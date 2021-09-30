tang90246/iStock via Getty Images

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is a leading provider of insurance exchange software and services in the US and around the world. Large insurance banking and financial institutions use Ebix exchanges for life, annuity, health, and property & casualty insurance. In the past few years, Ebix has been acquiring small and medium-sized companies in remittance, foreign exchange, travel, and education technology space in India through its fully owned subsidiary Ebixcash. Ebix has indicated that it will take the Ebixcash to IPO in the Indian market which in recent months has been red hot for IPOs. On the Aug 2021 earnings call, Ebix CEO Robin Raina put a firmer timeframe for the Ebixcash IPO with Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filing by Oct-Nov of 2021 and IPO by Q1 of 2022. Despite all this, Ebix stock has been languishing just above the lows it reached earlier this year. In this article, let us look at what this upcoming IPO means for Ebix and how it might affect the stock price going forward.

Ebix Insurance Exchanges

In the past decade, Ebix has become a leader in insurance exchanges throughout the world. It has built a very predictable and highly profitable business model. A big part of its revenue is from online software-based insurance exchanges which bring in revenue based on transactions. This Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) model is supported by the Ebix engineering team which is based in India. This makes the cost of running the operations low. Over the years Ebix has gained a lot of expertise in building such exchanges. With this solid framework in place, Ebix acquired a number of companies to expand its footprint. These acquired companies which help the top line expand are integrated into Ebix's framework, while the bottom line is kept well under control with its low-cost India-based operations.

For a SaaS company in a lucrative vertical, Ebix has been trading at a very low valuation compared to its peers. The fact that it has healthy operation margins and also paying dividends for a long time does not seem to matter. However, these acquisitions along with growth and margin expansions have made some investors question if the growth is based on some accounting gimmick rather than actual growth. This in turn has led to a number of negative articles and short attacks in the past, resulting in a perpetual lower valuation of the Ebix stock.

Volatile Stock

Ebix stock has seen some steep ups and downs in a relatively short time making it a volatile stock. Not all of this is due to rumors or short attacks. There were many missteps by Ebix which didn't help investor sentiments either. For example, in Oct 2018, Ebix dropped a reputed American auditor Cherry Bekaert LLP and approved the appointment of T R Chadha & Co. LLP an inexperienced Indian auditing company midstream which predictably resulted in a big drop in share price due to a perceived breach of trust. By Dec 2018 Ebix reversed course and appointed RSM US LPP, one of the top 5 audit firms in the USA.

Data by YCharts

Ebix shares started recovering towards the end of 2020. However, in early 2021, RSM, the auditor of Ebix suddenly resigned saying there were high and unusual transactions in its Ebixcash gift card business that the auditors were not able to reconcile properly. They claimed that Ebix management was not providing the supporting documents in time when requested. This unusual auditor resignation again resulted in a huge 50% haircut in Ebix share prices. Ebix managed to get another (Indian) auditor to complete the audit and filed 10-K and 10-Q along with the audited results for the year 2020. However, the stock price of Ebix has not still recovered much from that drop.

Ebixcash

Around 2017, Ebix started making some acquisitions in India starting with an 80% stake in Itzcash a digital payment exchange which supported prepayment cards and bill payments. It then went on to acquire a mix of small and medium-sized companies in foreign exchange, Travel, logistics, and e-learning.

Source: Ebix cash Travel and Holidays - facebook.com

It also acquired other core technology companies such as Zillious in travel and Miles software in wealth management. Ebix is trying to get into a lot of verticals along with complementary offerings across the verticals with the technology-driven and supported by the competent Ebix engineering team. In Nov '20, Ebix acquired AssureEdge, a BPO company to provide customer support and services across all these verticals.

Ebixcash payment exchange revenues have been growing even during the pandemic period primarily driven by prepaid cards. As the economy kicks back in gear, it should see more revenue coming from foreign exchange and travel segments. While the payment exchange revenue is high due to counting the prepaid card sales as revenue, the margins are very low. This is where the Ebix parent might be giving a helping hand to Ebixcash.

In a recent interview on CNBC-TV18, Ebix CEO Robin Raina mentioned that Ebixcash EBITA (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Amortization) is at a run rate of about $100m for this year. That is incredible compared to almost all the startups and IPO-bound companies that are running hefty losses. Looking at all the Indian operations of Ebixcash, it is clear that it won't be able to register such high EBITA from the India operations alone. It is likely that the engineering services offered to parent Ebix are charged at a premium bringing in revenue as well as better margins for Ebixcash. Though this may reduce the margins for the parent, a better valuation for Ebixcash will help the parent as it will be holding the majority of the shares of Ebixcash.

