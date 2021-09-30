aapsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recap

Since I last wrote about Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) in December of last year a fair bit has happened for the company. There is a lot to be optimistic about and I find that Ozon has stayed true to its song. Ozon was about a massive growth story, a company of immense potential, and dissecting all the latest news it seems Ozon is right on track. Going over other analyst and commentator’s reports it appears the sentiment is shared.

About three weeks ago Ozon reported its 2021 Q2 earnings. The biggest takeaways? Gross Merchandise Value was RUB37.01 billion (52.9% Y/Y), GMV including services was up 94% Y/Y to RUB89 billion, the number of orders increased 180% Y/Y to 40.9 million, and the company reported a modest net loss of RUB15.23 billion. These are impressive growth figures and I will explain why I am not worried about the net loss later on.

All images used in this article can be found here.

The Big Picture

The biggest aspect of Ozon’s bull case was that the Russian e-commerce market was still in its early stages and under-penetrated. It is estimated that global e-commerce market penetration was around 19% in 2020, a 19% increase from 2019 largely in part because of COVID-19. The market as a whole is in its infancy and that’s honestly bullish for most e-commerce companies. The following slide is taken straight from Ozon’s Q2 Earnings Call Presentation. It illustrates just how much potential and TAM there is in Russia for e-commerce.

Compare Russia with its peers. China has 3x market penetration than Russia, the UK at 2.7x and the US at 2.2x. Additionally, the market share of the top three players in Russia (Wildberries, Ozon, and AliExpress) is around 35% as of right now. In India the top three e-commerce firms dominate more than 80% of the market and in China that figure is 75%. This shows the market is in its early stages and rather fragmented. The companies that invest the most in their growth will likely be the champions to capture the most market share, hence why early profitability can be sacrificed for aggressive investments in the markets.

Infoline (a Russian analytical company) predicts Russia’s e-commerce market is set to surpass RUB8.9 trillion by 2025 (that's a CAGR of 25% from 2020). A reason for Ozon’s net losses is because Ozon is heavily investing in logistics and fulfillment infrastructure, the biggest hurdles for developing e-commerce in a country that spans 11 time zones.

It is Ozon’s hope to gain about ⅓ of the Russian e-commerce market in roughly 4-5 years. Taking that Russian e-commerce CAGR of 25% would imply a RUB11.13 trillion market in 2026 and ⅓ of that market would be RUB3.71 trillion, approximately 51 billion USD. Those are very ambitious numbers, and if even remotely successful implies Ozon is highly undervalued on a forward growth metric.

Sacrificing early profitability for a stable future

If you’re not already exhausted hearing about the potential growth metrics, consider this. Russian e-commerce market growth has continued to grow even after lockdowns have been lifted. Largely Q2 was when most economies started opening up again so the logic would be some sort of resistance to e-commerce growth as people start shopping more at stores again, but that ended up not being the case.

New fulfillment hubs are being built to match this rising demand. For example, Ozon has just opened up a hub in Khabarovsk so that Russia’s far East could be served more conveniently for both buyers and sellers. A region such as this will become an important part of e-commerce in Russia moving forward. According to Infoline 57% of all online sales came from regions outside Russia’s two largest metropolitan areas: Moscow and St. Petersburg. That figure is estimated to rise to 68% eventually.

A net loss never feels good to look at in any financial statements, nor does growing EBITDA losses, however this is common for all high growing companies. Setting the foundation for the business is vital. Ozon attributed the Q2 EBITDA loss to several factors. Investments into fulfillment and delivery infrastructure which we already discussed briefly, Sales and Marketing investments (contributed to 80% growth in active buyers Y/Y, as per the latest Earnings Call), technology investments (which I’m most excited about personally).

The technology investments include spending to support the growing scale of the e-commerce platform, and additionally investments in the vertical business line such as IT. Keep an eye on Ozon FinTech and Ozon Express as well. A quick glance shows Ozon FinTech has already issued more than 1 million payment cards and more than 2,000 sellers are making use of Ozon’s Flexible payments feature. These B2C and B2B Initiatives could be a prominent feature of growth for the platform moving forward. Since this is a recent project for Ozon (acquired Oney Bank LLC on April 12, 2021) we will have to wait and see how the business grows.

Ozon Express on the other hand is a grocery delivery business with a network of darkstores that operate within the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions. The Russian food retail market is around 230 billion USD which is a lot of market share Ozon could potentially capture. A particularly optimistic figure pulled from their Q2 report shows that the daily average of orders in Ozon Express nearly doubled in June 2021 compared to March 2021.

Estimates and risks

Ozon is the fastest growing e-commerce player among its peers, and it trades at a lower estimated 2022 EV/GMV premium than the bunch. Looking at comparable peers illustrates a bright picture for Ozon. For example, Wayfair (W) trades at around an estimated 1.85x EV/GMV for 2022, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) trades at a 3.69x multiple, Coupang Inc (CPNG) at a modest 1.0x and Ozon just below that mark 0.9x. Analysts are also attributing significantly higher growth rates for Ozon than other colleagues in the same industry.

Browsing online, I see some minor concerns being raised. For example, high competition. Without a doubt this is Ozon’s key hurdle to overcome. The argument goes that with increased competition margins will suffer. This is expected and will be calculated by Ozon. The more the firm invests now the stronger it will solidify itself as the e-commerce goliath in Russia and abroad. The company is making conscious decisions to win over consumer loyalty by providing services to difficult to reach regions, offering consumer and business flexibility, and offering convenience.

Secondly, lower growth in Russian e-commerce is likewise a point that is raised. I won’t go into detail over this one, but current trends seem to be showing otherwise. As previously discussed Russian e-commerce is still booming even after lockdowns ended, Q2 almost fully reflects this opening. The current trajectory is a 25% CAGR until 2025 as cited by Infoline.

The last point I would like to address is potential de-ratings due to a higher interest rate environment and/or weaker long term margins. In my Softline article I included a chart from ICE, Bloomberg and IIF that showed that in Emerging Market economies costs of borrowing have actually dropped since COVID-19. It is pure speculation on my behalf right now but I believe interest rates will not be moving higher. The markets are drunk on a low interest rate environment and Central Banks are scrambling to address rising inflation. Bankers will want to avoid one thing the most, they cannot afford another 2013/2014 taper tantrum. We might be in store for some creative central banking because I believe even one US rate hike could derail the entire global market, something every party will want to avoid.

Conclusion

All in all, I think Ozon is very serious about becoming an e-commerce goliath. The company is investing heavily, branching out into other revenue streams, working hard to build consumer loyalty, and their growth figures are significant. If Ozon FinTech and Ozon Express take off this could lift growth figures above analyst expectations and warrant a much higher valuation than what Wall St is currently forecasting.

I have already talked about how e-commerce is on the uptrend even with economies opening back up again, but we are not out of the woods yet with COVID-19. It is hopeful that COVID-19 is behind us, but should it not be, should it keep mutating and making it hard for vaccinations to keep up we could be in for more lockdowns and perhaps even a permanent adjustment to everyday human life. The winners in this scenario will be technology firms that have adapted and even leveraged COVID life.

Lastly, Ozon provided guidance last Q that should make investors rather happy. Ozon raised growth guidance for GMV inc. services to 110% for 2021 compared to 2020, and the company reiterated its capital expenditure plans which will be between RUB20 billion to RUB25 billion for 2021.

Seems to me that Ozon Holdings is right on track.