called for profit taking around $135 in the spring. Since then shares had not really eclipsed this level until just this past week heading up into earnings. We believe that the company has been extremely successful in the last year and a half, benefitting from extreme demand for autos, as well as a much higher than usual used car sales price. Make no mistake, sales have been growing over time, but this is a heavily saturated market, and with a consumer economy that is on the mend. With rates on the rise again, some believe new auto sales will rise as consumers rush to lock in strong rates. We believe you should watch the price of used autos closely, as when they normalize, we expect some margin pressure. In short, we love the company but would prefer new money consider the stock in the $110-$120 range based on present performance.

With the just reported earnings, we see both positives and negatives. We think most of the key metrics are strong, though valuation is stretched here. Sales exploded higher, but this was more than expected and baked into the stock price. We still think a hold is fine, but traders should take some profit here in the high 130s, and consider coming back in between $110-$120. While the fundamentals have improved for CarMax in the last year and should remain strong for another few quarters, we do think growth will normalize in 2022.

Big sales growth is temporary

CarMax's just reported earnings and revenues were once again up from a year ago. The top line growth was explosive. Eye-popping really. But the problem was that a lot of this growth was telegraphed. It was known and expected and baked into the stock. Keep in mind the used car market picked up quite a bit during COVID and really picked up as we emerged from the height of the crisis into 2021. Sales were up 48% over last year.

Q2 revenues were $8 billion, cruising past estimates by $1 billion. However, as we will see, despite an incredible sales beat, margin pressure is creeping up and it is a warning sign. We are seeing are mixed results in the critical metrics that we follow for CarMax, and this is something to consider going forward.

Mixed metrics

Comparable sales

Despite the positive sales headline news, the critical metrics we follow for this company were again mixed. Total used vehicle unit sales rose 19.9% in the quarter and comparable store used unit sales rose 6.2% versus the prior year's Q2. It was a good quarter for used vehicles sales, but this was a known. Still, the performance was above our expectations.

Retail used unit sales increased 6.7% to a second quarter record of 231,797 vehicles. Further, wholesale units increased 41.4% to 188,098 vehicles from the prior-year second quarter, also setting a record. Solid.

Turning to the service plans and financing side of the business, revenues were also up 35%, due to more financing on the increased volume of purchases.

The new nationwide online instant appraisal offerings led to the company buying 188,000 vehicles, with 364,363 vehicles purchased rising nearly 60% from a year ago.

The trends are positive in the sales figures here. While earnings beat consensus, they were below our expectations slightly, and this is because margins were pressured.

Margins and profits

This is where the problem arises. We have revenues beating estimates by $1 billion dollars, rising nearly 50% from last year, but guess what? The company made less money. How is this possible? Margins were weaker and COVID-19 cost savings from a year ago are gone.

Total gross profit overall did increase to $815 million in the quarter but was only up 8.4%. Up is still what we want to see, but that is a small increase when you factor in a 50% gain in sales. This was a result of some pressure on profit per vehicle.

This is the key metric we follow; used vehicle gross profit per unit. While retail used profit was up 5.3% overall, it was a volume-driven result. This fell markedly versus the prior-year period, down about $30 per vehicle from last year to $2,185. We expect pressure here in 2021 and 2022 as used car pricing reductions continue as the market normalizes. This is a key point going forward. Wholesale vehicle gross profit spiked 31% driven by big volumes, but you guessed it, the margin per vehicle was down. Wholesale per vehicle profit of $1005 was down from $1,086 in the Q2 2020 period. It is worth noting margins in the other lines of sales were down 5.3% as well.

To make matters worse on the profit side of things, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 30% to $574 million. Advertising expenses were up as were technology costs (for the new online appraisal system). There were also more staffing costs as sales ramped up. Again, a year ago, cost reductions were in place during the pandemic, so that impacted the degree of increase in expenses this quarter. However, earnings power was down.

With the strong top line but reduced margin power and expenses that grew, the bottom line missed consensus expectations. Earnings were $1.72 (below our expectations for $1.85), and badly missing consensus by $0.17 per share. So, despite the massive sales ramp, earnings per share were down from last year, as a year ago they were $1.79. This comes even with the company buying back shares, something we love about the company.

Looking ahead

Sales were strong in the quarter but it looks like used vehicle prices are starting to normalize and margins are being pinched further. While the company pushes for volumes and has been active, overall profit is down. Based on these results, shares are going to get hit hard as the market revalues the name lower. While the stock is not overly expensive at 21X FWD EPS, earnings estimates may come down with the newfound decline in EPS. Shares are a more reasonable buy around $110 in our opinion. The company is in good shape, but shares are pricey and fundamentals, while set to remain strong, are normalizing. We think investors have to wait for the stock to take a breather.