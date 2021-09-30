Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ricardo Naya as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Hooker Furniture Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT) released its second-quarter results for the fiscal year 2022 earlier this month. The company's backlog increased 29% compared to the end of FY2021 and 97% yearly. The upward trend can be considered an opportunity for HOFT as demand is growing for its products. However, the company could not supply its customers on time, which posed a threat as the economy reopened during the previous quarters. Nevertheless, I believe that the current market price is highly undervalued.

My analysis suggests that the issues preventing Hooker Furniture from delivering orders on time are transitory and are expected to be fixed by the next fiscal year. Moreover, given the nature of Hooker's business, the transitory issues are unlikely to impact the company's long-term prospects. Thus, after examining its valuation, I believe it is being penalized only for transitory problems. Accordingly, after estimating a fair intrinsic value for its shares, I consider it a good investment opportunity. Its stock is currently trading at an attractive discount.

What are the transitory issues?

In their quarterly report, management has pointed out that the main reasons for the backlog increase were the increasing volume of incoming orders and the longer delivery times. As for the first point, the volume increase of incoming orders is a growth indicator and an opportunity for the company to expand. Therefore, the focus should be on increasing the company's capacity to fulfill the orders. However, the company should have an in-depth revision of its supply chain process regarding the timeliness of delivering orders. As per management, despite trying to mitigate the supply chain headwinds with their available tools, the threat is expected to continue in the short term. However, they are more optimistic in the long run. The factors contributing to the supply disruption are summarized below:

Factories in Vietnam and Malaysia are closed temporarily

Higher freights and transit costs and lower transportation capacity

Inflation risk, which leads to an increase in raw materials prices

Labor shortages

Investors' primary concern should be to confirm that current disruptions are temporary and to check their long-term impact on the company's operations. Therefore, I will try to assess each factor's impact independently.

Factories in Vietnam and Malaysia

By checking the curves of the daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam and Malaysia, we realize that both countries are currently suffering. The new instances registered record-high levels, similar to what the U.S. and Europe experienced during the pandemic's peak emergence period.

Malaysia is experiencing a third wave, and it seems to be bending down similar to waves seen in other countries. Also, the curve of new cases in Vietnam is pulling back, and we can assume that both countries can overcome this wave in the coming two months. Furthermore, vaccine rollouts can accelerate the reopening of both economies in the coming quarter. In Malaysia, 65% of the population has already received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. In Vietnam, that number is only 24%; however, it is growing at a good pace.

Vietnam's government plans to ease some restrictions. At the same time, Malaysia has lifted some restrictions to fully vaccinated people. Accordingly, we expect that in the coming two or three months at most, the factories in Malaysia and Vietnam could reopen, resume their operations, and supply Hooker's pending orders.

Freights, transit costs, and lower transportation capacity

Transportation issues are also related to the pandemic's negative impact on the overall economy. However, in this case, the leading causes of delivery disruptions are higher oil prices and the surge in shipping demand following major countries' recoveries.

Oil prices soared over the last quarter; however, prices fluctuated within an acceptable price range compared to pre-pandemic levels. On the shipping side, I think the high demand for shipping services is temporary due to shortages related to the lockdown periods. In my opinion, orders during lockdown periods accumulated and were released for delivery all at once, putting more pressure on shipping solutions.

Recent freight news reveals that the current situation does not look very good. Capacity remains constrained in some countries, so some deliveries delays are still expected. Nevertheless, shipping rates have been increased, which is a big incentive to increase capacity. Once shipping issues are fixed in the short run (not before 2022), Hooker's operations should be back on track more smoothly.

Raw materials inflation

Inflation is another threat that is putting pressure on the overall economy worldwide. For example, lumber prices soared spectacularly to extremely high levels in the last few months before pulling back to their pre-pandemic price range, as shown in the below chart.

No one can predict the price volatility in the coming months. However, as governments start lifting restrictions and economies are getting more familiar with COVID-19 implications, prices shouldn't experience big spikes like earlier this year.

Labor shortage

Some economists argue that the current labor shortage is due to pandemic unemployment compensation. Others see its causes as school closures, the mismatch between job markets and job seekers, and the migration to rural areas.

As Hooker imports most of its products, the labor shortage likely has a weak impact on its operations. Moreover, its business model does not rely on many highly skilled employees to sustain steady operations. So the factors currently impacting Hooker Furniture are transitory and should fade away in the next few months.

Impact on long-term prospects

In addition to having a direct impact on short-term operations, the above-mentioned transitory problems could cause damage to the long-term outlook for Hooker. Two issues can raise a red flag: short-term cash liquidity having a longer-than-expected impact, and the loss of market share in the long term.

Cash liquidity

Although the market issues are transitory, increasing cash requirements and a high debt burden can constitute a problem for the company in the long run. For Hooker, as we can see in the last report, the cash and cash equivalents decreased by $28.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. This decrease was due to a $33.4 million increase in inventory, which had already gone up the previous two quarters.

In my opinion, the inventory increase could be due to delivery delays. However, we should note that the current level of $103.5 million is similar to the pre-pandemic level registered in 2019 ($105.2 million). In addition, the fluctuations during fiscal years 2020 and 2021 are pandemic-driven due to a decrease in total inventory.

