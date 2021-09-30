PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The smaller the creature, the bolder its spirit. - Suzy Kassem

If you're a subscriber to The Lead-Lag Report, you'd be well aware of the Lumber-Gold signal that I publish every week to gauge risk-on/risk-off sentiment. Currently, the lumber/gold ratio is still adjusting to some of the excess of the boom/bust cycle in lumber prices we saw earlier in the year. Besides, a 13-week lookback period means we're still some way from this signal switching to risk-on mode.

That said, there are indications that we may not be too far away from a pivot towards an environment of bullishness. I’ve said before that you can’t take these signals as the gospel truth, but if you’re broad-minded about inter-market signals, they can also serve as useful guiding points to make tactical adjustments and avoid accidents in the market.

Source: Twitter

Earlier this week, I put out a couple of tweets highlighting how the Lumber-gold signal was signaling an imminent comeback by the small-cap cohort. For much of 2021, small-cap stocks have lagged the broader markets and I feel there's potential for this space to catch up before the year ends.

Within the small-cap universe, I feel the Vanguard S&P Small-cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) which covers around 480 stocks looks like a particularly enticing option. VIOV offers the same cheap expense ratio (0.15%) as the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV), but they are both cheaper than the big daddy in this space - The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) with an expense ratio is 0.18%. VIOV also has the best dividend profile of the three with a yield of 1.47% (IJS: 1.07%, SLYV: 1.42%) and a 3-year Dividend CAGR profile of ~12% (IJS: -2%, SYLV: 1.7%).

Here are some other considerations as to why VIOV may be pursued.

Firstly, the value-growth ratio in the small-cap space still looks quite some way off from its normalized range of 0.675-0.80, so we could potentially see some mean reversion on account of this as investors rotate within the markets.

Source: StockCharts

Secondly, the Fed Chief - Mr. Powell’s recent decision to start tapering plans earlier than expected means we are now on the cusp of a hawkish interest rate regime. With the onset of higher interest rates, investors will likely be more exacting in their standards of paying premium multiples for the growth cohort; in other words, this calls for a higher discount rate at which the growth segment’s cash flows will be discounted. Some of these small-cap growth stocks have largely benefitted on account of the easy-money tapestry that has been in play for the last 12-18 months. Going forward, the noose will be tightened.

The pivot towards more hawkish conditions will also prove to be a boon for the financials segment which accounts for the largest share of VIOV at 23%. As pointed out in this week’s edition of the Leaders/Laggards section in The Lead-Lag Report, the relative strength ratio of financials to the S&P 500 is on the verge of breaking past its 20DMA, something it has failed to do since late June. A steeper yield curve and lower provisioning charges provide the right sort of backdrop for financials to start performing. As highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report, US financials have largely been focusing on the consumer and small-business loan segment where lending standards have been lowered off late to gain market share.

Source: Twitter

Keeping up consumer loan momentum will be key, as after the initial post-pandemic spike where a number of companies sought to boost their liquidity and capital buffers, the level of commercial and industrial loans has continued to trend sequentially lower.

Source: Twitter

In case loan momentum doesn't quite pick up as expected, I'd expect the surplus capital to be diverted to shareholders via higher buyback momentum or dividend increases. I don't believe the Fed will place any restrictions on this, quite unlike 2020.

I also like that retailer Macy's (M) is the top stock of VIOV. The stock has been putting out some stellar numbers in the last two quarters and crucially recently also decided to reinstate its quarterly dividend and a $500m share buyback plan. Under the new management, the company is in the midst of undertaking a turnaround plan and plans to generate around $1.5bn of gross savings by the end of FY22. Also, consider that we are now on the cusp of entering the seasonally strongest period for retailers (as pointed out in this article last week, the inventory situation with retailers remains very tight meaning companies such as M won't have to write off inventory at sub-standard prices or pursue higher discounting practices.

Source: Twitter

As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, they are also planning to expand their product portfolio to include merchandise such as toys from Toys "R" Us, which could serve as a key trigger for cross-selling of other retail products for parents who come to purchase toys.

Summing up...

With lumber prices back on the rise, utilities underperforming steadily again and the S&P 500 still trading near all-time highs, conditions are looking favorable for risk assets, and small-cap stocks look like they could be the chief beneficiaries of potentially bullish sentiment as they have lagged for much of the year. Within the small-cap space, VIOV, a value-oriented option looks to be a promising bet. On a forward P/E basis, the ETF currently trades at a multiple of 12.9x, a 17% discount to the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) which focuses on large-cap value names.