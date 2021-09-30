atakan/iStock via Getty Images

On August 29, I gave October 1 price targets for both the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) and VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). Those price targets were both bold, predicting an 8% drop for gold ETFs. But they were also backed by my data, and so I posted them confidently.

Respectively, the price targets for GLD and GDX were $165.85 and $30. Both targets were hit and surpassed.

I also promised a seasonal look at these gold ETFs for the upcoming month. Let's begin.

GLD and GDX's October Seasonality

October is a slightly bullish month for these ETFs. However, GLD is the better bet over this period. In fact, a gold-hedged pair trade is possible, with a GLD long leg and GDX short leg.

Drilling down, the reason this pair trade works is due to the high risk on the short side of GDX. While both GLD and GDX are more likely to rise in October than fall, GLD's upward movements tend to be stronger than its downward movements, giving a positive reward-to-risk over October. GDX, however, sees October selloffs 2x as strong as its October rallies.

Specifically, since 2009, GDX's average upward movement during October is $1.81, while its average downward movement over the same period is $3.24. GLD, in contrast, sees an average upward movement of $3.99 versus an average downward movement of $3.58.

In my seasonal testing, I look at the disproportionality of monthly seasonality versus the null hypothesis of each month contributing an equal amount to an ETF's daily movement. For GLD, October's gains are 36% larger than otherwise expected. However, GDX's October losses are nearly 40x larger than expected.

Again, the seasonality here points to a pair trade being the ideal strategy if you want a position in both GLD and GDX.

Here are the results of buy-and-hold for these two ETFs versus the strategy of holding only during October. GLD's seasonal strategy produces better-than-expected returns, while GDX produces excess losses:

GLD:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

GDX:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Gaps

Last time, we noticed some unfilled up area gaps in the GLD and GDX charts. They filled, as predicted. This time, we see down gaps in both charts. The gaps are a bit different due to the candlestick immediately following the gap:

GLD gap:

(Source: E-Trade)

GDX gap:

(Source: E-Trade)

As per my backtests, the GLD gap tends to lead to further losses for two to three days, reversing afterward. The gap fills, on average, by day eight. This means that tomorrow or the day after will be the ideal time to buy this gap and enter into a seasonal strategy for October - convenient, as the day after tomorrow happens to be the first of October.

Because we are ideally using the gap to determine the ideal entry point for an October holding of GLD, I backtested a 20-day holding period. As you can see, this was overall a highly profitable strategy, producing over 200% ROI since 2009. A buy-and-hold strategy would have produced an 88% ROI over the same period, meaning that the gap-buying strategy leads to over double the gains:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

The GDX gap backtests as an area gap, usually filling within the week. In gap trading, a green candlestick after a gap that follows a red candlestick usually leads to a quick price reversal, so the backtest matches my data here. Below is the result of buying this type of gap on GDX and holding for three days:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

For a pair trade, the implication is to take the GLD position earlier, entering the GDX short position after three days, or after the gap fills. Or, if you don't mind being doubly exposed to gold, take long positions in both GLD and GDX until the GDX gap fills, then converting your GDX long position to a short one. If the gap fills, you will be entering the pair trade at a profit from the outset, improving the overall profitability and probability of a win.

The Trade

As suggested, I'd enter a GLD long position now, holding through October, at which point we will once again evaluate the seasonal patterns, this time into December. Once the GDX gap fills, then enter a short position on GDX; you can ride GDX up into the gap if you don't mind the extra exposure to the gold market. I intend to do this via options:

For GLD:

Sell Oct15 $165 puts On Oct15, roll the position over, again going $5 above the underlying price for the strike price. Us the Oct29 puts. Close the position on Oct29 if in-the-money; allow expiry otherwise

For GDX, if you want to ride the ETF up into the gap:

Buy GDX

For each short GLD put, buy 1000 shares of GDX For each lot of GDX held, sell 1x Oct15 $30 call Close the stock leg when the GDX gap fills, thereby converting the position to a naked call Roll the naked calls over on Oct15, using the Oct29 calls, setting the strike $1 above the underlying price. Close the entire position on Oct29 if in-the-money; allow expiry otherwise.

For GDX, if you want to open the position after the gap fills:

For each short GLD put, sell 10x Oct15 $30 calls Roll the naked calls over on Oct15, using the Oct29 calls, setting the strike $1 above the underlying price. Close the entire position on Oct29 if in-the-money; allow expiry otherwise.

In either case, you have technically infinite risk in this pair trade due to being short naked calls and puts. However, the reality of the situation is that you are hedged against a moderate extent of market risk due to GLD and GDX being correlated. If gold suddenly breaks out one way or the other, at least one leg of this trade will be profitable. In addition, a sideways trending market will lead to profitability due to the position having positive theta. The ideal situation is that GLD and GDX act in accordance with their seasonality and gap, allowing all our short options to expire out-of-the-money.

If you have any questions about this trade, let me know in the comments section below.