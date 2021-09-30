Buy The Dip On These 3 Dividend Gems Yielding Over 4%

Nastco/iStock via Getty Images

Although it's hard to pinpoint the exact reason why volatility has increased over the past few weeks (higher interest rates, government shutdown, market valuations, etc.)...we have a playbook for market uncertainty:

Buy high quality dividend stocks to help weather the storm!

Last week we published an article that shared our Dividend Stock Shopping List (as well as the exact filters that we used to build that list).

In this article, we're highlighting three high-quality dividend stocks from that list that are currently yielding more than 4%.

All three of these stocks already have sold off at least 10% from their respective 52-week highs and could be purchased at current levels.

That said, if you're worried about more downside in the near future, you also can consider selling cash-secured puts on these stocks. With cash-secured puts you can start generating income today (often in excess of the dividend yield) with a built in margin-of-safety on the price.

Why Sell Cash-Secured Puts?

Writing cash-secured puts on high-quality stocks that you would like to own at a lower price is a great way to generate income while patiently waiting for the right price (i.e., it's a great way to acquire stock in a volatile market).

The three main data points we look at when analyzing a cash-secured put trade are:

Premium Yield% (or Average Monthly Yield%): Measure of expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money). Assumes that the option is fully cash secured.

Margin-of-Safety %: Measure of downside protection or the percentage that the underlying stock could decline and would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Delta: A good proxy for the probability that the put option will finish in-the-money.

Note that there's always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

An investor always should be honest with themselves about their risk tolerance. Selling CSPs can be adapted to suit your needs.

Downside Considerations

The downside of selling cash-secured puts is pretty simple: You buy the stock at your strike price! Sure the stock could always go lower, but if you get assigned on your put option, you've succeeded in buying a great stock at a discount.

3 Cash-Secured Puts to Consider On Dividend Gems Yielding over 4%

The point of this article is not to dig deep into the fundamentals of the stocks mentioned below (there are plenty of other articles out there that have done a great job of this).

We have made the assumption that you agree that all of these stocks are in fact high-quality dividend stocks that you would like to own longer term.

That said, here are some great actionable cash-secured put trades on three of our favorites.

Note that these ideas are for the core "base" portfolio (which targets opportunities with an average monthly yield of 1.0%-1.5%). Based on your risk tolerance, you could choose a strike price that is more aggressive (higher strike price) or more conservative (lower strike price) than the base trade.

Altria Group (MO)

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

Dividend Yield: 7.4%

Strike Zone: $40.00 - $45.00

MO Nov19 $42.50 Put

Option Premium: ~$0.70 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.0% (12.0% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 6.9%

Delta: 23

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Strike Zone: $93.00 - $102.00

ABBV Nov19 $100.00 Put

Option Premium: ~$1.65 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.0% (12.0% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 8.3%

Delta: 23

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (more than 70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 91 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 25 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. The firm has agreed to acquire Tracfone, a wireless reseller that serves about 20 million prepaid customers in the U.S., from America Movil. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Strike Zone: $50.00 - $53.00

VZ Nov19 $52.50 Put

Option Premium: ~$0.86 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.0% (12.0% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 3.0%

Delta: 36

Conclusion

In our opinion, a cash-secured put strategy is the best way to acquire stocks that you would like to own at a lower price - and get paid to be patient (often in excess of the actual dividend yield)!