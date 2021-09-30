Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Persistence wears down resistance.”― William J Federer

Today, we take an in-depth look at a retailer where the pandemic was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back. The company emerged from bankruptcy at the start of this year and has seen some recent insider buying.

Company Overview

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) is a Dallas based discounted retailer of upscale products, including home textiles, furnishings, bath and body products, seasonal décor, gourmet food, and pet supplies. The company has ~490 brick-and-mortar properties located in 40 states with its largest footprint in the Sun Belt. Tuesday Morning was founded in 1974 and just emerged from bankruptcy in February 2021, which it entered in May 2020. The stock trades at just under $3.00 a share, translating to a market cap just south of $300 million.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending June 30th.

Tuesday Morning operates no-frills stores with upscale products, attempting to make the customer experience more of a ‘treasure hunt’ with recognizable brand names such as Waterford, Cuisinart, Laura Ashley (OTC:LARAF), and Lego. In FY19, the stores’ average ticket was $33 covering ~29 million transactions. Adding validity to its claim of a ‘treasure hunt’ feel is the fact that there is no specific type of merchandise that really attracts customers to its properties. FY20 revenue ending June 30, 2021 was split up somewhat equally between textiles ($194 million – 22% of total revenue); housewares/food ($166 million – 18%); home décor/furniture ($162 million – 18%); crafts/toys/pets ($124 million – 14%); seasonal ($109 million – 12%); and other ($142 million – 16%). Over the years, the company has cultivated an email list of over 3.4 million active subscribers.

Bankruptcy

Having lost money and cash in every fiscal year since 2017, Tuesday Morning did not have the financial wherewithal to endure the pandemic-induced shuttering of all its stores nationwide in March 2020, impelling it to file for Chapter 11 protection that May.

The bankruptcy from which Tuesday Morning emerged is somewhat unique as shareholders were not completely wiped out. What the company accomplished was similar to Hertz’s (HTZZ) failed endeavor to bring in more equity capital to pay off creditors. Certainly helping Tuesday Morning’s cause vis a vis Hertz was the presence of a sophisticated investor in the proceedings. The company was able to execute a $40 million rights offering at $1.10 a share, sold to eligible shareholders of Tuesday Morning’s common stock in February 2021. Osmium Partners and its affiliates (the sophisticated investor) agreed to backstop the offering, meaning that it would purchase all unsubscribed shares. As it turned out, existing and eligible shareholders purchased $19.8 million of shares, with Osmium buying the remaining $20.2 million. For its services as the backstop party, Osmium received five-year warrants to purchase 10 million common shares at an exercise price of $1.65. Overall, Osmium and its affiliates own ~34.5% of Tuesday Morning.

Its creative exit out of bankruptcy was aided by a significant restructuring, which included the closing of 199 stores, leaving 490 of the most profitable locations operational. Tuesday Morning was also able to renegotiate favorable lease terms with 386 of the surviving 490 stores. The company realized total rent savings (which includes closed stores) of $46 million and an annual run rate savings of $12 million. Tuesday Morning also closed its Phoenix distribution center, consolidating its entire distribution operation into Dallas, which should save $10 to $12 million per annum. Finally, the company took measures (that began when it first filed for Chapter 11) to significantly reduce corporate overhead, chopping advertising and marketing expenses to reflect the lower store count, and reducing the number of sales districts from 44 to 20. These moves should save Tuesday Morning $17 million. In total, all the cost measures should save the company ~$40 million in annual operating expenses.

Performance Since Emergence

In addition to the cost savings and talk of improved merchandising strategies, management had to sell would-be investors on the sustainability of its business model, which would be enhanced by a slightly altered competitive landscape that no longer featured Pier 1 Imports, Stein Mart, or Stage Stores. Management put forth a pro forma financial outlook that included (essentially) breakeven Adj. EBITDA on net sales of $335.5 million for the first half of calendar {CY} 2021 on its way to generating Adj. EBITDA of $41.5 million on net sales of $769.5 million for all of CY21. Post rights offering, the company went into a communications vacuum, with the most relevant news occurring in May 2021 with the hiring of Burlington Stores (BURL) COO Fred Hand as the new CEO and its relisting on the NASDAQ exchange. Buoyed by speculation, shares of TUEM peaked at $5.01 in June 2021.

Its stock managed to spend most of its time in the $4s, until the company announced 4QFY21 and FY21 earnings on September 9, 2021. For 4QFY21, Tuesday Morning reported a loss of $0.22 a share (GAAP) and negative Adj. EBITDA of $8.2 million on net sales of $177.3 million. Although the top line did beat Street a one-firm consensus by $11.4 million and the company trumpeted 1.2% comps over 2019 despite having 34% less inventory, the earnings figure was $0.25 short of the one analyst who covers the company and although no consensus Adj. EBITDA was proffered, given that the first half of calendar 2021 was supposed to be approximately breakeven on that metric, -$8.2 million for the quarter was disconcerting. No comps were provided against the pro forma numbers given at the emergence from bankruptcy in early 2021.

Adding to the hand wringing around the poor quarter was the fact that the company offered next to no guidance, only to say that the environment was uncertain and 1QFY22 comps were up low single digits quarter-to-date.

Understandably, shares of TUEM plunged 45% the following day and 61% over the subsequent four trading sessions to $1.68.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

This unsettling report left the company with unrestricted cash of $6.5 million and total liquidity of $45.5 million, a function of an untapped line of credit in the amount of $38.9 million. Osmium has also provided Tuesday Morning with a $25 million term loan due December 31, 2021 at an interest rate of 14%.

BWS Financial is the only sell-side firm that covers the company, rating it a buy with a $6 price target. It said the selloff related to its earnings report was an overreaction that the analyst blamed on wage pressure and higher than expected supply chain costs.

Curiously, after a press release that had more words committed to the resumes of new hires than it did the breakdown of the disappointing quarter, the CEO, COO, and CIO stepped in and made significant purchases under $2 a share. CEO Fred Hand bought ~$1 million of stock on September 13th and 14th; COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares on the 14th; and CIO William Baumann bought 100,000 shares the same day. News of the insider buying put a bid in the stock, which rallied 34% off its September 14th closing low of $1.68. It should also be noted that as part of his compensation package Hand became entitled to receive 30% of all carry distributions with respect to Osmium’s ownership interest in Tuesday Morning – including the warrants – over a vesting period of 42 months.

Verdict

Rather curious insider buying aside – it is hard to get excited about a company that has delivered very little financial information or guidance in the past nine months. And what little that has been proffered has been disappointing. The emergence from bankruptcy with original shareholders only being diluted instead of being rubbed out was quite an accomplishment, but it is too early to tell if Tuesday Morning has turned the corner – initial indications are that it has not – and as such, this is one we’ll take a pass on until further information is forthcoming. Therefore, Tuesday Morning deserves an 'incomplete' at the present time in our opinion.

What we believe is heavily influenced by what we think others believe”― Thomas Gilovich

