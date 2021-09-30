Modest Weakness Returns (Technically Speaking For 9/30)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

China's manufacturing sector returned to growth - barely emphasis added):

The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI ™), a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy - rose from 49.2 in August to 50.0 in September. This indicated that business conditions stabilised at the end of the third quarter, after a slight deterioration in the previous month. Nonetheless, the latest reading was the second-lowest seen for the past 17 months. The higher headline index figure was partly driven by a renewed upturn in overall sales during September. Though only slight, it was the first time new work had increased for three months. Underlying data suggested this was largely driven by firmer domestic demand, as export sales continued to decline. A number of companies commented on improved customer numbers. Although production fell for the second month in a row in September, the rate of decline eased to only a marginal pace. Firms indicated that relatively subdued demand and material shortages had weighed on production.

Asia, in general, is experiencing an overall slowdown as the virus causes force governments to enact business-slowing containment measures.

The 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims continues to trend lower:

4-Week Moving Average of Initial Jobless Claims

The UK's supply-chain problems have been made worse by a truck-driver shortage (emphasis added):

A long-running shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by a post-Brexit exodus of European Union workers. Adding to the problem are disruptions to training for new drivers because of the pandemic. And for years, the trucking industry has struggled to attract new workers to a job that has traditionally been low paid and required long, grueling hours. “Ninety-five percent of everything we get in Britain comes on the back of a truck,” said Rod McKenzie, the director of policy at Road Haulage Association, which represents the British road transport industry, and estimates that there is a shortfall of 100,000 drivers. “So if there are not enough trucks to go around - and we’ve got reports of big companies with a hundred trucks parked up at any one time - there simply is less stuff being delivered.”

I was on record as being against Brexit from the beginning. This is just another example of why it was a bad idea.

Let's take a look at the 6-month charts to get an appraisal of where we are:

IWM 6-Months

The IWM continues to move sideways. While this is somewhat disappointing as the ETF is not making a solid move higher, it's also not making a move lower. It instead continues to consolidate gains from the Spring.

DIA 6-Months

The has two upward-sloping trend lines. Prices have broken both and are once again trending lower. Today, the index printed a solid downward-sloping bar on higher volume.

SPY 6-Months

The SPY has clearly broken the upward-sloping trend line and has been trending lower this week. It has printed two solid downward-sloping bars.

QQQ 6-Months

Finally, the QQQ has broken the trend.

The larger-cap indexes are trending lower on modestly higher volume while small-caps continue to consolidate. However, I'm currently not sold on the idea that a new downtrend has started. We've been here recently, only to have the markets quickly rebound. We need a few more days of bearish action with lower prices to make a bearish call.

I'll be back over the weekend with a longer look at the markets.