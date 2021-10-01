Stock Index: What It Is & How It Works

champc/iStock via Getty Images

What An Index Is

A stock index is a collection of stocks with pre-specified, shared traits, often meant to serve as a proxy for the performance of a larger group of companies or stocks with similar traits. The sponsor of an index chooses the traits and the stocks to be included in an index, with changes to the holdings made relatively infrequently as the eligibility of companies/stocks changes over time.

The inclusion criteria for stock indices can range from objective quantitative traits like market capitalization or GICS classification to more subjective criteria like a company’s exposure to business opportunities like automation and robotics. Stock indices are typically both transparent and investable – meaning that they include publicly-traded stocks and that the holdings and selection criteria are disclosed.

Stock indices intend to give investors a more convenient way to evaluate and monitor the performance of the stock market in general, and/or specific segments of the market. Indices are typically used as proxies and benchmarks by investors. For instance, it is common to compare the performance of stock portfolios holding primarily U.S. stocks to the S&P 500. Likewise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (or Dow Jones), S&P 500, and NASDAQ are collectively seen as reflections of the health of the overall U.S. stock market (and economy, to some extent), while more narrowly-focused indices like the Dow Jones Transportation or S&P Banks index are seen as proxies for their respective industries.

What a Broad-based Index Is

An index may be broad-based, including a wide range of companies of different sizes and in different industries, like the Wilshire 5000, or more specialized, following just a particular industry or industry sub-group.

Broad-based indices may include all of the stocks listed on a particular exchange, a larger collection of a country’s stocks listed across multiple exchanges, stocks chosen from multiple countries within a region, or a global index that includes stocks from numerous regions and countries.

There are likewise many specialized stock indices, with some indices meant to group stocks by certain investment categories, others by sector, and still others by their exposure to specific business opportunities or trends. Examples include the S&P 500 Value and S&P 500 Growth indices, which are made up of stocks in the S&P 500 that have pre-specified “value” or “growth” characteristics, sector-specific indices for industries like banking, and thematic indices that group companies together based upon criteria such as their ESG ratings.

Most Popular Indices

Index popularity is a complicated subject, and there are significant differences between popularity in terms of media coverage, public awareness, investor interest, and use as a benchmark.

The Dow Jones, for instance, is still one of the most widely-known indices by the general public, and is still frequently mentioned in news coverage (“the Dow rose/fell X points today…”), but it is relatively unimportant within the investment community as a benchmark and not a particularly popular target for index investors - as of this writing, the assets under management in the largest DJIA-tracking ETF is less than 10% of that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.

Conversely, foreign indices like the MSCI EAFE (an index that tracks more than 800 large and mid-cap stocks across 21 countries) and bond indices like the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index are rarely ever mentioned by the media, but are significant in terms of both their popularity with individual investors and as benchmarks for professional investors.

How An Index Works

Indices are meant to give investors information about the health, performance, and popularity of stock markets and sub-groups of companies (like a specific industry). How indices work depends greatly on the weighting method used – how much of the total value of an index each stock contributes.

Market Capitalization Weighting

Market capitalization weighting (or market cap weighting) is the most common way to construct an index. In these indices, a stock is weighted relative to its total market capitalization, so stocks with larger capitalizations have more influence over the performance of the index. Major indices like the S&P 500, NASDAQ Composite, and FTSE 100 are all market cap-weighted.

That market cap-weighted indices give more influence to larger companies is cited by different parties as both a key advantage and a key disadvantage of this approach. Proponents argue that it reflects the greater significance and influence larger companies have over the economy (or a sector), while detractors argue that it provides a distorted view of a market as the contributions of smaller companies are less significant.

To further illustrate how market cap weighting works, considering the following four hypothetical stocks.

Stock Price Shares Outstanding Market Capitalization Company A $10 70 million $700 million Company B $35 100 million $3.5 billion Company C $5 200 million $1.0 billion Company D $105 24 million $2.52 billion

In this example, the total market capitalization of the four companies is $7.720B ($700M + $3.5B + $1B + $2.52B), and in a market cap-weighted index, each stock would have the following weighting:

Market Capitalization Total Index Capitalization Ratio(Market Cap / Total Index Cap) Index Weighting Company A $700 million $7.720 billion 0.091 9.1% Company B $3.5 billion $7.720 billion 0.453 45.3% Company C $1.0 billion $7.720 billion 0.130 13.0% Company D $2.52 billion $7.720 billion 0.326 32.6%

Price Weighting

A less popular way to construct an index is price weighting. In a price-weighted index, a component’s weighting is tied to its share price, with stocks with higher share prices having a greater weight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nikkei 225 are two well-known indices that use price weighting.