Hooker's cash and cash equivalents stood at $37.4 million at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022. This level is within its historical average range and can cover its usual short-term cash requirements. Additionally, it has a $35 million revolving credit facility, available until February 2026. The company can still use $28.7 million of them to fund its working capital needs. Also, currently, they comply with all the covenants attached to this loan. In the worst-case scenario, as we have seen, we can assume that Hooker will come back to regular business within one year. Since Hooker Furniture has positive operating income, I don't consider the short-term liquidity requirements a big issue for the company's outlook.

Market share loss

The transitory business disruptions affect Hooker negatively and, therefore, might lead to market share loss and customers migrating to other competitors. But this is not the case currently. In fact, the latest 10-K report from Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD), one of Hooker's competitors, shows similar comments on how COVID-19 impacted their business (supply chain, raw material prices, and backlog). Additionally, even if a company is more reliant on U.S. supplies, deliveries of raw materials are delayed for the same reasons as for Hooker Furniture.

So we do not expect these two issues to have a material impact in the long term. As such, we should expect normalcy in the next fiscal year.

What can go wrong in the long term?

Regarding the long-term outlook, management looks to go beyond returning to regular business activity in their Q2 report. They see two tailwinds impacting the coming period: a strong U.S. housing market and favorable demographic growth as the large Millennial generation buys and furnishes their first home. Accordingly, we should analyze their impact on Hooker Furniture's outlook and valuation in the long term.

Strong housing market

On the housing market side, we must not confuse price and quantity. Higher prices are the result of either higher demand or lower supply. An ideal scenario for Hooker would be one with a large number of houses sold at a low price, as buyers would keep more funds for acquiring furniture. If we look at the number of home sales in the U.S., we can see that there has been a spike in the last few months, followed by a decrease to a more normal level.

According to Trading Economics Forecast, the number is expected to decrease even more in 2022 and reach the 4,700k level. So we can assume that the housing sector is experiencing higher prices impacted by lower supply due to labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. As such, the housing market factor is not a significant growth factor for the coming period. But, of course, it is not a headwind either.

Favorable demographics

By examining the U.S. population distribution by age and comparing the 20-24 years bucket against any bucket from 25 to 40 years, we see that a lower population is currently in the Millennial age range.

We should also consider the impact of immigration, but we can say that management's argument regarding this topic is incorrect.

Growth strategy

Thinking long term, my biggest concern (apart from the demographics) is the growth strategy toward lower price-range products. In 2016, Hooker acquired the Home Meridian division, which had much lower margins and served a new customer segment. The company's financials reveal a trend toward more inferior price-range products and further growth in this business segment.

In their 2021 10-K report, management said:

We believe our acquisition of Home Meridian has better positioned us in some of the fastest-growing and advantaged channels of distribution, including e-commerce, warehouse membership clubs, and contract hospitality furniture. While growing faster than the industry average, these channels tend to operate at lower margins.

Changing from high to low margins is a significant structural change in the company's business model. In a high-margin organization, the focus is on the customer. In contrast, the focus must change in a low-margin one to keep operational costs as low as possible.

Management left the Home Meridian division as an independent business, focusing on its specific vital drivers. This seems to be a good choice, but we should monitor its evolution in the following periods. After seeing the pros and cons of this business, I can say that the company has an attractive business model. Despite some cyclicality, typical in this sector, it has achieved positive operating income for the last 17 years.

Valuation

As for the valuation, it is difficult to forecast the following results due to the uncertain environment. But we need to estimate a reasonable price range for the coming period. For Hooker Furniture, I will estimate its fair value based on its pre-pandemic performance. Management expects to settle above it, so I think it is a conservative forecast.

I started by taking the declared revenue of $610.82 million for the fiscal year 2020 (which ended in January 2020 - before the pandemic). Hooker Furniture's operations and profitability have gone through periods of low activity and periods of tremendous growth due to the cyclicality of the furniture industry. Accordingly, I will assume an operating margin of 6.5%, approximately its 17 years average, leading to an estimated operating income of $39.7 million.

Moving on to the multiples side, the 12-month average of total enterprise value to EBIT is 10x.

In Hooker Furniture's case, the net debt is negative at -$9.7 million due to the excess cash - that's greater than the total debt. Finally, to estimate a fair price, I multiplied the forecasted EBIT ($39.7M) by the EV/EBIT multiple of 10, deducted the net debt (-$9.7M), and then I divided it by the number of shares (11.86M).

As such, the estimated intrinsic value is $34.3 per share, implying that the company's shares are currently undervalued and can offer investors an attractive upside potential of around 25%. We should also note that investors can benefit from a dividend yield of approximately 2.5%.

Conclusion

Hooker Furniture has historically had good performance, but it's currently facing some headwinds. I've analyzed the main factors leading to the disruption in its operations and concluded that they are temporary with minimal impact on its long-term outlook. Furthermore, I based my valuation model on pre-pandemic levels, even when management expects to operate above them in the next fiscal year. Accordingly, I believe that the company is relatively undervalued with an optimistic future growth that is not factored into the current share price.