Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is a best-in-class BDC that offers protection against rising interest rates with a high-quality portfolio of floating rate loans.

Who is Owl Rock Capital Corporation?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company focused on direct lending to middle market companies. Middle market companies are smaller and generally cannot access the capital markets through traditional banks. As a result, they must often use specialty finance companies (such as BDCs) to obtain capital. Due to elevated risks, the debt carries a substantially higher interest rate resulting in outsized returns assuming all goes well. Business development companies diversify their risks by assembling large portfolios of debt. Some BDCs, including ORCC, recapitalize these portfolios by issuing collateralized loan obligations or CLOs. The size and diversity of the portfolio can aid in the absorption of bankruptcies throughout economic cycles. BDCs benefit from a similar tax structure to REITs, meaning firms must distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders as a dividend. The results of this structure are some of the highest yielding opportunities in public markets. Owl Rock distributes a level quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share which is supplemented by special dividends. Based on current share prices, the regular dividends equate to an 8.79% dividend yield.

ORCC is externally managed, overseen by Owl Rock Capital Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Blue Owl Capital (OWL). ORCC issued shares through an IPO in 2019 and has quickly established itself as one of the largest public BDCs with an equity market cap of $5.62 billion. As of the second quarter, ORCC is the second largest BDC by market capitalization. ORCC’s management has taken a differentiated approach to the BDC space by utilizing conservative leverage and assembling a high-quality portfolio. As a result, ORCC was able to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with a small amount of the portfolio landing on non-accrual.

Portfolio & Dividend

In total, Owl Rock manages over $11.9 billion in assets with a conservative debt to equity ratio of 1.0x. The focus has primarily landed on senior secured debt which sits at the top of the capital structure, giving ORCC recourse in the event of bankruptcy. As of the second quarter, 93% of the portfolio was invested in senior secured debt, with the remaining portion allocated to unsecured debt and equity investments.

ORCC invests in a wide range of industries, many of which are well positioned to survive and thrive coming out of the pandemic. ORCC’s largest industry exposures come from internet software and services (11%), insurance (8%), and food & beverages (7%). Beyond that, the portfolio is extremely diversified covering a wide range of industries.

ORCC’s diversity and focus on quality has resulted in strong loan performance throughout the pandemic. The firm was even able to maintain a pipeline of new commitments throughout the depths of the pandemic. Furthermore, the existing portfolio performed well with only two investments on non-accrual as of June 2021. These investments total approximately $54 million accounting for approximately 0.5% of the total portfolio. ORCC utilizes an internal rating system to evaluate performance of borrowers. As of the second quarter, 90% of borrowers achieved a rating of 1 or 2 and the weighted average of the portfolio remained at 2.0 through the second quarter.

While ORCC has quickly proven that its portfolio is battle ready, we believe the best is yet to come. The firm has structured most of its portfolio around floating rates. As of today, the portfolio’s loans are comprised of 99% floating rate debt with less than 1% allocated to fixed rates. Given the fed has indicated they plan to raise rates possibly sooner than 2023, ORCC’s portfolio protects against upcoming changes. Given interest rates are at rock bottom, ORCC has impressively managed to generate cash flow through large spreads. Should interest rates rise along with the fed’s rhetoric, ORCC’s interest income stands to benefit directly.

ORCC also trades at an attractive valuation relative to its BDC peers. Business development companies trade at a share price disconnected from underlying net asset value often resulting in wide discrepancies. Especially when focusing on top tier BDCs such as ORCC, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), or Main Street Capital (MAIN), the premiums can be substantial. For example, MAIN currently trades with a premium to NAV of approximately 75%. In contrast, ORCC trades at a slight discount to NAV based on current share prices. Summarily, you are purchasing assets below their current market value.

ORCC shareholders have benefitted from impressive dividend distributions over the company’s life. As mentioned, ORCC currently pays a dividend of $0.31 per share on a quarterly basis. This level dividend is complemented by special dividends which aim to satisfy distribution requirements to maintain BDC status. The result is a dependable, level cash flow which is supercharged by opportunistic distributions. Over the past few years, this combination has generated powerful cash flow which we see continuing. In the near term, regular dividends are safe based on the firm’s current liquidity position, despite second quarter net investment income falling $0.01 short of meeting the distribution.

ORCC’s high quality portfolio has earned investment grade ratings from all four rating agencies. Given the middle market nature of the BDC universe, there are a limited number of lenders who have managed to earn these ratings. Simply, we see the IG rating as a major standout point for ORCC among the broader BDC sector.

