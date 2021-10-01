Ghing/iStock via Getty Images

ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) is a new launch by Schwab at the end of April 2021. It tracks the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index, which applies quality metrics on top of a universe of dividend-paying international equities with a history of consistently growing dividends. If this sounds familiar, great news, the process is similar to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), my favorite domestic dividend growth ETF.

As I'll show, the index has solid total returns, though the product has only existed for a few months. The ETF holds 139 holdings, costs only 14 basis points, and should yield in the 3% range (more or this later).

Why International?

Before we jump into the index rules, let's briefly discuss why investors should consider an international fund. The first is for portfolio diversification, or not putting all of your eggs into one basket. Investors generally have "home bias," putting the vast majority of their money into their home country companies. An international fund offers a way to diversify a portfolio by owning companies that are strictly ex-US. It is also easy with the ETF wrapper not to have to follow individual foreign companies closely.

Another reason is valuation; the S&P is very expensive by historical measures, and international companies can offer lower valuations for investors. From multiples, the current S&P 500 P/E is nearly 35! That has only been briefly eclipsed by the dot com bubble and in the Great Recession as earnings collapsed.

For comparison, SCHY has a P/E under 15.

Rule Set

SCHY follows a similar set of rules to its US counterpart SCHD. Here are the selection criteria behind the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index:

The universe of stock selection starts with the Dow Jones ex-US large and mid-cap indices. REITs are excluded.

Stocks must have at least 10 consecutive years of dividend payments.

Dividend yield >= median dividend yield of the entire universe (or 40th percentile if they are already in the index).

Securities are then ranked on four fundamental metrics:

Free cash flow to total debt (companies with no debt are first)

Return on equity

Dividend yield (calculated at the end of February)

Five-year dividend growth rate

Those metrics are all equal-weighted, and an aggregate score is calculated for each company. Now at this point:

Select the top 400 securities based on this composite score.

Choose securities with volatility less than the median of the 400 (60th percentile or less for current constituents). The volatility is based on three-year price movements.

The top 100 are selected, subject to the buffer rules that favor current holdings (current holdings that pass the volatility screen).

Non-holdings are added to the index until the count reaches 100 holdings. Ties go the non-holding with the higher dividend yield.

The stocks are re-weighted quarterly based on a capped cap-weighted approach. No holding can have more than 4% of the index, no sector can have more than 15%, and emerging market exposure is capped at 15%.

Holdings

Here are the current top 10 holdings (a full list of holdings can be found here).

Since there is that 15% cap on sector exposure, the fund has a nice cross-section of healthcare, financials, consumer staples, communications, and industrials, all having at least 10% of the fund.

The market caps still tilt towards large caps, with half of the fund being over $70B in size.

Dividend History

Since SCHY is a new launch, there is not much dividend history to cover. There was a small payment in June, and I think there should be another payment at the end of Q3. Based on the selection criteria and the similarity to SCHD, I expect the yield to be in the 3-4% range once we receive more data on distributions.

Performance

Though the fund is new and there is limited historical data, the index itself was backtested. From S&P Global, the index itself has had a 10% annual return over the past decade.

On the Schwab overview page for SCHY, they have data for different periods. Results over the three and 5-year time periods have seen returns in the 12-13% range.

Again, as the fund operates in the real world, we'll start seeing "true" figures fill in over time. With that as a backdrop, let's take a look at peers.

Competitors

Here are some of SCHY's main competitors in the space of broad, dividend-growth international equities:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Ticker Yield Holdings Expense Pays % In Top 10 Weighting IGRO 2.43% 419 0.15% Quarterly 28% Dividend weighted SCHY TBD 125 0.14% Quarterly 38% Market Cap PID 2.94% 52 0.53% Quarterly 35% Dividend Yield VIGI 1.13% 312 0.20% Quarterly 33% Market Cap

As mentioned earlier, SCHY doesn't have a yield listed as of yet. I think as the fund begins collecting assets and making distributions, we'll get a better look.

