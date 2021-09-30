BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

I've been meaning to write an article about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) for a while, but I just couldn't bring myself to do it. It's not that I dislike the company or its prospects. I like REITs that have a good growth story, but AMT's valuation is usually unconscionable. As I've said many times in these articles, there simply is too much liquidity chasing too few growth stocks in this market, and that drives the valuation of stocks like AMT to scary heights.

I wrote about another REIT with a solid growth story earlier this month (Digital Realty Trust: The Green Digital Future) when it was trading at a silly valuation. I noted:

I don't own any right now at the current price of $167 but might pick some up on a pullback below $150.

Well, I got my wish. Digital Realty was trading in the $140s the last time I looked. That didn't take long. Sort of suggests the market has been pushing these stock prices too high for sustainability and any little crack in the ice will send them plummeting.

I look at AMT the same way. It was trading well over $300 only a few weeks ago, and now it is around $265 as I write this. When a good stock drops about 15%, it catches my attention.

That doesn't mean I think AMT is a buy right this second. I write these articles so shrewd, conservative investors can put stocks on their radar screens, not enter immediate buy orders. I think my readers understand that, but it always pays to reiterate the obvious now and then.

I'm going to try very hard not to pontificate about debt ceilings and government shutdowns and the like below. You can see what is going on just as clearly as I can. It's all very discouraging from a "good government" perspective. It's a big Sword of Damocles hanging over the market.

However, when things look discouraging, that's my signal to go shopping for values. That's the background in which I'm writing. Those types of things, the general zeitgeist, matter for stock.

Big macroeconomic factors will affect your portfolio as much as a company reporting poor earnings, sometimes much more. But they also can drive down the price of good companies to more reasonable levels temporarily. We all saw that happen in 2020. Perhaps that is the case with AMT now.

I believe that the broader market situation is the major reason why AMT has fallen because I don't see any really negative stock-specific news about it. If a stock I may be interested in at the right price drops but the fundamentals remain solid, it goes on my watch list. Not necessarily my buy list, but it's one I check on.

My point - and I do have one - is this: if you are interested in owning a stock like AMT, now is a good time to start looking and keep your eyes open. Whether its current valuation may fit your parameters we'll explore below.

Let's start, as always, by looking at the numbers.

American Tower Has A Good Growth Story

I like to begin by looking at how AMT has performed over the past five years. The numbers speak for themselves and they usually tell an interesting story.

AMT Total Revenues Diluted Earnings/ Share Net Income FFO Net Debt Shares Outstanding 2016 5,785.7 $1.98 956.4 2,188.5 17,746.3 429.3 2017 6,663.9 $2.67 1,238.9 2,697.0 19,403.0 431.7 2018 7,440.1 $2.77 1,236.4 - 19,951.2 443.0 2019 7,580.3 $4.24 1,887.8 3,491.7 29,559.1 445.5 2020 8,041.5 $3.79 1,690.6 3,510.8 34,965.5 446.1 TTM 8,592.8 $4.96 2,220.8 4,169.1 42,415.1 447.9

TTM is Trailing Twelve Months as of June 30, 2021. Total Revenues, Net Income, Total Assets, FFO, and Net Debt in $millions. Shares Outstanding in millions. Shares Outstanding TTM is the most recent report as of 30 June 2021. Source: Seeking Alpha.

The five-year financials show a fast-growing company that doesn't stress shareholder value very much. The only negative to me is the increase in Net Debt, which has more than doubled in the past five or so years.

The Shares Outstanding, however, hasn't skyrocketed like some other fast-growing REITs. In my view, it makes sense in this low-rate environment to build using other people's money rather than diluting shareholders. Doing some equity offerings is always there if the company is squeezed for cash, but it looks like that hasn't been the case in recent years.

Whenever the subject of a company's debt comes up, I like to defer to the credit rating agencies. Fitch Rates American Tower's Debt Offering 'BBB+' with Outlook Stable while Moody's has it at Baa3 with a stable outlook and S&P Global Ratings maintains a BBB- rating. As S&P Global commented, "acquisition would increase leverage but further strengthen the company's position in the tower market."

