All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars

When we last covered TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF), we gave it a neutral rating but highlighted the relative appeal of the company in relation to the sector. Since then, the stock has lagged, both on a price return as well as a total return basis.

We go over the recent results and tell you why we think this might make a sweet acquisition target for one company in particular.

A Brief Overview

TRSWF is a mid-cap company with operations in North America and Australia. While the name says "renewables", TRSWF is not exactly completely there yet. More than half the cash flow and 62% of the megawatts come from renewables but the natural gas generation underpins a very large part of the profitability here.

One other thing that investors might notice right away is the controlling stake of the parent, TransAlta Corporation (TAC). TAC owns 60% currently and has been instrumental in helping TRSWF grow its renewable footprint. The facilities are contracted out on a long-term basis and the weighted average term length is about 12 years.

Q2-2021

TRSWF reported weaker results for Q2-2021. While renewable energy production came in 5% lower, the rest of the metrics dropped even more. The key things we focus on, including cash available for distribution or CAFD and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), both were down more than double digits per share.

The bulk of the issues were driven by lower wind energy production and unplanned outages at Sarina. Those numbers were just plain awful and TRSWF downgraded its outlook for the year.

Comparable EBITDA for the quarter and full year expectations were impacted by a number of factors including, unplanned outages at Sarnia and lower wind production. While the unplanned outages at Sarnia did not have a material impact on electricity production, they did impact steam supply to our customers. Although steam supply disruptions of this nature are atypical and infrequent, these interruptions resulted in a provision for liquidated damages which we expect to resolve later this year. Wind resource is cyclical and production in the first half of the year was 92 percent of long-term average production, with lower wind resource in all operating regions. In light of these events, the Company is revising its previously-issued guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. Comparable EBITDA for 2021 is now estimated to be between $470 and $500 million. For 2021, AFFO and CAFD are now also revised to be between $310 million and $340 million, and between $260 and $290 million, respectively, due to the lower comparable EBITDA and the acceleration of the acquisition of a spare turbine for the South Hedland facility. These events are not expected to impact the long-term cash flow generating potential of our assets.

Still, the comparable EBITDA drop in the 2021 revised guidance was modest compared to the $500 expected at the end of 2020. Investors also should note that some industrial customers have submitted claims for liquidated damages. The company expects the results of an investigation in the next quarter to determine if it will owe damages. We don't think these will be materially large. More importantly, the stock has now retraced a lot since its highs in 2021 and makes for a more attractive entry point.

Valuation & Outlook

TRSWF is expected to generate close to a $1.35 in AFFO in 2022. That gives it an AFFO multiple of close to 14X. While there are comparable peers with the same weighting to renewables and natural gas, we think Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) is a good comparative. AY trades at close to 17X AFFO and also uses over 6.0X debt to EBITDA compared to TRSWF's modest 2.5X. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) (BEPC) trades at an even more extreme 27X AFFO multiple while carrying a similar 6X debt load. The BEP comparative is particularly interesting as that company trades at over 20X EV to EBITDA (compared to 13.0X for TRSWF). So there is a lot of room for TRSWF to catch up to normalized sector valuations.

One way this can happen in a hurry is if BEP moves to acquire the company. Issuing stock at its 27X AFFO multiples to buy TRSWF at close to half would be exceptionally accretive. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) already has a good sized investment in TAC and acquiring TRSWF or even TAC as a whole would not be out of the question.

Investors holding TRSWF are also beneficiaries of a nice dividend yield which is higher than all of its peers.

The dividend has been stuck for some time thanks to TRSWF using excess cash to fund growth, but we don't see that as a bad thing.

We think that TRSWF will generate better growth over time than what we have seen in the last 3 years as its valuation has improved and cost of equity has fallen significantly. That said, the renewable energy space is very competitive and investors should not expect anything more than 5% EBITDA growth.

How To Play It

The disappointment of the Q2-2021 results has definitely created a shadow on the shorter-term outlook. But TRSWF remains easily the best play on renewables with the best-in-class balance sheet and superb dividend yield. This remains the preferred way to play the renewables boom without paying the booming multiple that has come with this sector.

Canadian investors desiring more income and a higher margin of safety can sell the $18.50 Cash Secured Puts for March 2022.

These offer a great yield, even if the stock moves a bit lower than where it stands.