To illustrate the difference, let’s use the same example as before, but construct the index as a price-weighted index. In this case, only the stock prices matter, and the sum of the stock prices in the index is $155 ($10 + $35 + $5 + $105).

Stock Price Sum of Prices Ratio (Stock Price / Sum of Prices) Index Weighting Company A $10 $155 0.065 6.5% Company B $35 $155 0.226 22.6% Company C $5 $155 0.032 3.2% Company D $105 $155 0.677 67.7%

Compared to the prior example, the change in the value of shares of Company D will have a much larger impact on the value of the price-weighted index, as it now makes up almost 68% of the index versus a little less than 33% in the prior example, while the most significant holding in the prior example (Company B) has seen its weighting decline from over 45% to under 23%.

While the value of a price-weighted index can be calculated as the average of the prices of the index components, in practice that is not often done – stock splits, mergers, and other transactions can alter stock prices, and index sponsors (like S&P Global, the sponsor of the Dow Jones Industrial Average) can and do calculate their own divisor to adjust for those events.

There are other, less common, ways to establish position weighting in indices. Stocks can be given equal weight in an index, and equal-weighed indices are typically more diversified than market cap-weighted indices, but funds that mimic equal-weighted indices typically have higher transaction costs due to the need to more frequently rebalance the holdings. While there are several funds that “tweak” existing indices like the S&P 500 into equal-weighted versions, there are no commonly-followed equal-weighted indices.

Other even less common ways to weight an index include fundamental factors like revenue or earnings, growth rates, and volatility.

Examples of an Index

There are literally of thousands of financial indices out there, particularly when the discussion extends beyond stocks and includes other indexable instruments like bonds, commodities, and so on. Some of the most common stock indices include:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Commonly called the “Dow Jones” or the “Dow”, the DJIA is a price-weighted index of 30 mega-cap U.S. companies meant to reflect a wide selection of industries. The price weighting of the index and the small number of stocks included generally renders this index less popular as a benchmark.

Commonly called the “Dow Jones” or the “Dow”, the DJIA is a price-weighted index of 30 mega-cap U.S. companies meant to reflect a wide selection of industries. The price weighting of the index and the small number of stocks included generally renders this index less popular as a benchmark. S&P 500: The S&P 500 is a market capitalization-weighted index of large U.S. companies. While the 500 stocks represent approximately 10% of the U.S. stock market by listings, the market cap of the companies in the S&P 500 represents about 75% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The S&P 500 is the most widely-used benchmark for U.S. equity managers.

The S&P 500 is a market capitalization-weighted index of large U.S. companies. While the 500 stocks represent approximately 10% of the U.S. stock market by listings, the market cap of the companies in the S&P 500 represents about 75% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The S&P 500 is the most widely-used benchmark for U.S. equity managers. The Nasdaq Composite: The Nasdaq Composite is a market capitalization-weighted index representing virtually all of the stocks listed on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Composite has historically been viewed as a proxy for technology stocks, and the current weightings still maintain that legacy, with companies making up roughly 50% of the index market capitalization considered technology companies.

The Nasdaq Composite is a market capitalization-weighted index representing virtually all of the stocks listed on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Composite has historically been viewed as a proxy for technology stocks, and the current weightings still maintain that legacy, with companies making up roughly 50% of the index market capitalization considered technology companies. The Russell 2000: The Russell 2000 is a market capitalization-weighted index of 2,000 smaller companies – the smallest 2,000 companies from the Russell 3000 (an index of the 3,000 largest stocks listed on U.S. exchanges) – and is frequently used as a proxy for small-cap stocks.

The Russell 2000 is a market capitalization-weighted index of 2,000 smaller companies – the smallest 2,000 companies from the Russell 3000 (an index of the 3,000 largest stocks listed on U.S. exchanges) – and is frequently used as a proxy for small-cap stocks. The MSCI EAFE: The MSCI EAFE is a market capitalization-weighted index that includes over 800 large companies from across 21 countries and is generally acknowledged as a leading international stock market benchmark.

Other Important Indices

According to a 2017 Bloomberg article, there were around 5,000 indices for U.S. stocks alone at the time of article, a number that exceeded the number of stocks listed on U.S. exchanges. With so many indices out there, it is inevitable that some indices will get relatively less coverage or attention from the financial media and investors.

