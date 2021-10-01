3 REIT Fixer Uppers

Artur/iStock via Getty Images

Who hasn’t heard of the HGTV show Fixer Upper, starring Chip and Joanna Gaines? It first aired in May 2013 and led to the nation falling in love with the stars and what they do.

In case you somehow missed it these past eight years, Fixer Upper follows the Gaines as they remodel homes in the Waco, Texas, area. And the amount of people who haven’t missed it has opened a lot of doors for the duo.

According to Parade.com, Chip and Joanna are worth around $18 million. That includes real estate, naturally, but also several brands such as:

Magnolia Home – a paint line

Silos Baking Co. – a pastries and cupcakes-selling bakery

Magnolia Seed & Supply – a gardening and supply shop

Magnolia Table – a breakfast and lunch-specific restaurant

Magnolia House – a hotel

Suffice it to say, the dynamic duo has a lot going on in Waco these days with a very wide reach. My wife even subscribes to their magazine called The Magnolia Journal, which has more than 1.2 million subscribers.

Parade added, however, that “they weren’t always so successful. And their triumphs were over a decade in the making.”

“Joanna previously confessed, ‘The four or five years before we did the show, when the housing crisis hit, things were so hard for us. For four or five years, every Friday, we were saying, ‘Are we gonna make it?’’

“‘We kept pressing through, even in those hard times,’ she added.”

And little by little… and then a whole lot at once, they made it out.

These REITs Just Need a Little TLC

Why am I sharing this?

Again, my wife is a big fan. So I do hear about them from time to time (or more). More than that though, I can personally resonate with something Joanna said about going from something to nothing.

I had my own “adventures” after the housing crash, as most of you know. That’s why I don’t just sympathize with her admission that she never wants to go through those years again. I can empathize with it as well.

Just as I know exactly what she means in saying that, at the same time, she wouldn’t trade that past for the world. “The ‘hard’ is what makes us appreciate this,” she said, with “this” being success, of course.

Life is too easily taken for granted when it comes easily. And even when we do have to work for it, we can find ourselves forgetting to be appreciative.

I could continue along those lines, but that’s actually not the main point of this article. It’s not even the main reason why I brought up Chip and Joanna Gaines.

So let me get to the point…

Fixer Upper’s popularity has really improved the married couple’s business value, a recognition that got me thinking. One thought led to another until I had to ask myself, “Why can’t I create a REIT Fixer Upper article? Maybe even a series?”

The answer, of course, is “I can.” Which is why I will, highlighting several deeply discounted real estate investment trusts that could use some tender loving care.

As a real estate developer for more than two decades, I know a lot about creating value through renovation. That was something I truly enjoyed before I made the big pivot to become a real estate analyst.

Just like many of the sports announcers on ESPN were once pro athletes themselves, my experience in the trenches has given me a great perspective when it comes to value creation.

Over the years, I’ve put considerable sweat equity into that process. So now I’m excited to help call the “play-by-play” for you too when it comes to real estate investing.

Broadmark Bets on Fixer-Uppers

Our first example is Broadmark Realty (BRMK), a lender that specializes in ground-up “fixer-uppers.”

BRMK is a commercial mortgage REIT (mREIT) that lends money to single-family and multi-family builders. And it manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

Since its original inception in 2010 through Q1-21, the company has originated over 1,000 loans with an aggregate face amount of about $2.4 billion.

BRMK’s growth since inception demonstrates powerful demand and its ability to scale. Plus, the company is internally managed, with directors and officers owning approximately 4.2%.

That management team has deep local market expertise and borrower relationships. Add in a growing opportunity set, and you have a proven and promising pipeline that exceeds $250 million.

In Q2-21, BRMK saw decreased defaults by $44 million, with no new ones at all. Plus, it made significant progress toward resolution of multiple large commercial loan defaults.

Loan production during that quarter was $212 million. And the company plans to deploy approximately $42 million associated with retirement of the private REIT.

All told, BRMK expects to have a $100 million run rate of cash on its balance sheet by the end of Q3-21.

As I pointed out in a recent article, its payout ratio was elevated in Q2 21. However, we believe it will normalize in Q3 and Q4.

Furthermore, analysts are forecasting growth of 21% in 2022, which should result in above-average total returns. Shares are now trading at $10.07 with a current dividend yield of 8.3%.

We maintain a Strong Buy.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

RPT Realty’s Extreme Makeover

Our next fixer-upper is RPT Realty (RPT), an interesting retail REIT that’s going through an extreme makeover. The company was formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson and has been around for more than 50 years now.

Before 2018, RPT was an underperforming REIT with a history of poor earnings growth. But then it restructured its senior management team and brought in Brian L. Harper as CEO – previously CEO of Rouse Properties and senior vice president of GGP before that.