Ebixcash is actively trying to promote and establish its brand name in India through sports sponsorships. Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most popular cricket league in India, the equivalent of NFL and NBA combined. Ebixcash has sponsored two IPL teams. Delhi Capitals which is one of the teams sponsored by Ebixcash went on to play in the IPL finals in 2020.

Source: ebixcash.com

In addition, Ebixcash became the preferred travel partner for five of the eight teams for IPL 2020 which was held in the United Arab Emirates, providing end-to-end travel services.

India Tech IPO Boom

The Indian stock market has been doing well recently. In March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, the BSE Sensex index fell to around 30,000. It recently just crossed 60,000 doubling within a short one-year period. In recent months, a number of Indian companies have filed for IPO in the Indian market. The Indian investor appetite seems to be pretty strong particularly for technology companies. Many of these companies are running huge losses which do not seem to matter. There is also interest among the international institutional investors as India's economic potential looks very attractive. China's recent restrictions on its capital market might also be a factor in driving some investors away from China to take a look at the Indian capital markets.

Data Source: business-standard.com; Graph: by author

A food delivery company Zomato (FOOD) went IPO in July. It has revenues of around $362m while running a loss of around $334m. It currently sports a market cap of $12B which is more than 30 times its revenue. There are other fintech companies similar to Ebixcash which have filed their DRHP. For example, Policybazaar which sells insurance online and competes with Ebixcash in that space filed its DRHP with the intent to raise $870m. This values the company at around $5.5B which is more than 40 times the revenue. One of the eagerly awaited IPOs is from Paytm, one of the leading fintech payment solutions companies in India. Paytm is looking to raise $3B at a valuation of around $25B.

Ebixcash IPO

In an environment where loss-making companies are given a valuation of 30 to 40 times their revenues, how would the profitable Ebixcash be valued? Based on Ebix CEO's projection of Ebixcash generating $100m in EBITA and assuming a margin of around 20% to 25% would point to revenues in the range of $400m to $500m. If a valuation similar to the multiples of revenues we have seen is applied, the valuation gets into a very high $12B to $20B range.

In a recent interview, Ebix CEO Robin Raina seemed to imply that he is hoping to raise close to $1B in the IPO, offering 15% to 20% of Ebixcash shares. This gives a valuation of around $5B for Ebixcash. Compared to the valuation of the other technology companies we have seen, this valuation seems reasonable and might even appear low. However, the current valuation of the parent company Ebix is still under $1B including the fully owned subsidiary Ebixcash. This could pose a conundrum for the bankers when they decide on the valuation for Ebixcash IPO. Institutional and other sophisticated investors may point to this discrepancy and question why the high valuation being proposed is not reflected on the current market cap of Ebix. This could potentially pull down the IPO valuation of Ebixcash to a likely valuation of $2B to $3B, much lower than its Indian peers.

Promoting the IPO should not be a problem as Ebixcash has established exclusive deals with TV stations particularly with CNBC TV18 which is the most-watched financial TV in India. Ebix CEO Robin Raina has given multiple interviews to that channel and these interviews tend to be almost like infomercials for the Ebixcash IPO.

In addition to CNBC TV18, Ebixcash has established such deals with other TV stations including Republic TV, one of the most popular news TV stations in India.

These relationships along with the sponsorship of IPL cricket teams seem to indicate that Ebixcash has a reasonably good name recognition among the middle class and upper-middle-class Indian population who eagerly watch the IPL cricket matches and also these news channels. This in turn implies that the IPO will very likely be well received and oversubscribed.

Ebixcash - Beyond IPO

It will be a different story once the IPO is done. At that point, the link between the parent Ebix and Ebixcash will be broken and it is likely the Indian investors will buy up the shares in line with the valuation of its peers. It is quite possible the share price may double in value right after IPO similar to what happened to the Zomoto shares which did IPO in July.

Though painful at that time demonetization of the Indian rupee in 2016 along with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has unleashed a Fintech revolution in India bringing in more and more of the population into the digital payment realm. The Indian economy suffered mightily at the start of the first Covid wave and didn't start recovering till the second wave passed. However, pent-up demand along with a high vaccination rate in the metros is gearing up for a roaring expansion of the Indian economy.