So, AMT has an investment-grade credit rating. It put that to use recently when it priced 10-year senior unsecured notes at 2.3% and 30-year notes at 2.950%. Just to put that into relatable terms, imagine getting a 30-year mortgage for under 3% without paying points. You'd better have an excellent credit history - and AMT's notes aren't secured by their property like your mortgage would be.

I'm not too concerned about AMT's debt load or its ability to pay its obligations.

Next, let's look at AMT's recent quarterly performance.

AMT Total Revenues Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA Total Assets FFO Q1 2020 1,993.1 415.0 $0.93 1,223.3 40,789.1 819.2 Q2 2020 1,913.0 446.1 $1.00 1,151.5 41,515.9 862.5 Q3 2020 2,012.9 464.4 $1.04 1,276.6 41,462.2 873.5 Q4 2020 2,122.5 365.1 $0.82 1,341.0 47,233.5 955.6 Q1 2021 2,158.5 645.0 $1.45 1,398.4 46,942.5 1,105.4 Q2 2021 2,298.9 746.3 $1.65 1,442.3 58,982.9 1,234.6

All Totals in $millions except Diluted EPS. Source: Seeking Alpha.

I can't find fault with any of the quarterly columns. There is improvement everywhere. FFO and Total Assets are up about 50%, Net Income is close to doubling, Total Revenues and EBITDA are up by healthy amounts, Diluted Earnings Per Share has been climbing... Very pretty numbers.

Below, AMT's key financial metrics are summarized in one graphic.

AMT Key Financial Metrics 2010-2020 https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/investor-presentations/ American Tower

One of the keys to the rise in Diluted EPS is that the share count hasn't been jacked up to raise funds, as we saw above. To me, that's a very healthy sign that the company is looking after the shareholders.

Overall, I think we can safely say that AMT has performed well, continues to perform well, and has good prospects to continue to perform well.

Time to move on to the fish-or-cut-bait analysis.

Why You Should Consider Buying American Tower

American Tower describes its business as follows: "Our shared wireless infrastructure solutions are the foundation for tomorrow’s 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and NEXTGEN TV technologies." Basically, AMT builds and operates broadcast towers, the ones you sometimes see on hills that power your smartphones. It has the largest portfolio of such towers in the United States.

You likely didn't have a cellphone 25 years ago. Now, you likely do. You also may have other wireless devices now that work regardless of whether you have a Wifi setup in your house. You can use them because of the towers that AMT operates. You also may notice that there are areas where you don't get good coverage, or didn't use to but now do. That is a real-world example of how AMT's business is a growth business, to fill those gaps and make cellular service better and more seamless.

While broadcast towers have been around far longer than cellular phones, the need for them grew exponentially as cellphone use grew. Now, there have to be towers in every town, along every highway, even in remote areas, whereas in the past, towers just had to transmit TV and similar signals over long distances from their origination at point A for distribution at point B. Enabling this kind of widespread coverage requires a lot of towers.

There are many different companies offering cellular services - AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, etc. - and all of these different services require towers to operate. The cellphone companies realized a long time ago that it made more sense for third-party companies to develop and operate the necessary towers in a fair manner rather than each company building its own towers, with all the duplication that entails.

It also made no sense to the industry as a whole for a company that had built a tower to be able to charge its rivals a huge premium for access to that tower or exclude it altogether for competitive reasons. Individual companies building their own towers just made the whole business messy and cost-prohibitive. That is where the opportunity lies for companies like AMT, to operate as an honest broker of sorts for tower access.

In this market, buyers have had to pay a big premium for growth stocks like AMT. However, we're at a unique moment during a sell-off that has provided some better values than we've seen recently for such stocks.

Data by YCharts

One thing to note in the one-year chart above is that AMT has fallen almost to the 200-day moving average. Technicians will tell you that the stock is still in a bullish posture and could find support at the moving average.

