With Omega (NYSE:OHI) being the subject of much discussion in recent weeks as its operators fail to make rent (8.6% of Q3/21 contractual rent deemed uncollectible), we zoom in on the company's valuation to get a better grasp of its net asset value ("NAV") and attempt to answer why the news hasn't triggered a bigger slump. While some are bullish on the stock for it offers a good play on the aging population angle and the dividend yield is highest in the sector, we do think the shares have more room to fall than to rise, given that they are trading at a premium to NAV and that the cap rate implied by the current price level appears unjustifiably low when compared to the recent pricing from Ventas' (VTR) acquisition of New Senior Investment Group (SNR).

The Market is Assigning Too Low a Cap Rate on Omega

Given that the operator situation is still fluid and that future tenant risks are hard to forecast, we to look at Omega on an as-is basis, i.e. without taking into account additional rent write-offs or recoveries from Q2 2021 onward. Consequently, we calculate the implied cap rate by annualizing Q2 2021's NOI, which yields a value of 7.17% (see NAV calculation below).

To put this in perspective, New Senior was sold to Ventas at a 6% cap rate (read more about New Senior and the acquisition here). While the market seems to think the 1.17% premium is reasonable, we do not think it is sufficient, given that New Senior was in a much better position operationally, as we further elaborate below.

First, Independent Living ("IL") REITs like New Senior are subject to significantly less operational risks than Skilled Nursing Facilities ("SNF") REITs like Omega. Unlike SNF facilities, Independent Living communities neither assist their residents with Activities of Daily Living ("ADLs") such as eating, bathing, etc. nor do they provide nursing or post-acute care like rehabilitation. By not employing specialized healthcare staff, IL facilities are not susceptible to the same labor shortage and wage increases that SNF operators do, or at least to the same extent. This also translates to IL facilities having a more flexible cost structure and less liquidity risk.

Omega's property map and breakdown by property type - Skilled Nursing makes up 78% of the properties (Source: Pelion Real Estate Intelligence)

Second, New Senior's portfolio was 100% private-pay, which means its revenue stream is not dependent on government reimbursement programs. In contrast, Omega derives 89% of its revenue from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. Any changes in the way the government handles reimbursements could put Omega's operators and, therefore, its income streams at risk.

Third, New Senior's portfolio was 85% occupied when it was sold compared to Omega's current occupancy of 75%. Omega has said that it needs occupancy to return to 80% to be able to meaningfully mitigate cash flow reductions from the pandemic.

Finally and perhaps the most important point, New Senior was not exposed to the credit risk of its operators the same way Omega is. New Senior's operators earn fees under management contracts, whereas Omega's operators are tenants under NNN leases. The operator-landlord relationship is more aligned, in our opinion, as the operators receive a percentage of the contract's gross revenue. The tenant-landlord relationship, on the other hand, is more transactional in nature and faces the typical landlord-tenant issues, as we have witnessed.

NAV Suggests Shares are Trading at 17%-22% Premium

In H1 2021, Class A nursing facilities in core locations averaged 10.9%, according to CBRE. If we use New Senior's transaction cap rate of 6% as a starting point and add 250-275 bps to make it more comparable to Omega, to reflect the differences we outlined above, we would arrive at a NAVPU of $24.66-$25.81, which suggests the shares are trading at a premium of 17%-22%. We note here again that our calculation does not incorporate additional rent cuts or recoveries, as we want to look at Omega as it is.

Source: Alphabridge research

Why the Premium to NAV?

That said, one might wonder why the shares have not fallen more despite these challenges. We suspect this may be because of Omega's dividend yield. The REIT currently maintains the highest dividend yield in the sector at 8.72%. Although the company has grown dividends over the past 17 years, it remains to be seen whether it can sustain the current distribution level should the situation linger.

We also think the market is paying more attention to relative valuation like FFO multiples rather than NAV. At 7.2x Price/FFO 2021, Omega trades at the bottom-end of its peer group.

Bottom Line

New Senior's acquisition by Ventas provides a valuable reference point for investors looking to make a decision on Omega, given that the market seems to be divided on its outlook. While our goal here is not to put forth a bearish thesis, we do think the stock has more room to fall than to rise in this environment, and that the current valuation appears to make this all the more likely.