ORCC maintains an extremely conservative capitalization which has supported these strong credit ratings. The firm utilizes leverage conservatively with an overall debt to equity ratio of 1.00x, net of cash on hand. Owl Rock maintains ample liquidity with access to over $2.2 billion through undrawn debt and cash on hand. The liquidity is offset by slightly under $1 billion in undrawn commitments to borrowers, the majority of which is allocated to revolving credit facilities. We see the current liquidity position providing safety to dividend distributions in the near term.

What We Like

ORCC has quickly proven itself as a worthy contender in the BDC arena. We think the portfolio offers meaningful opportunity, especially in complement to other income producing assets such as REITs. We have recently highlighted ways that REITs may struggle in the coming years because of rising rates. In short, the increase in near term borrowing costs will challenge the REIT model as their cost of capital increases. This pressure will hurt REITs in the short-term emphasizing the need for other opportunities.

Floating rate exposure can help alleviate the pressure. ORCC’s floating rate portfolio offers a meaningful method of fighting rising rates. The current distribution is already very strong relative to other asset classes and floating rate exposure could further benefit ORCC over the next few years, supporting special distributions. Additionally, the quality of the underlying portfolio and performance through the pandemic have highlighted by ORCC is respected in the sector. The result has been a powerful income stream with proven durability. ORCC’s current dividend yield is strong relative to other income producing assets. When compared to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPDR High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), or iShares Core US Agg Bond ETF (AGG), the income producing potential is far superior. However, this comes at the expense of total return as discussed below.

What We Dislike

We have highlighted many of the benefits presented by ORCC’s high quality loan portfolio and experienced management team. Simply put, the BDC offers a best-in-class portfolio which proved itself through COVID-19. That said, these upsides come at a cost, in this case literally.

As we mentioned in the introduction, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is an externally managed business development company. This means ORCC is not run by an internal management team, but rather an advisor. This means there are no direct employees of ORCC, as is the case with Main Street Capital or Gladstone Investment Company (GAIN). External management can result in opaque accountability and misalignment of incentives relative to shareholders. With no internal oversight, advisors are incentivized to produce maximum fees, potentially at the expense of long-term portfolio health. Internally managed companies have a more concrete corporate structure with accountability up the ladder ultimately leading to a board of directors. In contrast, externally managed companies are charged a management fee by the advisor and have limited accountability beyond.

While an external management structure is not uncommon, we do not see it as aligning interests directly with shareholders. As it applies to ORCC, one may notice the absence of special dividends in 2021, despite a powerful recovery of underlying portfolio performance. This is largely due to a substantial increase in ORCC’s management fees due to an expiring fee waiver. The waiver included a reduction in management fees and a complete waiver of incentive fees charged by the advisor. The expiration of the waiver has resulted in a substantial increase in management fees, putting direct pressure on net investment income. While ORCC’s healthy pipeline of commitments stands to largely offset this increase in fees, shareholders would still benefit from that cash being in their pockets. The effects of the waiver were substantial as the fourth quarter of 2020 saw the first immediate impact. Net Investment Income saw a $0.07 reduction (~20%) as compared to the previous quarter, which ORCC explained was the impact of the fee waiver.

Finally, ORCC has underperformed sector peers based on total return since inception. The firm has taken a conservative approach to leverage and borrower selection, which has produced a higher quality portfolio than competitors. While the benefits were reflected during COVID-19 with strong interest payment rates, the strategy has not paid off in terms of total return. We would have hoped the market would reward the portfolio quality accordingly, however ORCC remains at a discount to NAV. Total return is additionally impaired by the fee waiver as added management fees continue to pressure net investment income for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

ORCC is a top tier BDC with a high-quality portfolio. The BDC is amongst the largest in terms of market capitalization, currently topped only by Ares Capital Corporation. The portfolio proved its worth through COVID-19 as only two loans remain on non-accrual at this time. Additionally, floating rate exposure provides substantial cash flow potential if the fed begins to raise rates. These factors are even better considering the firm trades at a discount to NAV, a rarity in the BDC sector today. Given the factors above, the future for ORCC’s portfolio looks bright. However, much of our enthusiasm is offset by the external management structure and lackluster total returns in comparison to sector peers.

While we don’t see extraordinary opportunity in ORCC now, the underlying portfolio provides high quality exposure to floating rates. We would consider adding ORCC to a portfolio of high quality BDCs given the conservative risk profile.