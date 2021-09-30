Spectral-Design/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are going to circle back on Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) for the first time since we posted an article around it in January of 2020. The stock has been crushed over the past week and a half after an unexpected FDA action. Can the shares recover? We take a look at recent events and what might lie ahead for this small development firm below.

Company Overview:

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) is a California based developmental firm developing product candidates derived from their proprietary peptide technology platform. After the big sell-off in the shares since last week, the stock trades just over $17.50 a share with an approximate market cap of $900 million.

The company has several assets in its pipeline. The most important near-term candidate is called Rusfertide. This compound is a synthetic mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin that regulates iron homeostasis and controls the absorption, storage, and distribution of iron in the body. This asset is being evaluated for various disorders that can be caused by iron overload and/or excessive erythrocytosis (red blood cell production).

Rusfertide is currently in a Phase 2 study to treat polycythemia vera or PV. This is a rare chronic blood disorder. This affliction affects approximately 160,000 individuals in the United States. The stock rose sharply in early June when the company reported encouraging interim results from this study at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.

In addition, Rusfertide is also being evaluated in a small open-label Phase 2 study in hereditary hemochromatosis or HH. This blood disorder affects over a million people in the U.S. and is caused primarily from the absence or deficiency of the hepcidin pathway in this population.

The stock got crushed on September 17th after the FDA notified the company that its clinical studies for rusfertide have been placed on a clinical hold. According to the notification, the hold 'follows a recent non-clinical finding in a 26-week rasH2 transgenic mouse model study, designed to detect signals related to tumorigenicity, and benign and malignant subcutaneous skin tumors were observed in the study'.

While rusfertide is currently the company's most important and valuable asset, Protagonist has some other 'shots on goal' primarily through a long-standing partnership and collaboration with Janssen Biotech to develop several specific Peptide Antagonists.

The company also had a fully own asset called PN-943. This compound is an investigational, orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 (α4β7) integrin antagonist. PN-943 is currently in a placebo-controlled, randomized, double-blinded, 150-patient Phase 2 study for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis or UC.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first half of 2021 with just over $350 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a just over $30 million net loss in the second quarter.

As one can imagine, there has been a rash of analyst activity since the FDA hold was implemented. Piper Sandler was the first to react, reissuing its Buy rating and street high $93 price target on PTGX on September 17th with the following commentary.

Based on the press release, it is unclear on the reasons that may have led to the toxicity findings of tumorigenicity along with benign and malignant subcutaneous tumors in the rasH2 mouse model. The analyst, who says she has "more questions than answers at this point," believes that PTG-300 safety findings "could be manageable and still have legs to get the hold lifted with additional analysis."

Three days later, both H.C. Wainwright ($50 price target) and Leerink Partners ($35 price target) both reiterated Buy ratings on the stock as well. The same day, JP Morgan downgraded the shares to a Neutral from an Overweight, albeit with a $49 price target. A week ago, JMP Securities brought down its price target on the stock to $47 a share from $55 but maintained its own Buy rating on the shares.

Verdict:

The FDA Hold obviously came out of left field and blindsided analysts, investors and it appears company insiders as well. JP Morgan's analyst stated that 'the stock could be range-bound from the current level as the company aims for a resolution of the clinical hold, a scenario that would allow him to become more constructive on the stock' when he downgraded the name to neutral on September 20th.

That seems like a good call. Which is why I have opened a small initial position in PTGX via some covered call orders this week on back of the share's huge decline. It seems likely that more clarity comes out around the Hold in the coming months and the company has plenty of cash on hand to ride out what hopefully is a temporary setback. Given the results the company reported in late spring for PV, one would think eventually this issue gets resolved at some point. One article earlier this year on Seeking Alpha, pegged Protagonist's opportunity in this space at over $2 billion.

By using covered calls, I gain some significant downside protection and also will make a solid return even if the stock does remain rangebound through the option duration.

Note: At the time of article submission the last trade on the April $17.50 call strike was just north of $5.00 a share.