Of course, it also could crash right through the moving average, there are no guarantees. When a stock's underlying fundamentals and the market are healthy, though, the moving average provides a measure of support.

This is one of those technical do-or-die levels that could provide a good trading opportunity. For instance, a trader would buy at the moving average with tight stops in case the stock does not hold and keeps falling. These are purely mechanical trades and don't require a lot of thought, just good execution.

If you like buying quality things at a 15% discount, you might want to consider AMT. The discount could get bigger, that's the nature of things. But, it also could disappear in a hurry if certain macroeconomic factors adjust in the right way.

So, how are AMT's business prospects? I've seen some random commentary that global cellular data usage has hit a peak. Let's take a look at that.

AMT Mobile Device Penetration Projected Through 2026. https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/investor-presentations/ Americantower.com

As the above graphic indicates, in the United States, mobile device use is growing rapidly at an 8% CAGR.

Average U.S. Data Usage per Device https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/investor-presentations/ Americantower.com

As shown above, the average U.S. data usage per device is skyrocketing at a 26% CAGR.

Total U.S. Mobile Data Traffic Growth https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/investor-presentations/ American Tower

As shown above, U.S. Mobile data traffic is growing at a 28% CAGR. I don't see any signs of a data slowdown in the United States. It is picking up fast as more and more devices are connected that transmit and receive more and more data.

Okay, so far we've only looked at growth in United States cellular activity. But what about global usage? Maybe I'm trying to pull a fast one by only looking at the United States!

Mobile Data Growth – Global Smartphone Data Usage https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/investor-presentations/ Mobile Data Growth – Global Smartphone Data Usage

Well, it turns out that smartphone data usage is projected to climb overseas in the key industrialized nations, too. Trying to track down data usage in every country is beyond the scope of this article, but it's fair to say that data usage is a growth industry.

Do you think all that growth isn't going to require infrastructure development? I'd say the odds are pretty good that it will.

American Tower commented on its prospects overseas during its 28 September 2021 Presentation at the 2021 RBC Global Tower and Wireless Infrastructure Summit Conference:

And then from a growth cycle standpoint, I think Europe is starting now to accelerate, I would say, deployment on 5G. There's a big push from the regulators and the government locally to deploy and expand on the 5G side, but also in terms of coverage in some of the areas, especially rural and suburban areas that have not been well covered in the past in Europe. There's a big push from this government towards the MNO to act fast.

Implementation of 5G in some markets such as Latin America has been slowed by the pandemic, such as Latin America:

In the case of LatAm, I think we've seen a little bit softer activity on the BTS side. And again, it has to do with COVID. It has to do with the fact that getting boots in the ground in this COVID environment, especially the first six, eight months of 2020 with the lockdown has been very, very difficult.

However, business is beginning to pick back up as the pandemic slowly subsides:

All this would be supporting probably faster, higher growth plus the domestic demand from populations that have been a little bit depressed for 1.5 years should help 2022. And then on the telecom side, the fact that some of the spectrum allocation, some of the auctions have been delayed by the regulator, government to the MNO breakthroughs the COVID cycle. That should also bode well for 2022 in the region.

AMT is primed to take advantage of international growth because it already has operations around the globe that it can build upon:

AMT Global Portfolio Summary https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/investor-presentations/ American Tower

Cellular use is growing both domestically and globally, and AMT has a growing presence overseas in 24 countries. I'd say the cellular infrastructure has pretty good growth prospects, especially as countries play "catch up" from the pandemic.

AMT is a growth company. Growth prospects in its industry remain strong for the foreseeable future. That is the best bull case for buying AMT now, while it is trading down with the market.

Why You Should Be Cautious About AMT

The first reason an income investor should be cautious about AMT is that it pays a relatively paltry dividend. As I write this, the yield is about 1.95%. While some income investors prefer yields much higher, there is a silver lining to AMT's dividend story.

