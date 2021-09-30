Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Cantor 2021 Global Healthcare Conference September 30, 2021 12:40 PM ET

Joseph Kim - President & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Charles Duncan

Hello, welcome to the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference for 2021. My name is Charles Dunkin and I'm a Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology analysts with the firm. And today is day four of the conference, and it's been quite a conference, and it's been quite a year actually for us and many folks since we last hosted our clients in the fall of 2020. And so, it's a pleasure to introduce the next presenting company that, that being Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

And with me today, I have the pleasure to introduce the Company CEO, Dr. Joseph Kim. Joe, how are you doing?

Joseph Kim

Hi, Charles. Great to be here. I'm doing great. Thank you.

Q - Charles Duncan

Good. Greeting to year and yes, it's been quite a year. Wow, well, lots of challenge for a lot of people, for sure, but then also some real interesting innovation that has been positive to see. Obviously, with the COVID vaccine being delivered out of biotechnology, that's a huge effort and you've been part of that as well.

We've also seen the first disease modifying agent, potentially disease modifying agent being approved for Alzheimer's, massive Herculean effort as well there. And so, I get some wondering from you, Joe, when you think about the last year, what has been your source of inspiration and resilience, as you've managed your company and staff to move forward?

Joseph Kim

Yes, Charles, thank you for that question. Because I think the pandemic and these periods during this time really highlights the true importance of biotechnology, and what these biotech companies on the private sector side could do by partnering with the public sector, but also really applying the technology to bring out medicines and vaccines that can help save people's lives.

And precisely you raise the couple of those from Alzheimer's to COVID vaccines, but we're at Inovio directly is in the COVID space and immunotherapy space. And for us, we really feel and I really feel that after almost two decades of pushing things for DNA vaccines or DNA medicines is at the cusp of commercializing its first product, almost similar to mRNA was last year really becoming a household name.

I believe that DNA vaccines will also become similarly a household name by bringing a DNA vaccines for that can help to fight this pandemic, but also our other programs within our pipeline that can treat a horrible cervical precancerous dysplasia as an immunotherapy maybe even combating a deadly cancers like glioblastoma, which is our death sentence for almost everyone. But we're hoping that we can make a huge difference in extending the survival in these patients. So, that's what we're focused on and I love to spend the next few minutes to discuss our progress with you.

Charles Duncan

Yes, why don't we -- well, I'm planning on doing that. I would say that you've touched on a few things that I wanted to discuss with you. I have to say that I'm looking at your September corporate debt. And specifically on Slide 6, the pipeline is massive. And so, there's a lot of opportunity and potential in it with regard to your platform. But maybe before we talk, before we talk about that pipeline, we'll take a step back and acknowledge that there's been a huge increase in information flow, maybe even some enhanced knowledge about immunology about vaccines in the last couple of years. So, maybe step back and say, how does the DNA based vaccine fit into the concept of stimulating the immune system irrespective of where it's used and maybe compare and contrast from other technology platforms?

Joseph Kim

Yes, absolutely. The COVID challenge has really made immunology or health, the forefront of everyone. I'll give you a quick anecdote. I was at our local CVS the other day and there was a gentleman that looked like a construction worker with the hard hat. He was talking to the pharmacists. He was saying how important the CD8 T cell might be for a COVID vaccine.

I mean, just totally unimaginable. It's in our regular vernacular, the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccine. The pandemic brought the opportunity for new technologies like messenger RNA and now DNA vaccines to the forefront. Just speaking of the DNA vaccines is the same --different side of the same coin, as mRNA in the concept of using nucleic acids, or mRNAs, and DNAs as actual products, and that's where Inovio is focused in.

And as I've mentioned before, which I alluded to, we're at the coming of age, we're at the time of coming of age for DNA vaccines, and how we may be different is we can generate strong T cell responses, along with very important neutralizing antibody responses against the COVID-19 causing virus. So, these T cell responses, in particular, the CD8 killer T cell responses are very, very important in providing a durable protection over a long time.

So antibodies are thought to be very important in the early stage of providing protection, but they do wane over time, the T cells are more durable. And especially the memory T cells can last for many, many years. And they can rise up upon new infection to help to fight that infection. So, that's where DNA vaccines really excel in. The other attributes are: is stable as heck; we don't ever have to freeze our vaccine; it is stable at room temperature for a year; at normal refrigeration temperature up to five years and long-term shelf life. So, it's incredibly stable.

