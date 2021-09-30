mindscanner/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Earlier this year, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CG) management team, led by its Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee, made the media rounds announcing a new fundraising target. It would see the firm organically increase AUM by $130 billion by 2024 and was hailed in the media as an example of how Carlyle was now ‘thinking bigger’, a refreshing change for a firm that in recent years had been seen by many as a laggard in the private equity space. This had been reflected in the firm’s stock price as it badly underperformed competitors such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) since going public in 2012.

If one looks at Carlyle’s new fundraising goal in isolation it may seem that the firm is getting ‘back in the game’; but when considered in a broader context, relative to how its publicly traded private equity peers are developing, Carlyle’s plans seem much less ambitious and even if they are successfully carried out, which seems probable, will see the firm remain in the lower-rungs of the Private Equity league. This may doom shareholders to the same mediocre returns they’ve been getting since the firm’s IPO.

Barbarian At the Gate?

As most readers will know, Carlyle is one of the ‘Big 5’ publicly traded private equity firms on US markets. Founded in the 1980s, it got its start doing LBO deals in the era when KKR famously took a run at RJR Nabisco. It grew steadily throughout the 1990s and 2000s doing larger and larger deals with a roster of world-class clients to show for it. However, as previously mentioned, the firm lost some of its spark after going public in 2012.

By the end of Q2 of this year it was in 4th place in terms of AUM relative to the other major publicly traded private equity firms, just slightly ahead of Ares Management Corporation (ARES), and the gulf between itself and the top 3 firms seems to be growing larger by the quarter.

Private Equity AUM At Jun 30, 2021 seekingalpha.com

Now granted, size and value are two very different things but consider the premium investors are willing to pay for shares of Blackstone over those of other Private Equity firms. Even a cursory glance at Blackstone’s Forward Price Earnings of 33 relative to Carlyle’s 15, KKR’s 17, and Apollo’s 16, tells investors that a certain winner-take-all dynamic is developing. Whether that valuation difference is sustainable over the longer-term is debatable but the value of this halo-effect is clearly what is separating Blackstone from the rest of the pack.

A direct comparison of Carlyle with Apollo is also something that is becoming increasingly complicated given the latter’s increased focus on perpetual capital and credit as discussed in prior pieces here and here. In their most recent earnings call Carlyle’s management was asked about a potential credit build-out given that 80-90% of their performance fees still come from private equity. The response noted that “there’s a lot of growth that’s already occurred,” and that “not all AUM is necessarily equally profitable”. While not explicitly stated, it seems that Carlyle is content to keep credit at about 20% of AUM while Apollo is currently at over 70% so comparing the two firms is increasingly becoming an apples and oranges situation.

That brings us to KKR which similar to Carlyle, and as discussed in a prior piece, has also decided to hew much closer to a traditional PE model. KKR bought some insurance assets earlier this year with its purchase of Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd in an effort to bulk-up on perpetual capital, but this is by no means as transformative a deal as Apollo’s merger with Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH). The impact of KKR’s deal is much more akin to that of Carlyle’s purchase of Fortitude Re last year.

And while KKR’s commitment to credit is somewhat stronger than Carlyle’s at just over 30% of total AUM in Q2, it has signaled in recent earnings calls that Private Equity continues to be the firm’s bread and butter. The two firms are alike in many ways, as mentioned they trade at similar multiples both on a FWD and TTM basis and deployment rates are similar. Carlyle had just about $200B of its $275B in AUM at June 30, or about 27%, in dry powder while KKR had $112B of its $429B in AUM, about 26%, on the shelf.

There are some important differences, however, when one considers how much value each manages to extract from those assets. Carlyle’s Q2 and YTD Fee Related Earnings were $143M and $272M while the corresponding amounts for KKR came to $470M and $834M, respectively. Doing some quick back-of-envelope calculations tells us that Carlyle generated $0.40/share in FRE last quarter and $0.75/share YTD while KKR was able to extract $0.75/share and $1.32/share during the same respective periods. Carlyle made up for it through higher Performance Allocations, but that tends to be more volatile than the comparatively more stable flow of FRE.

This is a substantial underperformance but one that Carlyle seems to be well aware of. In the last earnings call management spoke frequently of their plans to grow “FRE-generative businesses” and said that “we believe we are set up for even greater FRE growth next year. Our confidence in near-term FRE acceleration is underpinned by fundraising, capital markets activity and platform construction”. Hopefully these intentions are realized but, even if they are, one of the three factors mentioned is also a problem for the firm.

Coffee’s For Closers

Any strong believer in goal setting knows that the most important part of the planning, execution, and review process is the actual selection of the appropriate goal. Without that, everything else is for naught. And anyone who’s been in Corporate America long enough has borne witness to that peculiar process that occurs when upper management selects an arbitrary goal to be completed by some arbitrary date.

Speeches are made about the organization’s daring, a veritable furnace of ambition, and how employees will need to ‘buckle down’ in order to reach that ‘stretch’ target. This occurs while in the back of everyone’s mind is the secure knowledge that the goal is really not that ambitious and the target is well within reach given the selected timeframe. Ostensibly, quick achievement of the goal is celebrated as a rebirth of the organization.

And that brings us to Carlyle and its goal to organically increase AUM by $130 billion by 2024. Even though this 3-year goal was only set at the beginning of this calendar year the pre-party seems to have already begun celebrating its successful attainment after raising $10B in Q2. However, the firm being ahead of schedule should not be cause for celebration but should rather lead to questions as to why the goal was ever selected and will it lead to Carlyle gaining a greater allocation of the PE investment dollar?

Firstly, let's consider a simple scenario where none of the other PE firms managed to increase AUM for the next three years while Carlyle handily achieved its $130B AUM increase. That would still leave it in fourth place behind the current Top 3, over $20B short of where KKR stands today. But raise the other firms are, while Carlyle brought in $10B in Q2, KKR was busy closing on $59B. On its Q2 call, Blackstone’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Jon Gray, said the firm now expected to “approach $200 billion of inflows this year”. That would be equivalent to Carlyle bringing in about $80B.

Many will say that Carlyle shouldn’t focus on the competition as it offers a differentiated product. But is the firm really that different from KKR and Blackstone? One could see how that line of reasoning could be applied to Apollo but not so much for Carlyle. But even firms claiming to be different will be measured against other players in the space.

Another factor is that setting a readily attainable goal invites the risk of the firm going on cruise control as it increasingly becomes clear the goal will be reached. A truly ambitious goal would be one that acknowledged the competitive environment in which the firm operates. It would seek to punch above its weight by placing in at least third place in important performance metrics such as aggregate fund raising and fund raising broken down by various fund types and asset classes. While harder to achieve, it would make waves and attract greater investor interest.

Conclusion

However, that’s highly unlikely to happen given the reputational risk management faces from not achieving such a goal. That’s ironic, given the fact that the firm operates in the risk-taking business. But if Carlyle continues to do what it’s been doing, it’ll continue to get the results it’s been getting. Investors would be better served to look elsewhere.