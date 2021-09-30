anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The performance of my retirement high-yield portfolio over the past 9 months has been positive. The charts included in this article demonstrate how all three investment sectors performed against the S&P 500. The three sectors consist of BDC (Business Development Company), mREIT (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) and CEF (Closed End Funds) investments.

As a lead up to price action, Newton’s third law of motion states; "for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction". When the general market declines, the reaction should be to apply an equal and opposite reaction and begin to purchase undervalued investments.

What really happens is most investors do the opposite and begin to sell their shares in a market decline. If an investor can realize buying shares at a discount is the correct way to build wealth, they can resist the temptation of buying high and selling low.

Investors typically perform a fundamental analysis and keep tabs on managers and CEOs. This is how we determine which companies to invest in the long term. I consider this to be half the battle in accumulating shares.

The other half is TA (Technical Analysis) and applies to stock price. Since price can be tracked using TA, this becomes one of the determining factors to wealth building. A recent article from Nick Maggiulli dated August 26, 2021;

“Prices, therefore, rule everything. Prices determine returns and, ultimately, prices determine wealth. So you can beat the drum of fundamentals all you want, but it won’t change a thing in the meantime. It’s sad, but true.” “And many famous investors have learned this in recent years. Chanos, Einhorn, and many others have seen subpar performance and not because of their talent. I’d argue that these investors were probably right on the fundamentals, but that hasn’t mattered. Because being right on the fundamentals doesn’t do a thing when prices move against you for so long.”

The problem with purchasing at any price is when paper capital loss becomes excessive in a volatile market. Dividend investors justify price paper losses with, I invest for dividends not capital gains. This is true, but without any type of "Price-Management", we might be purchasing at excessive prices. I know this is true, because I’ve done this in the past.

Realizing price as one of the factors for my dividend investment strategy, I began to focus on this second half of the equation and realized the possibility of trading using TA in real-time.

This is the reason I'm using technical analysis to gain control of price entry and exit points. I now receive Email alerts of possible buys and sells during market hours. (Read more about my trade email alert strategy in this blog post.) I have listed recent purchases in Table-5.

YTD Portfolio Overview

Chart-1; YTD (Year To Date) 2021

Source: Author's POT6.0 application

I have broken down my portfolio into three groups. The above chart identifies BDCs, mREITs and CEFs group price and total return for the 2021 year.

We can see from Chart-1 the 3-month and 10-year spread has narrowed, decreasing from a peak of 173 BPS in April. Since April, the spread has been on a steady decline and is now sitting at 144 BPS. This narrowing of the spread has hurt the mREIT sector, see the green line.

The BDC group (red-line) increased over 21% in price, mREIT group (green-line) over 10% and CEF group (blue-line) over 3%. The S&P 500 (white-dash-line) YTD is over 18%.

Note, under each group name in the chart shows the total return when dividends are added to price.

Chart-2; YTD Individual Price Change

Source: Author's POT6.0 application

Chart-2 correlates to the YTD group Chart-1, but on an individual holding basis. I placed sector identification notes under the stock names corresponding to the three groups in Chart-1 plus a watch list.

The title in the chart shows the S&P 500 YTD gained 19% in 2021 while many stocks in the BDC group contain stocks beating the general market. Value stocks in the small and mid-size BDC companies have beaten the S&P 500 this year.

Notice the CEF Grp-3 price gains are struggling this year and remain flat.

In the mREIT group of stocks, commercial mREITs (the first 2 stocks) are ahead of the residential mREITs (the next 4 stocks). The changing yield spread has a lot to do with the poor performance.

Current Holdings Allocation

All three tables correspond to four groups of stocks identified in the previous charts. The tables are sorted by Income Allocation, "%IncAlloc" column. I have identified any "Trade Email Alerts" in the last column.

Table-1: YTD 2021 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc Trade-Alert BDC (NEWT) 9.3% 7.0% 7.7% BDC (ARCC) 8.2% 7.5% 7.3% BDC (HTGC) 7.7% 7.2% 6.6% BDC (CSWC) 7.3% 6.8% 5.9% BDC (TSLX) 7.4% 6.4% 5.6% BDC (TPVG) 9.0% 5.1% 5.4% BDC (MAIN) 6.1% 7.2% 5.2% BDC (GSBD) 9.5% 3.8% 4.3% BUY BDC (GBDC) 7.5% 4.5% 4.0% BDC (FDUS) 7.3% 2.5% 2.2% 58.1% 54.1% Table-2: YTD 2021 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc Trade-Alert mREIT (NLY) 9.9% 5.7% 6.8% mREIT (AGNC) 8.9% 6.3% 6.7% mREIT (CHMI) 11.5% 4.4% 5.9% BUY mREIT (STWD) 7.6% 6.2% 5.6% mREIT (BXMT) 8.0% 4.5% 4.2% mREIT (PMT) 9.6% 0.3% 0.3% BUY 27.4% 29.5% Table-3: YTD 2021 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc Trade-Alert CEF (RCS) 8.2% 5.4% 5.2% CEF (PCI) 9.8% 4.0% 4.6% BUY CEF (GOF) 11.1% 3.1% 4.1% BUY CEF (PKO) 9.2% 1.4% 1.6% CEF (PDI) 9.9% 0.4% 0.5% BUY CEF (OPP) 13.0% 0.2% 0.3% BUY 14.5% 16.3% Table-4: YTD 2021 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc Trade-Alert Watch List (ABR) 7.4% 0.0% 0.0% Watch List (OCSL) 8.1% 0.0% 0.0% Watch List (BRMK) 8.3% 0.0% 0.0% Watch List (NRZ) 9.0% 0.0% 0.0% Watch List (GHY) 8.0% 0.0% 0.0% Watch List (PTY) 7.7% 0.0% 0.0% Watch List (DNP) 7.2% 0.0% 0.0% Watch List (REML) 13.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Portfolio Buys Using Technical Analysis