AMT 2017-2021 Yield History https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AMT/dividends/yield Seeking Alpha

Relative to its own history, AMT's yield is above its long-term average. I realize that isn't saying much for a yield below 2%, but AMT has a growing dividend and you are getting a reasonable yield given the stock's own history. It would become a true bargain (for AMT) if the yield were to climb above 2%, so you could use that as a benchmark for an entry point if you like.

Another point in the yield's favor is that AMT's dividend five-year growth rate is a lofty 19.32%, and the company has a conservative 53.2% payout ratio. You may not get a high yield, but it should grow and be secure for the foreseeable future.

My next consideration is relative valuation, which always matters. As discussed above, its yield suggests a reasonable current valuation based on AMT's own history. But that's only one piece of the puzzle.

We'd all like these stocks at recession prices, but you'd have to wait for a recession (or height of a pandemic) for that to happen, and you might not have the funds to buy the stock then (and that's a major reason stock prices crash in the first place). So, what does AMT's valuation look like now, after it has dropped a good 15% recently?

AMT Price to Sales Ratio 2017-2021 https://seekingalpha.com/ Seeking Alpha

AMT's price-to-sales ratio, shown above, has been rising over the past five years. It is in a growing industry, and investors are paying a premium for solid growth. A ratio around 14 is not cheap by any means (a conservative investor wants that well under 5), but it has been pushing 16 repeatedly during 2021. About the best I can say about it is that you're not top dollar at the moment, and you'll likely be paying that down the road. Again, AMT is a reasonable valuation now based only on its own history.

AMT Price to Book Value 2017-2021 https://seekingalpha.com Seeking Alpha

AMT's Price-to-Book value also has been steadily rising. It took off sharply during the height of the pandemic due to the whole work-from-home trend. However, now it has pulled back quite a bit, from well over 30x to just over 20x.

You rightly suspect that these are high valuation levels for a REIT, and you are correct. However, based on its history and trajectory, AMT's price-to-book ratio and other measures currently are actually relatively reasonable. Again, at least you are not paying absolute top dollar for the assets even if you are still paying a pretty penny. But, it's still pricey.

Extraneous Factors

As I write this, Congress is going through contortions about funding the government, raising the debt ceiling, and related matters. That is one of the factors weighing down the market for the time being. In my view, it is why AMT's stock price is down 15% as I write this (another view would be that it was simply overvalued to begin with, regardless of Congressional wrangling).

There are two big infrastructure bills winding their way through the legislative process. Since AMT is in the infrastructure business, the outcome of those deliberations may have an effect on the stock price. One of the components of the bills, for instance, is rural broadband development. We'll just have to wait and see how that all plays out. For now, it is the Joker in the AMT deck.

As I like to say about such matters, 'This too shall pass." I think the underlying growth story I outlined above is much more important to AMT's future than whatever Congress does or does not do in 2021. So, related market weakness in my view is a buying opportunity. Opinions, of course, may differ on that.

Conclusion

AMT has good growth prospects that are showing signs of accelerating as the pandemic gradually recedes. Temporary pullbacks such as we are seeing now, with the stock down 15% from its highs, are buying opportunities for those who are interested in REIT growth stocks but continually frustrated at not seeing reasonable prices.

I sympathize greatly with those who think AMT remains overvalued. I'd love to get it at 10x sales or 15x price to earnings or whatever metric you'd like to throw out. But wishing and hoping may not get the job done with a growth stock like AMT barring some cataclysmic market-shaking event.

As I noted, I'd like to see the yield above 2% before entering a position, and even then I might wait some more. AMT's yield history is that it does break 2% with some regularity. But, on the bright side, we're already pretty close to that 2%.

Overall, AMT is a better value than it was a few weeks ago, but it is not what I would call a true bargain. So, bargain hunters and the most conservative investors should look elsewhere. But, if you're a big AMT fan, believe deeply in the future of cellular growth, and like a growing dividend, you might want to consider buying AMT at current prices.