Its portfolio is strategically located in strong markets across the country, characterized by above-average household incomes, high-population density, and diverse business climates. All told, it owns 50 multi-tenant retail properties that are:

100% open-air centers

99% suburban mix

87% filled with national and regional tenants

68% grocery anchored

RPT ended Q2-21 with net debt-to-annualized adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 7x – down from 7.2x in the previous quarter. And it believes its leverage should match its target range of 5.5-6.5x as bad debt reserves comes back to pre-COVID levels.

In other words, it expects to see occupancy stabilize further from here.

At the end of Q2-21, RPT had a cash balance of $38 million and a fully unused $350 million unsecured line of credit. Plus, there are no remaining short-term debt maturities to speak of at this time.

Now here’s where it gets even more impressive…

As hard times for REITs set in, Harper agreed to reduce his salary by 20%, while the company’s CFO, four VPs, and general counsel and secretary all cut theirs by 10%. That does make its decision to cut its dividend last year a lot more palatable, showing that management considers itself in line with shareholders and their interest.

Today, RPT’s annualized dividend is $0.39 per share. Based on Q2 funds from operations ("FFO"), that represents a modest payout ratio of just 34%.

RPT updated its full-year operating FFO range to $0.88-$0.92. That’s up $0.05, or 6%, over what it was guiding for back in the previous quarter. And it’s about 10% better than the initial 2021 guidance management provided back in February.

We believe the company will not just be growing its dividend but growing it substantially. Already this year, RPT declared a $0.12 per share common dividend for Q3-21, which is a 60% increase over the prior quarterly rate.

We’re rating RPT Realty a Strong Buy. Shares are trading at a 14% discount to the current price of $12.76, and we forecast them to return at least 25% annually based on the potential for more dividend increases and the growth catalysts outlined above.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Simon Property Group: a REIT That Knows Its Retail Regardless

Our last “fixer upper” is Simon Property Group (SPG), a dominating mall REIT that’s become a multi-faceted mixed-use developer.

The company owns an interest in 203 income-producing properties in the U.S., which consists of:

99 malls

69 premium outlets

14 Mills

4 lifestyle centers

And then it has 17 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico.

SPG also owns an 80% non-controlling interest in The Taubman Realty Group – which has an interest in 24 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Internationally, SPG has ownership interests in 31 premium outlets and designer outlet properties primarily located in Asia, Europe and Canada.

Then there’s its 22.4% equity stake in Klépierre SA, a publicly-traded, Paris-based real estate company that owns or has an interest in shopping centers throughout 15 countries in Europe.

(Incidentally, I’m headed to Paris in a few weeks and I plan to meet with the management team while I’m there.)

In 2020, SPG completed redevelopment projects of more than $400 million, with an average cash-on-cash yield of over 8%. The company completed redevelopment projects of many former department store spaces. And a number of other ones have restarted and will open in 2021 or early 2022.

SPG has continued to add mixed-use components to its market-leading centers with the openings of a multi-family residential complex in Austin, Texas, and a Residence Inn by Marriott in Long Island, New York.

The company opened two AC Hotels by Marriott, and it has many department store sites that will continue to be a significant opportunity for the company’s value-add mixed-use components such as residential, hotel, and office.

SPH has significant embedded value in its existing real estate portfolio, and this will be a source of growth. Since 2012, it’s invested more than $8 billion to enhance its retail offerings and add complementary mixed-use components to its best-in-class properties.

To fuel growth further, SPG has a very disciplined capital markets strategy – complete with a fortress balance sheet. Management that knows how to best utilize those factors provide even more fundamental strength to the company.

In fact, Simon’s balance sheet continues to differentiate it from its peers, given its strong investment-grade credit ratings of A/A3 and access to capital. At the end of Q2-21, it had liquidity of more than $8.8 billion, consisting of $6.9 billion available on its credit facility and $1.9 billion of cash.

SPG paid $1.40 per share of dividend in cash (on July 23), which was a 7.7% increase year-over-year. The Q3-21 dividend is $1.50 per share, which is an increase of 7.1% sequentially and 15.4% year-over-year (payable on Sept. 30).

SPG increased its full-year 2021 FFO guidance range from $9.70-$9.80 per share to $10.70-$10.80. That’s a $1 increase at the midpoint and that represents approximately 17%-19% growth compared to 2020 results.

As seen below, analysts are forecasting SPG to grow FFO per share by 19% in 2021. Shares are now trading at $133.71 with a dividend yield of 4.5%.

We target them to return another 20% over the next 12 months.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

In Conclusion…

Look, I know that investing in fixer uppers, or companies that invest in fixer uppers, can be daunting.

It’s much easier to invest in “sure things.” And, for the record, I have nothing against those assets when they’re determined by fundamentals instead of hype.

Portfolios should be built on well-diversified strong foundations. But if you want to give your building a boost, you can always consider investing in a few less-loved companies as well.

Again, just as long as they’ve lost that love because of hype and not fundamentals.