The index behind IGRO requires five consecutive years of dividend payments and also will screen out the highest-yielding 10% of companies (presumably as a safety measure). The payout ratio also has to be < 75% based on forward earnings.

The NASDAQ International Dividend Achievers Index underpinning PID requires five years of increasing regular dividends and is dividend-yield weighted. Each holding is capped at a maximum of 4% during rebalancing. The universe is smaller because the company must be listed on an American exchange, though the company has to be domiciled outside the US.

Finally, the NASDAQ International Dividend Achievers Select index runs under VIGI. That index requires seven years of increasing annual dividend payments and is a modified cap-weighted index, with a cap of 4% possible per constituent. The holdings don't have to be listed on an American exchange but part of the NASDAQ Global Ex-US Index. This opens up the universe to a lot more companies which is why VIGI has 300+ holdings versus the 50 for PID.

Overall, IGRO and PID require only five years of increasing dividends. VIGI requires seven years, and SCHY requires ten years. None of the four have a high yield, ranging from a paltry 1.13% on VIGI up to 2.94% on PID.

Here are some other international dividend ETFs, but they aren't quite peers to this group.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - selects higher-yielding international dividend stocks

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - aims to select the higher-dividend yielding companies, not dividend-growth

TrimTabs All Cap International Free-Cash-Flow ETF (TTAI) - this is worthy of future analysis, but it is looking for the companies with the most free cash flow. Free-cash flow could, of course, be used to pay dividends, but not necessarily.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) - this fund aims for 100 highest-yielding international common stocks

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE) - aims for a portfolio of high-quality companies with a lower beta tilt between 0.5 and 1.0.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) - if you are familiar with Morningstar's "moat" rating system, this selects the top 50 wide and narrow-moat stocks from ex-US markets. There is a quality tilt here but not necessarily tilting for dividends.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY) - Like IQDE, this fund selects high-quality income stocks with a target beta of 1.0 to 1.5.

Let's look at the three competitors' performance figures and see how they stack up against SCHY.

Competitor Performance

My first comparison is looking at annualized returns over the last three years. SCHY notched an average return of 13.5%. VIGI returned just under 12% from the table below, while both IGRO and PID returned just about 7.5% each.

Here are the same results represented visually over time. We see VIGI having the best overall returns, but remember, the yield is also relatively low. If we simulated with SCHY, the investment value of SCHY would be the highest at $14,893.

The other time frame to analyze is the 5-year view. IGRO was launched in 2016, so there won't be a deeper analysis past that point. VIGI was still the top performer of the three at an annual 10.5% return, with IGRO coming in second with 8.3% and PID with 8%. For reference, SCHY was the best at 12.1%.

Once again, you can visually see how an investment in each would have fared. SCHY would have hypothetically been worth $18,149 after five years, once again the best of the group.

With different sets of data analyzed, here's what I see:

VIGI had the most robust performance of the three funds in the real world.

SCHY has the best-backtested results, but it'll take time to verify this plays out as expected.

Excluding the recent stock rally, VIGI and PID seem to perform in line with one another.

Conclusion

For US investors, there are benefits in having diversification away from one's home country. International stocks offer lower valuations and a different set of companies than we typically own in the US.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF seems to be an excellent product in the making. It offers over 130 current holdings with solid dividend growth and fundamental metrics and costs 14 basis points.

The most important things to remember about the underlying index are this:

Ten years of uninterrupted dividend growth

Fundamental metrics based on free cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield, and dividend growth rate.

SCHY seems to be a "better mousetrap" than all of its competitors. It goes the farthest with having fundamental screens to ensure quality companies are selected. On top of that, it'll choose the companies with higher yields and lower volatility.

In fact, due to its similarity to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), I am pretty bullish on SCHY. SCHD has a long history of performing very well in the real world and is my favorite domestic ETF. Due to my findings in this article, I am now long SCHY.