Ebixcash is expected to grow as the Indian economy recovers from the pandemic. The growth will come in the travel, foreign exchange, and remittance areas. It will also see growth in e-learning. Growth in insurance may take time for the bse-ebix insurance partnership to bear fruit. In addition to the growth in India, the high margin service requirements from the parent Ebix will continue providing a good blended margin and earnings. This will position Ebixcash in a much better place compared to its peers and should provide higher valuation overtime after the IPO.

Impact of Ebixcash IPO on Ebix share price

After the Ebixcash IPO, since Ebix will still own around 80% of Ebixcash, the valuation of Ebixcash will need to directly reflect on the Ebix share price. There may be some discount due to the volatile nature of the Indian stock market. Even at a 20% discount rate that valuation could be anywhere from $1.5 to $4B which translates to $45 to $120 in Ebix share price.

This shows a huge upside of from 50% to 300% for Ebix shares from its current price. With such enormous potential on the nearby horizon, why is Ebix stock languishing so badly at a valuation of under $1B?

Potential Concerns

There are multiple reasons for the current low valuation of Ebix. Let us look at some of them.

Low buying interest in Ebix stock

Ebix is not a well-followed stock. Some of the missteps by Ebix resulted in many of the analysts dropping coverage. The daily trading volume has come down a lot.

Once the India IPO drumbeat starts, there is a possibility that more analysts would follow. A safer and easier way to play the Indian fintech space might make Ebix more attractive to some of the investors.

Debt

Ebix carries a debt of around $700m. Most of the debt seems to have been accumulated during the acquisition of companies in India forming the Ebixcash subsidiary. While it is able to service the debt comfortably on top of paying dividends, it is still a concern.

Ebix is expected to use the proceedings from Ebixcash IPO for servicing the debt. If Ebix is not able to raise as much money as it is hoping to raise through the IPO, it may not be enough to completely pay off the debt. Ebix management indicated that they likely will restructure the debt. If they are able to restructure the debt and partially pay it off using the proceeds from the IPO, it may not be as much of a concern.

Possibility of Ebixcash IPO being pulled off or Postponed

Ebix has been talking about the potential IPO of Ebixcash for more than two years and has kept pushing back the date. There may be concerns that it might get postponed again. In the last earnings call, there might have been some expectation that Ebix might announce yet another postponement of the IPO. Instead, Ebix CEO Robin Raina provided tighter timeframes for the IPO with DRHP filing in Oct-Nov 2021 timeframe and the IPO itself in Jan-Feb 2022 timeframe.

Ebix has added multiple board members and bankers in preparation for the IPO. Indian market conditions also look right. So, this time it does look like the Ebixcash IPO might finally happen.

Lingering Concerns Regarding Auditor Resignation

This is probably one of the most concerning issues about Ebix. In Feb of 2021 RSM US LPP, then auditor of Ebix suddenly resigned stating that the gift card business in Ebixcash had significant unusual transactions and that despite repeated requests, Ebix would not provide necessary and related documentation. As a result of the auditor's resignation, the stock price dropped by almost 50%.

The company auditor resigning just weeks before the annual earnings announcement is unusual and sometimes could be fatal for a company. Ebix announced the appointment of an Indian auditor and filed the necessary forms. It also employed a reputed forensic audit team and announced that there were no issues with the gift card revenue. Still, this has not cleared up the reasons surrounding the unusual resignation of the auditor and will continue to remain a concern.

Once the Ebixcash IPO is done though, the gift card revenue recognition will remain with Ebixcash and will be part of the Ebixcash operations in India and may no longer be a concern for the parent company Ebix.

Conclusion

Ebix has been a volatile stock with a lot of ups and downs. Though it has a low valuation compared to its peers, there are some valid concerns particularly related to its audit process. Ebixcash IPO provides an opportunity for Ebix to tap into the euphoric Indian IPO market. This could be a game-changer for Ebix as the IPO valuation of Ebixcash could be much higher than the current valuation of Ebix. Even after the IPO, there is a good chance that the Ebixcash shares will continue to rise.

Since Ebix is expected to retain about 80% of the ownership of Ebixcash, the higher valuation of Ebixcash will have to reflect back on the valuation of Ebix. This could mean a potential upside of from 50% to 300% for the Ebix shares. Ebix shares provide an attractive way for entering the Indian IPO market with low risk due to the current low valuation of Ebix shares.