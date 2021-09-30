grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was a true pandemic winner. It saw unprecedented levels of margins and growth during this extraordinary period.

Wall Street analysts expect this extraordinary performance to gain further strength on the margin front. I doubt that this will be the case. Etsy has already begun to see pandemic-driven demand leave the platform even though consumer reopening hasn’t happened in full as of yet. I believe that analysts are basing their expectations on the recent outperformance and are way optimistic about the future. I expect disappointing earnings going forward.

Etsy’s multiple opens the door to large negative reactions in any case of disappointment. Etsy is trading at a premium vs. its history and its peers given its current growth profile and reasonable margin growth expectations.

I am neutral on Etsy despite high expectations which I don’t think the company will deliver on and its high multiple which further elevates downside risk. The company has a lot going for it including good management, a solid strategy that will deliver value (likely not as much value as investors expect), and a favorable business model.

I could turn bullish on Etsy if one of three things happens: (1) Etsy’s trading multiples contract significantly (which I do expect). (2) Pulled-forward demand proves sticky. (3) Etsy executes on high margin growth expectations.

Etsy Has Tremendously Benefited From the Pandemic

Etsy had the best quarters it ever had during the pandemic. Shift to e-commerce along with the increased demand for Etsy’s products resulted in it achieving unprecedented revenue growth. The company capitalized well on the trend thanks to the agility of the sellers on its platform focusing on stay-at-home trends like masks and home furnishings. The company’s revenue grew twice as fast as it ever did (data going back to 2014) and revenues more than doubled in a matter of months.

Unprecedented demand brought unprecedented profitability. Etsy’s gross and operating margins shot up thanks to efficiency born out of scale. Trailing twelve-month gross margins increased from 66% in Q1 2020 to more than 74% in Q1 2021, EBITDA margins more than doubled from 13% to 28% in the same timeframe.

Revenue Growth is Expected to Slow But High Margins to Stay; May Not be the Case

As impressive as Etsy was during the pandemic, these levels of growth cannot be permanent. The pull-forward in demand will be followed by an exodus of users visiting Etsy exclusively during stay-at-home times. This has already begun; net active and repeat buyer adds were negative in the last quarter despite the lingering pandemic and distancing. This trend will likely pick up steam as we see true consumer reopening.

Revenue growth is expected to further slowdown. Street analyst consensus calls for not just slow but a significantly slower revenue growth vs. pre-pandemic levels for a long time. Revenue is expected to grow sub 25% post-2021 and sub 20% post-2025 vs. pre-pandemic 2014-2019 5 year CAGR of 33%.

However, consensus expects sticky margins that not just stay at these elevated levels but continue to grow. Analysts expect the all-time twelve-month high margins of 73% gross and 26% EBITDA of 2020 to reach 75% and 37% respectively in 2028.

I want to make a case for the downside as I think that’s the direction the risk is skewed towards here. It’s very difficult for Etsy to sustainably maintain margins that it hardly achieved during the best demand environment it has ever seen and ever will see. Even in these extraordinary quarters the highest margins that Etsy has achieved was 74% gross in the three months ending March 2021, and 31% EBITDA in the three months ending June 2020. Etsy will surely struggle to get there. I believe that the consensus is being over-optimistic and is under the recency bias of Etsy’s fantastic year and a half we’ve left behind.

Even management expects margins to decrease. Etsy guidance calls for just 25% EBITDA margins for the third quarter. Etsy investors will call this conservative and that the management is sandbagging but I disagree. The company has delivered consistently above guidance on every single quarter since the beginning of the pandemic until the most recent one in which the results fell within the guidance. There is a strong case to be made for more realistic guidance going forward.

I want to warn Etsy investors of this shortfall between what Etsy will likely achieve over the short and long term vs. elevated expectations of the Street. I see a significant risk of unimpressive or downright disappointing quarters in the future.

Above Average Valuation Creates Multiple Contraction Risk

Price reaction to disappointments is highly dependent on risk premia attached to the share price. A company with a depressed valuation and low investor sentiment may not be harmed by a bad quarter and a company with a lofty valuation and ebullient sentiment may not benefit from a good one. But a company with a pessimistic valuation that beats low expectations will be handsomely rewarded while conversely a company that hopeful investors have attached high multiple missing expectations will be penalized severely.

Etsy is in the group with high multiples and wishful investors. The company trades at above-average forward revenue multiples vs. its history despite its worsening growth profile. All else equal, revenue multiple should represent the expected revenue growth of the company: an above-average revenue multiple should mean above-average expected revenue growth. In Etsy’s case, however, revenue multiples are at pre-pandemic highs compared to its all-time low expected revenue growth. This is due to high profitability expectations being reflected in the price.

Forward EBITDA multiples paint a similar picture. Again, we have multiples nearing pre-pandemic highs. If Etsy materializes consensus expectations, then this multiple is well deserved. I am doubtful that it can, though. Etsy investors that are confident that Etsy can beat these estimates may stop reading here and go on with their lives; others, read on.

I will compare Etsy vs. its peers in terms of revenue growth and risk premia attached to the growth. I will do this by charting what the market is paying for growth (TEV / CY23 revenue) vs. analyst expectations of growth (CY20-23 revenue CAGR) expecting a positive relationship between the two variables. The resultant chart below displays how my intuitive hypothesis holds in the market. An exponential trendline (Exponential trendline means that growth is marginally more and more important as the rate of growth increases. An exponential trendline is more apt here compared to a linear one because companies growing very fast will likely do so for longer and in general, have a broader untapped addressable market than relatively more mature companies with slower rates of growth. Thus the former will be increasingly more valuable than the latter as the growth differential increases) fits my data very well with an r squared of 0.79 which is very high. Readers should interpret this chart as: data points below the curve imply low investor conviction in the company achieving its consensus expectations while data points above imply confidence that the company will pass estimates. The distance from the trendline is correlated to the magnitude of the conviction.

Peer comparison best highlights Etsy’s high multiple. Etsy is the company furthest away from the trendline in absolute value, i.e. quantitatively speaking (albeit with a small sample), Etsy is the most mispriced among the peer group among both above or below averages. The trendline suggests that Etsy should be trading at half of today’s price (I’m not by no means saying that Etsy is worth half as much as it is, just trying to highlight one perspective from which Etsy seems overvalued).

Bulls will call attention to the improving margin profile and state that Etsy will translate a growing portion of future revenues into earnings and thus it should trade at a premium. Unfortunately, margin expansion doesn’t differentiate Etsy. Etsy has the lowest expected margin expansion among the peer group in the analysis period as can be seen from the table below.

Putting it all together, analyst expectations of Etsy are hard for Etsy to deliver on but the market expects even more than the analysts. Thus, any disappointing result, chances of which to happen are quite high in my opinion, will be met with severe punishment. There already is a case that we can point to. The market punished Etsy with a >14% drawdown overnight after the company hinted at slower revenue growth ahead. I believe that it is likely that this will happen again.

I’m on the Sidelines Now; I Could Change My Mind…

I want to add on the record that I would never short Etsy. I like the company both as a consumer and as an investor. It has great visionary management, has an asset-light, and a scalable business model that is ways ahead of its competition. I like its long-term “house of brands” strategy and think that the company’s inorganic growth efforts will be handsomely rewarded with both revenue and cost synergies. I also think that the ad-generated revenue will be a strong tailwind, financially speaking. These positives push me to the sidelines and away from a downright bearish stance.