We have also shown better safety and tolerability of our vaccination. So, I think these different attributes makes it that the importance of DNA vaccines for the global health to have as a one of the arsenals against the pandemic. Just remember, in this country and developed countries, a vast majority of the population even with the anti-vac resistance have been vaccinated. But in those pores of countries, the developing countries, the vaccination rate is at hovering around 2%.

So this pandemics not going to go away unless everyone in the world are properly vaccinated, and we're very hopeful that Inovio is a leader in these efforts to really bring the vaccines to the people who need them globally.

Charles Duncan

And you mentioned something about the current pandemic, but others that could emerge and that is that you have to get some very high vaccination to eliminate the threat, maybe not a 100%, but to get to that herd immunity. And I guess, I'm wondering, as you think about your technology, and the fact that it can been very effective in not only antibodies but cellular immunity as well. Do you think that it may have some advantages to being able to cover some variants and that interchanging virus either for COVID or any others?

Joseph Kim

Yes, absolutely, Charles. Antibody responses are vaccine INO-4800 generates. It's a vaccine, just like Moderna's and Pfizer's that were designed against the original Wuhan's strain from the early days of 2020. There are some drop offs against the newly emerged variants like delta, alpha, gamma, beta delta. But our T-cells have been extremely solid, 100% maintenance of T-cell activity, thereby protective activity as you can translate into that against all of the variants, including the delta, as we test our clinical samples from our Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials.

So, we're really very optimistic of the potential of our DNA vaccine to provide a long-term protection -- proper protection against these ever changing variants to SARS-CoV-2 virus. And by extension, we believe this technology can be used to provide such protection into other infectious disease targets as well. So -- but narrowing back to the COVID-19, we really believe during the last 19 months or so, Inovio has been truly resilient. So, we've been able to put together external funding support, manufacturing partnerships, with ups and downs of these challenges, we've been able to follow ahead. And that really shows the resilience of our team and our partners and our collaborators, really through Phase 1 and Phase 2 in the U.S.

Now we have launched our global Phase 3 trials, we announced the recent authorization by Brazil, Mexico and Philippines, just to start off the trial, but we expect additional countries to be added in this global INNOVATE Phase 3 efficacy trials. So looking forward into early part of 2022, first half, we are hopeful that we'll hit the interim efficacy milestone, that's a 50% of case driven cases of COVID-19. Our Phase 3 is designed much similar to all the other approved vaccines, let say, double-blinded placebo controlled two to one randomized case driven, COVID-19 case driven efficacy trial.

Our first interim is at 50% of the cases, and we're hopeful that we can reach that in the first quarter. And with that data, we plan to go to seek emergency approval in those countries that have those pathways and have the urgent need for the vaccines at that time.

Charles Duncan

Okay. Now, we'll look forward to that press release. It depends on cases, right. And maybe just stepping back, talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and its evolution, I guess, this is kind of a survey question I've been asking every CEO that I've talked to in this space, but what do you see as the opportunity for a COVID vaccine? You've alluded to some countries where vaccination rates are quite low relative to the United States, but specifically beyond primary vaccination in those countries. What about boosters and what about this virus becoming an endemic challenge that like influenza is a concern every year?

Joseph Kim

Yes. So, the last thing you said, first. I think the question, as you asked, it's almost -- you are almost answering these important questions. So, genie is out of the bottle. So, this SARS-CoV-2 virus coming out, it really, I expect the pandemic stage to last for maybe another one-to two-ish years, but it's going to become endemic. So -- and there is many technical reasons why this is. So, one of challenge is that, almost 8 billion people in the world, most experts agree that, you need at least 70%, maybe even higher of infection or the vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity.

Even with the herd immunity you're going to have in this rapidly changing RNA virus, you're going to have new mutants and new variants arriving. And, we see that with delta variant, right. Even the vaccinated people are experiencing the breakthroughs and that's scary, but I think it's going to likely be even worse. New variants could even be lethal in the future, more lethal than the delta is. So, I think this is a problem that we're going to have to grapple with, as a society for years to come.

So, similar, as you said to the flu, I know you have studied and researched around the flu pandemics and seasonal markets and such. So, I think the COVID is going to be just another set of past this pandemic is going to be an endemic disease that you may see sparking of new potential flare ups or even another pandemic in the future. Now, how do we combat that? One is to make sure that, people around the world can receive their primary vaccination. And that's still a challenge even with the successes of the last 8 months, 10 months of the usage of the vaccine.

