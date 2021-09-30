SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Plug Power's Q2 2021 losses were wider than what Wall Street analysts had earlier anticipated; and PLUG's peak valuations at close to 95 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue in January 2021 warranted a valuation de-rating. As such, it was no surprise that PLUG's stock price has plunged significantly in the past eight months.

Looking ahead, I view that it is likely that Plug Power's stock price could rebound in the near term. But I don't see PLUG's shares returning to $50 or above anytime soon.

I rate Plug Power's shares as a Hold. My price target of $29.50 already assumes a relatively demanding 25 times forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiple, but it still translates to only a +17% upside for the stock. As such, a Neutral rating for PLUG is fair.

Company Profile

In its fiscal 2020 10-K filing, Plug Power Inc refers to itself as a provider of "end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, the stationary power market". PLUG also highlights in the company's media releases that it "has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world."

Plug Power was started in 1997, and its shares have been listed on the NASDAQ since 1999. PLUG generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of fuel cell systems and hydrogen installations and other infrastructure, which accounted for 44% and 31% of its 1H 2021 top line, respectively. Plug Power also derived the remaining 11%, 8%, and 6% of its revenue from fuel delivered to its clients, power purchase agreements, and other services, respectively in the first half of this year.

PLUG Stock Price

Plug Power Inc.'s shareholders have been on a wild rollercoaster ride since the start of this year.

PLUG's stock price surged by +135% from $32.17 as of January 4, 2021 to reach a historical peak of $75.49 during intraday trading on January 26, 2021. Plug Power's stunning share price performance in January was the result of better-than-expected management guidance and policy tailwinds.

On January 26, 2021, Plug Power announced that it was increasing its FY 2021 and FY 2024 gross billings guidance by +6% and over +40% to $475 million and $1,700 million, respectively. PLUG had the confidence to raise the company's gross billings guidance, because of its aggressive plans with respect to the construction of new green hydrogen plants in the US, and new joint ventures & partnerships with key industry players.

In January 2021, PLUG set an ambitious target to achieve a daily green hydrogen generation capacity of 500 tons in five years' time with its green hydrogen network expansion plans in the country. At the same time, Plug Power aimed to grab a 30% market share in the European hydrogen fuel cell-powered medium-sized van market by collaborating with Renault (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY); and it also hoped to benefit from South Korea's 2040 goal of having more than six million hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on the country's roads by working with leading Korean conglomerate SK Group.

Plug Power's Key Joint Ventures And Partnerships

Also, Plug Power's share price rise in January 2021 was attributable to the fact that it is perceived as a beneficiary of policy tailwinds under the Biden Administration. A Seeking Alpha news article published on January 26, 2021 highlighted that "replacing the federal government's auto fleet with electric vehicles" and halting "new oil and gas leasing on federal territory" was part of Biden's "latest aggressive ramp-up of his climate agenda".

However, PLUG's last traded share price of $25.19 as of September 29, 2021 represented a -67% fall from the company's all-time historical high stock price of $75.49 achieved on January 26, 2021. I elaborate on the potential factors that could have caused this sharp drop in Plug Power's stock price in the subsequent section.

Why Did PLUG Stock Drop From January?

As mentioned in the preceding section of this article, Plug Power's stock price has dropped by approximately two-thirds from its peak achieved in late-January 2021.

I believe that there are two key factors responsible for PLUG's stock price drop from January 2021.

One key factor is valuation.

Based on financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the market valued Plug Power at close to 95 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue on January 26, 2021. On the same day, Plug Power's closest peers, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) traded at a consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 84 times. BLDP highlights in its press releases that its "fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks".

It is clear that valuations for PLUG and BLDP had reached stratospheric levels in the earlier part of the year, and were unsustainable. As of September 29, 2021, Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems boasted relatively more reasonable consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 18.1 times and 24.4 times, respectively.

Another key factor lies with Plug Power's earnings miss in Q2 2021.

PLUG's net loss per share of -$0.18 in the second quarter of 2021 was much wider than the market consensus' quarterly forecast of -$0.07. The main reason for the negative surprise was worse-than-expected gross profit margins for Plug Power. PLUG's gross profit margin went from -16.9% in Q1 2021 to -26.7% in Q2 2021 as a result of a spike in hydrogen costs. Firstly, Plug Power mentioned in its Q2 2021 shareholder letter that the company suffered "from numerous force majeure shutdowns". Secondly, Plug Power made a decision to switch its hydrogen supplier from Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to Linde plc (LIN). PLUG noted at its recent Q2 2021 results briefing that there "was a pretty substantial cost transitioning", which accounted for "almost two-thirds of the cost of increased hydrogen molecule" in the recent quarter.

Can Plug Power Stock Rebound?

Plug Power stock can rebound in the months ahead, but I don't think the share price rebound will be as significant as the company's shareholders will hope for.

I think that the probability of a stock price rebound for Plug Power in the next few months is relatively high due to both better-than-expected fundamentals and improved investor sentiment.

With respect to fundamentals, sell-side analysts expect PLUG's net loss per share to narrow from -$0.18 in Q2 2021 to -$0.09 in Q3 2021, as per S&P Capital IQ's market consensus data. I think that this is pretty reasonable, as Plug Power's gross margins should see a significant improvement on a QoQ basis.

At the company's Q2 2021 earnings call, Plug Power stressed that "short of any major force majeure again in the second half of the year, we should really see this (gross margin) trend to improve." More importantly, Plug Power's new hydrogen supplier added new capacity of approximately 30 tons per day in July 2021, which is equivalent to a +10% increase in the company's domestic capacity. In other words, hydrogen supply issues should no longer be a drag on PLUG's gross profit margins and overall profitability in Q3 2021 and beyond. Plug Power should be announcing its Q3 2021 results in early-November, and a good financial performance (narrower losses) will help to re-rate the company's shares.

Separately, Plug Power is hosting an investor event on October 14, 2021 titled "Plug Symposium 2021: Here Comes Green Hydrogen". PLUG mentioned that it will "showcase Plug's green hydrogen blueprint and unveil exciting product offerings" at this event in mid-October. It is very likely that Plug Power provides more details of its expansion plans in green hydrogen and gives a clearer indication of the potential size of this market at the October 2021 investor event, which will boost investor sentiment for the stock.

On the flip side, it will be a tall order for Plug Power to rebound back to share price levels in the $50 range. Plug Power's current median analyst price target is much lower at $38 as per S&P Capital IQ, which still translates to a consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 29.0 times that is still quite expensive on an absolute basis. In contrast, a $50 target price will be equivalent to an even higher 38.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue that is difficult to achieve in my opinion.

Is PLUG Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

PLUG stock is a Hold.

My target price for PLUG is $29.50 is based on a 25 times forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiple applied to my fiscal 2022 revenue estimate of $678 million, which implies a +17% upside from the company's share price of $25.19 as of September 29, 2021.

My FY 2022 sales estimate for Plug Power is about -10% lower than the market consensus' revenue forecast of $753 million. This is based on my more conservative expectations assuming tighter credit conditions limiting the company's ability to finance future growth, stiffer-than-expected competition, and a slower-than-expected rate of adoption of fuel cells in the market.

Plug Power currently trades at 19.2 times consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue according to S&P Capital IQ, and I expect the company's shares to command a higher Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiple of 25 times as it achieves improved profitability (i.e. narrower losses) in Q3 2021, as explained earlier. Unless Plug Power can narrow its losses in a more significant manner than the market expects, I don't see how investors can justify paying a 38.1 times Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiple for PLUG's shares to rise above $50.

I don't think that the 17% potential upside for PLUG is sufficient to warrant a Buy, which explains my Hold rating.