This series of articles is intended to provide Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball Analysis as accompaniment to Rida Morwa’s High Dividend Opportunities (HDO) Service. Our goal is to provide greater context as to where price is within the trend for the opportunities being presented by Morwa’s group. This will include support regions for potential entries and target regions for the bigger trend.

This current article regards Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) with a current dividend of 5.4%.

“Medical Properties Trust has been one of our favorite Property REITs to add to this year.” - Rida Morwa from his September 6th Article "Your Labor Day Shopping List"

What bolsters Rida’s enthusiasm? In addition to being one of the top triple net lease REITs in the hospital space with properties in 32 states and nine countries, MPW has aimed for rapid expansion in 2021, with plans for $3.6B in acquisitions. This number represents a significant increase to the company’s assets. Where's the cash coming from?

MPW sold 50% of its stake in eight hospitals located in Massachusetts, generating proceeds of $1.35B. In doing so, MPW is realizing a gain of $685 million, which indicates value appreciation in MPW’s holdings. The sale additionally increases tenant diversification by reducing exposure to Steward to whom they sold a portion of their stake in the eight aforementioned hospitals. Lastly, the move that’s created a windfall of cash allows them to “harvest profits” out of these properties and redeploy the proceeds into lower priced properties that will generate higher cash flow.

From a technical perspective:

In our June 2 update, we described the larger technical pattern providing context for the current action:

“In the very long term, since 2009, MPW has shown a persistent uptrend, making progressively higher highs and higher lows. The initial phase of the rally from March 2009 to May 2013, can be viewed as an Elliott Wave standard impulse. As such that would suggest that the aforementioned rally was the first Cycle wave in a series of a very long term 5-wave move.

From the January 2016 low, MPW is filling out another 5-wave move for the Primary wave 1 of the third Cycle wave. While the decline in early 2020 was quite steep, dropping nearly 50% in a matter of a few weeks, price stayed within the necessary parameters for the Primary wave 1.”

Regarding the 5-wave move, referred to as “Primary wave 1 of the third Cycle Wave,” this move is taking shape as a leading diagonal. This is an Elliott Wave structure that is similar to an impulse in that it's a way of describing a “motive” trending pattern that advances price in a clear direction with higher highs and higher lows. However unlike an impulse, a diagonal tends not to be as strong a move in the direction of the trend. Instead of the component waves, in particular waves (1), (3), and (5) taking shape as 5-wave moves, all 5-waves are composed of 3 wave structures labeled A-B-C. This diagonal pattern, a 5-wave structure wherein the subwaves are composed of 3-wave moves, tends to either produce more muted extensions from the initial (1)-(2) or contains deeper retraces of waves (1) and (3), and in some cases both.

Clearly, in MPW this form of diagonal meets the latter description in which price formed substantial retraces of both waves (1) and (3). This was especially true of the subsequent retrace that occurred following wave (3) in which price retraced in excess of 76.4% of wave (3) which is an uncharacteristically large Fibonacci retracement for wave (4). This refers to the decline into the March 2020 lows. However, even with the great depths of the decline, price formed a higher low and proceeded higher.

One of the challenges within Elliott Wave of forecasting the internal movements within a diagonal is that the three wave moves tend to exhibit greater variability than that of impulses. However, even though the proportional relationships between the subwaves exhibit greater variability and are thus somewhat less reliable, we expect for the (5)th wave to minimally reach the 1.764 extension after the (3)rd wave struck the 1.382 extension.

Based on the current action, my preferred interpretation is that the A of (5) has completed and that price has potentially completed B of (5). That would entail that price maintains above the Aug. 16 low of $19.39, and heads up in the C wave, targeting north of $28. The initial move off the Aug. 16 low can count as 5 waves which would favor a potential low in place for the B wave, but the depth of the subsequent retrace off the September high raises questions about that prospect. That said, the move off the September low can count as a smaller degree impulse which favors upside continuation. So long as the MPW maintains above the September low, $19.85, the action slightly favors price being in the early stages of a rally to the aforementioned $28+ region where the 1.764 Fibonacci extension sits.

Alternatively, should MPW break below the September low, it signals a strong likelihood that the B wave is not yet complete and that prospective buyers may have the opportunity to pick up shares even cheaper. Lower Fibonacci support sits in the $15.60-$18 region and if price drops to those levels the action favors consideration of that range as a strong buying opportunity. Any sustained break below $14.25 - the 76.4% retrace of the A wave - is not in and of itself a violation of the technical pattern described in this article, but such a development would challenge the current thesis.

$28+ is not expected inside of 2021, but as long as support is maintained, such levels can be seen inside of 2022. In the meantime, shareholders are getting paid to wait, collecting a quarterly dividend, quoted at 5.4% annually based on current price.

MPW Micro Chart

MPW Weekly View