There is a significant disparity on which countries are vaccinating their people first, and then there are potential needs of the boosters. So as we discussed, antibody predominant vaccines, all the antibodies will wane overtime, maybe four months, maybe six months, maybe eight months. Now that doesn't mean you don't have any protection because there are memory B-cells in your immune system that can rise up again. But having a T-cell response is along with the antibody response is that INO-4800 Inovio DNA vaccines can provide -- will provide a better, what I think is better protection overtime.

And so, there is a huge potential market for the booster markets, right. So, this is potentially seasonal vaccination to boost the immune system. President Biden just received his third dose. I think that's going to be more of a standard operating procedure more than the exception. And certain vaccine platforms, as you know, just from the science of how these vaccines are made, are not very amenable as a booster for their own vaccines like the viral vectors.

Charles Duncan

Yes.

Joseph Kim

Adenovirus based vaccines. The human beings generate so much immune responses against the vector virus that they're not as useful in a subsequent dosing, so where DNA vaccines like INO-4800 really excel is, we don't generate any anti-vector responses. We don't have any formulations. Our vaccines are formulated in pure water with little bit of cell solution included in it. So, there's no lipids, there's no LMP, no chemicals, no pegs, no preservatives. So, there's really no concern about reactions to that over time. So, I think INO-4800 has a truly important position in this arsenal against COVID now, next year and the future.

One last thing I do want to add, Charles, and you know this already, but a lot of the investors are now aware because this was a DNA vaccine that was tested and gotten emergency approved in India is a similar DNA vaccine by another company called Zydus. That achieved 66% efficacy against the delta predominantly delta strain. In India, where delta variant actually originated initially, now deltas are everywhere in the world, they were able to achieve 66% efficacy. It's a three dose regimen of DNA vaccines delivered with jet injection and you know already that our CELLECTRA delivery provides a superior delivery of our DNA vaccine.

So, their three dose regimen is not as immunogenic as our two dose deliver with CELLECTRA system. But I think the success of Zydus is DNA vaccine and all the kudos to them provides a great proof-of-concept for our INO-4800 deliver with a better delivery system, better immune responses against the delta, I'm very optimistic that we will be able to achieve the efficacy levels that is at least as good as Zydus. And I'm very hopeful that we will achieve efficacy that are better than Zydus has.

So, I think collectively with Zydus and Inovio, we would be in the public vernacular like Moderna and Pfizer in the coming months, and that's what I'm looking forward to though the world needs more safe and effective vaccine. Yes, and I think DNA is ready for that primetime.

Charles Duncan

Yes, not only volumes, but diversification of technology risk, I would think. And you pointed out a couple of kind of points of differentiation with regards your vaccine in terms of its relatively simple formulation. And I guess when you think about that, how does that play into the manufacturer ability or your ability and/or your ability to quantify that you're manufacturing what you think you're manufacturing every time, I mean, does this is -- is this a relatively easy vaccine to produce?

Joseph Kim

Yes, relatively easier vaccine to produce. We use a traditional fermentation -- bioreactor fermentation to grow up the E. coli, the pharmaceutical grade E. coli that these plasmas are grown in. So, it's you can scale-up the size of these bioreactor tanks and also have the scale and purification processes to get down to the 99.9% purity of pure plasma DNA. That can be characterized extremely well.

So let me give you an example, the difference between protein vaccines made by Novavax or Sanofi or others versus our DNA vaccine is, we can characterize down to an each nucleotide level of the characterization of our product. So, it's almost like a chemical product that sits in the biological space. So, it's the closest thing that looks like a small molecule can be characterized and analyzed and provided to the regulators of the quality and the exact identity of that chemical analysis as a small molecule chemical.

You can't say that with protein -- recombinant protein vaccines, you can't say that with the viral vector vaccines because viruses are slightly different each time you make them. So, this is where I think we can excel and scaling up. We can use different manufacturers, different manufacturing facilities around the world. But ascertain and prove to the regulators that whether we make it in Germany or in California or India or China, they all have the same quality and characterization and that's a huge advantage when it comes to bio-manufacturing.

Charles Duncan

Yes, certainly relative to the protein based and viral vector-based vaccines. But similar to the RNA based vaccines; however, you seem to have some advantages in addition to not having the cold chain storage in terms of manufacturing and scale-up as well relative to the RNA based vaccines?