The Russell 3000, which includes the 3,000 largest stocks by market cap and represents about 98% of the U.S. equity market, arguably gets less attention than it ought to, and likewise with mid-cap indices like the Russell Midcap Index and S&P 400. Given the popularity of dividend-based stock investment strategies, there is also an argument that income/yield-oriented indices like the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index are under-covered.

Likewise, while not a stock index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a highly significant index that is rarely ever mentioned in the mass media. A broad bond index that includes investment-grade corporate, treasury, and municipal bonds, as well as asset-backed securities, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is generally regarded as a proxy for the U.S. bond market.

How Indices Are Used

Indices serve multiple purposes in investing. Indices are frequently used as benchmarks for active portfolio managers, and often serve as the basis for passive index investment strategies.

Benchmarks

Benchmarks are objective measures, groups of securities (indices) in the case of investing, used by investors, analysts, and investment managers to analyze the risk and return of a portfolio, as well as the skill of the portfolio manager.

The thinking here is relatively straightforward – since active portfolio management (selecting individual stocks based upon the manager’s assessment of their worth/likelihood of appreciating) involves risk, a portfolio manager must do at least as well as the benchmark (after deducting fees), or there is no reason for an investor to choose the actively-managed portfolio over an index-tracking investment.

Choosing the right index to use as a benchmark is important. It would not make much sense to compare the performance of a portfolio made up exclusively of U.S. stocks to the Japanese Nikkei (an index of large-cap Japanese companies), or to compare the performance of a portfolio of bonds to the S&P 500. Once a benchmark is selected, the performance of the investment manager (or portfolio) will often be expressed relative to that benchmark – “ABC Fund has beaten the S&P 500 by 5% over the last two years”.

Tip: Individual investors who actively manage their portfolio should monitor relevant indices to benchmark their own performance. Many online sites, including broker sites, will evaluate a portfolio and recommend appropriate benchmark indices.

Index Investing

In the context of investment management, indexing, or index investing, refers to an investment strategy where the investor seeks to own financial instruments that replicate the holdings and performance of a chosen index.

Indexing is considered a passive investment strategy, as the only changes in a fund are changes dictated by changes in the underlying index. Indexing, or index investing, has become increasingly popular in recent decades as trading and management costs have declined (reducing underperformance relative to the indices) and as more investors have become aware of the large number of active fund managers that fail to beat their benchmark indices.

How To Invest in an Index

The realization that most active managers fail to outperform their benchmark indices over the long term has led to the exceptional growth of passive index investing in recent decades, with investors essentially seeking to “own the index” rather than pick individual positions in the pursuit of higher returns.

Investors cannot invest in actual indices, and replicating the holdings of an index in an individual portfolio by buying the same securities is impractical and inefficient. That leaves primarily two ways to invest in indices – mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In both cases, the investment management firm pools cash from investors and uses it to buy securities to mimic the holdings and weightings of the chosen index.

Both ETFs and index-tracking mutual funds can provide investors with convenient, low-cost tracking of a chosen index, but there are differences between the two approaches.

Tip: Investors should be aware that investing in index funds effectively ensures very modest underperformance relative to that index due to fund management fees, taxes, and commissions (where applicable). Competition between funds tracking the most popular indices generally minimizes the drag from management expenses.

ETFs can be bought or sold at any time during trading hours and the investor will know the execution price almost immediately. Likewise, ETFs allow investors to use loss-limiting strategies like stop loss orders. Mutual funds are priced only at the market close for each trading day and all transactions take place at that one price.

Most mutual funds will have minimum investment amounts expressed as flat dollar amounts ($2,000, for instance), while the minimum investment in an ETF is the price of a single share. Investors can implement automatic investment and withdrawal strategies with mutual funds, while not all brokers offer this for ETFs. Investors should also be aware that ETFs tend to be more tax-efficient.

For an index to be investable there must be a fund sponsor managing a fund to track that index. Popular indices like the S&P 500 have multiple investment funds for investors to choose from, but some indices have too little investor interest to support even a single mutual fund or ETF. Likewise, an index may be significant or popular in one region, but may not have enough interest among U.S. investors to support a U.S.-listed fund.

Bottom Line

Stock indices are critical to measuring performance and can provide investors with valuable information about the performance of larger segments of the stock market in a more convenient and easily interrupted package. They can also form the basis of a solid long-term, low-cost investment strategy and they are well worth following and researching further.