We recently had a market decline Monday, September 20th, because of a perceived default of property developer Evergrande Group in the Chinese real estate sector. This wasn’t the case, but investors dumped their stocks first and asked questions later.

For my part, I went shopping when undervalued stocks initiated many “Trade Email Alerts” that day, see Table-5.

Chart-3; Trade Signals

Source: Author's POT6.0 application

The bar chart I'm using will display this information when retrieving stock quotes. Typically, the bars will be green or red for daily price change. The bars will change blue for RSI below 30 or orange for Z-score below the trigger point. If both the RSI and Z-score triggers together, the bar will change to yellow, indicating a possible buy-alert and an Email is sent.

We are now seeing more fear/greed volatility, where the VIX is moving above 20 (see yellow title in the above chart). This is important for an investor to begin finding oversold investments using TA.

PMT New Holding; Purchased Using Trade-Alert Strategy

The PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) stock is considered an mREIT (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) that fits well with the other stocks in this sector. A little insight into this new holding is provided from the transcript.

From Aug 12 2021 transcript, David Spector CEO; PMT produced another strong quarter of financial results with net income attributable to common shareholders of $31.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.32. These results were driven by strong correspondent production segment results and the performance of its GSE credit risk transfer investments. PMT’s MSR fair value declined due to lower mortgage rates which increase the refinance potential for loans in our portfolio. These losses were partially offset by fair value gains on interest rate hedges and Agency MBS. PMT paid a common dividend of $0.47 per share. Book value per share decreased slightly to $20.77 from $20.90 at the end of the prior quarter. In this dynamic mortgage market, PMT is uniquely positioned to capitalize on current and evolving investment opportunities given its scale and importance in the home ownership ecosystem.

What is displayed in Figure-1 describes the Email Alert (blue box overlay on the chart) for PMT and how it correlates to an actual candlestick chart. I received this alert two hours after the market opened on August 19th. I initiated a purchase of 100 shares at $18.35.

Figure-1

Source: Yahoo Finance and Trade Alert created by author

What the blue box identifies, 4 typical TA signals:

RSI at 28 is below the trigger level of 30, typically an oversold level. Z-Score at -0.1 standard deviation of price below the mean. Price is -9.06% below the 50-day moving average. Price is -2.79% below the 200-day moving average.

For more information on the alert-signals referenced above, please see my previous article Appendix-A. The article titled: “ 2021 High Yield Update; New Email Buy/Sell Signals Implemented Using Technical Analysis” also explains additional analysis that relates to buying low and selling high.

Portfolio Purchases During The Last 2 Months

Table-5

Trade Alert Date Symbol Div. Price Yield Shares Tot-Cost Tot-Div Buy 8/10/2021 CHMI $1.08 $8.80 12.3% 100 $880.00 $108.00 Buy 8/19/2021 PMT $1.88 $18.35 10.2% 100 $1,835.00 $188.00 Buy 8/19/2021 GSBD $1.80 $18.60 9.7% 100 $1,860.00 $180.00 Buy 9/17/2021 PDI $2.65 $26.55 10.0% 100 $2,655.00 $265.00 Buy 9/20/2021 PCI $2.09 $20.75 10.1% 100 $2,075.00 $209.00 Buy 9/20/2021 OPP $1.90 $14.50 13.1% 100 $1,450.00 $190.00 Buy 9/20/2021 GSBD $1.80 $18.45 9.8% 100 $1,845.00 $180.00 $12,600.00 $1,320.00 All purchases were based on the "Trade Email Alert" strategy. Yield -- > 10.5%

During the past two months, I have increased my yearly income by $1,320 with a yield of 10.5%. The one main factor to this method is the fact I'm not overpaying for my new shares.

Conclusion

This year has been challenging in adding new shares to my portfolio. The constant upward trend in the market kept me on the sidelines accumulating dividends.

So far, the BDC sector is beating the S&P 500. The mREIT and CEF investments have not been so lucky. At the end of the 3rd quarter, we are finally seeing some volatility with the fear/greed VIX indicator moving above 20. This is good for using TA to enter positions as demonstrated in Table-5.

Managing a portfolio has become more than tracking a list of good stocks, but finding good entry and exit levels make all the difference in performance.

I understand Technical Analysis is strange to most investors since they are looking for good fundamentally sound stocks. I'm using TA in tracking just 4 parameters to indicate oversold or overbought stocks. This provides the opportunity to increase portfolio performance along with producing “High Yield Cash Flow”.