Joseph Kim

Well, it's the scalability, so you can increase the size of the bioreactors, you can increase the size of the purification train. You can also run them in shifts. I mean, there are many ways that you scale-up into larger facilities and more frequent usage of the facility. You can really scale the yields coming out of the facility. But also storage, we don't have to freeze our vaccines. In transportation, you don't have to worry about these deep freezing conditions on the plane or train or automobile.

So, it's a huge advantage over time, but it's also at the distribution level. So some of the developing more or less resource regions, they just don't have the capacity to distribute some of the mRNA requirements, the vaccine requirements for storage and transportation. So I think that's where the DNA vaccines excel in relative sense. Don't get me wrong, I think mRNA vaccines as a platform, Pfizer and Moderna, they've done a fantastic job, and we thank them collectively as the society for the demonstration of how important their vaccine can be against this pandemic.

And I'm very certain that the time for DNA vaccines to come up to similar profile, similar importance against this pandemic is coming and we're so happy, I'm so happy that Inovio is leading these efforts for the coming of age for DNA vaccines.

Charles Duncan

Why don't we talk a little bit about that in just the last few minutes that we have. You mentioned the INNOVATE study up and running and rolling, looking forward to an interim analysis at about 50% of the cases. Two to one randomization, which I liked a lot, I guess first of all, what would you like to see -- what approximately -- what number of cases which you would like to see that interim based on? And what will define success in terms of endpoints.

Joseph Kim

Yes. So, the total case for the primary endpoint is the lab confirmed COVID-19 case, symptomatic COVID-19 case. It's about 149, it's exactly 149 total cases, is the primary. So, our first analysis is going to be 50% of that. So 75 people will be when the first analysis will be made. So, with the variance, delta being predominant, most experts are saying anywhere between 60% to 80% of efficacy is fantastic even approved vaccines likely will not be reaching 90 as they've demonstrated against the original one.

So, I'm very heartened by Zydus' interim data with their 66% efficacy. I think we will be very happy, if we can match that and or even best that level with INO-4800, and our team and our collaborators are working extremely diligently to get there as soon as possible.

Charles Duncan

So, its infections -- confirmed infections cases, what about also high cost hospitalization?

Joseph Kim

Yes, absolutely. So, our secondaries are also looking at the moderate to severe including the cases of hospitalization. So most vaccines, regardless of what their symptomatic COVID case efficacy have been, have had greater than 90% efficacy against moderate to severe COVID cases. And really the name of the game is, look you may get infected after vaccination, but if you're not sick, if you're not dramatically sick or you have to go to the hospital or you have to miss work and that's really the end game for the vaccines. And we'll be measuring that and we would love to be at the level of other previously approved vaccines in the 90 plus percent efficacy level.

Charles Duncan

And then, there is durability of course or inability to protect against subsequent infections. So, we don't have a lot more time and I'm looking at this slide, Slide 6, again of your September deck. You have a big pipeline. We talked about maybe a 10th of it. I guess I need to stop soon, but I want to ask you a question, if we happen to be lucky enough to be together at the Cantor Conference for 2022, which I would look forward to hosting you there, and I hope to see some awesome pipeline news in the near-term. What will you be most proud of over the course of this entire pipeline, not only just coping, but other value-creating events?

Joseph Kim

Yes. Hopefully, we will be talking about emergency approved COVID-19 vaccine, INO-4800, achieving the efficacy endpoint earlier in the year in '22. Looking forward to the BLA [indiscernible] present for 4800, really celebrating the first approved vaccine for Inovio, but also one of the earliest ones for DNA vaccine.

We're also I would be excited to talk about the efficacy readout from our second Phase 3 trial REVEAL 2 from our VGX-3100, meeting our endpoint of our REVEAL 2, which we were looking forward to fully enrolling that study by the end of this year and having the full follow-up data from REVEAL 1 by the end of this year.

So, you talked about an expansive pipeline, but most part of our two Phase 3 programs, which are at the cusp of commercialization of 4800 and VGX-3100, and that's what, that would be -- these would be what -- that would be most proud of at our next conference in a year.

Charles Duncan

Well, thank you, Joe and the rest of your team. Hopefully, it's a transformative year for you and we'll look forward to catching up with you again soon.

Thank you for sharing the Inovio story with us today, Joe.

Joseph Kim

Thank you, Charles.