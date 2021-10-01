BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF). I've been busily tapping and typing away on this company for good on 2 years soon here on Seeking Alpha. It, unfortunately, remains of little interest to most investors. While I understand it given the dividend taxation situation, I find it sad given what sort of company most people are missing out on.

A lot of people just want "safe yield". Let me show you why I trust Telenor to keep paying me nearly $2400 per year, and why the company has paid me nearly $6600 since I began investing, nearly 20% of my invested capital in the position.

(Source: Telenor)

Telenor - How has the company been doing?

We're entering reporting season, which means that the company will report 3Q21 within about 1 month or so. I already went through the company's 2Q21 results in my last article on the company which you can find here.

The largest effect we saw here, and the theme of the earnings, was result stabilization. It was in part due to some government aid, but mostly due to good performance in the face of the pandemic. Many of the company's politically troubled geographies stabilized, such as Thailand and Myanmar, and many of the emerging market segments, such as Bangladesh and Pakistan, grew significantly. When we talk about the stabilization of Myanmar, we're talking about the company actually exiting the market - a decision that can be agreed upon given the situation there.

Some shareholders in Myanmar, in the local company, have actually demanded that the company stay in the country (Source), but Telenor Norway is clear that this is not possible due to the legal situation.

It has become clear to us that our continued presence would require Telenor Myanmar to activate intercept equipment (for the use of Myanmar authorities) which is subject to Norwegian and EU sanctions. Activation of such equipment is therefore unacceptable for Telenor Group. Furthermore, as a legal and regulatory framework that safeguards our customers and adheres to fundamental human rights and international laws is not in place in Myanmar now, operating such equipment in this situation would constitute a breach of our values and standards as a company. (Source: Telenor)

There have even been complaints to the OECD about this, though I doubt we'll see any sort of serious fallout from the fact.

2Q21 was a good quarter, with excellent results when we consider that the company is a telco, and Telco's by their nature, are slow growers without tack-on M&A's.

(Source: Telenor)

The work the company does can be summarized in optimization and expansion - expansion in terms of the company building its 5G network. As we see above, this has given results. Despite 5G expansion, costs are down, and there's organic EBITDA growth.

In part, this article is about reminding you, dear reader, just why Telenor is such a solid investment. We can summarize this by talking about:

Markets & Primary market of Norway, the richest nation in the world when measured by GDP/Capita.

One of the largest Tower portfolios in Scandinavia , with a plan to divest the tower from Telenor (with an exact structure to be described) in the next year, including 15,000 tower sites.

, with a plan to divest the tower from Telenor (with an exact structure to be described) in the next year, including Extremely stable outlook in terms of EBITDA and CapEx.

A bi-annual dividend, currently at 6.04% , payable in June and October.

dividend, currently at , payable in June and October. A second quarter with clear "back to growth"-results.

Again, this is one of the "big 3" telco's in Scandinavia. Each of them is investable at the right price, and Telenor is certainly currently the most investable of them - especially given Telia's (OTCPK:TLSNF) content issues and Tele2's (OTCPK:TLTZF) valuation.

The upside for Telenor is best explained by looking at the price action.

Telenor - What is the valuation?

While there have been times that the company traded below the normalized EPS multiples we're seeing today, that was 4 years ago and the company's situation was very different.

(Source: Tikr.com)

The company keeps earning 5G expansion contracts from multiple partners, Eltel being the latest. The company also establishes contracts with contractors like Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF), handling communication services and digitization for the construction segment. When it comes to corporate partnerships, Telenor seems to be the preferred telco partner, above both Telia and Tele2, who have more of the consumer market.

The overall price targets for the company reflect a vastly changed outlook from what the market is seeing. Here are a few examples:

DNB - 186 NOK

UBS - 165 NOK

HSBC 170 NOK

Kepler Cheuvreux - 155 NOK

JP Morgan - 156 NOK

Oh, there are some that go below 150 NOK. For the most part, however, you're looking at some very excellent upside for the company based on the average of around 19-20 analyst targets, currently averaging about 162.20 NOK (Source: S&P Global), with around 45% of analysts recommending a "BUY" Here. The upside to average at the time of writing is 11%.

This positive view is based on expected earnings and forecasts for dividends and dividend growth. I truly believe that 2022 will turn out to be a superb dividend year, seeing dividend normalization for many companies that were forced to cut due to COVID-19.

For Telenor, current estimates call for the company to increase the dividend by around 3.5% in 2021, and 3.4% in 2022. The average DGR for Telenor has been about there, at 3.6% per year, for the past 8 years or so, without fail. The company has also increased the dividend for years, again, without fail. GAAP EPS is set to come in at around 9.87 NOK/share, providing a 7-year average earnings growth of around 31%, though this does include some volatility to be sure.

What you're buying is one of the most important telcos in all of the Nordics - and with the best yield of all of the Nordic telcos. The dividend is safe, the company has upsides aplenty, and even on a conservative price target of 150 NOK/share, there's currently upside. To my mind, there are plenty of reasons why "beating the drum" for the company is currently an excellent idea.

The company, fundamentally, has a net debt/EBITDA below 2.1X, and it's set to improve below 1.95X for next year, making it one of the least indebted telcos out there. It certainly is less risky than some I've written about, like Orange (ORAN) - also why my investment in Telenor is 3X the times of my investment in the French counterpart. Telenor also has A- credit ratings from S&P, and A3 from Moody's, making it, again, one of the better-rated Telcos on earth.

If you find reasons not to invest in this business aside from the dividend taxation, I would honestly love to hear them. Please, let me know.

Until then, however, I consider Telenor an unquestionable "BUY", and a must-have in any international dividend investors portfolio. It's a great pick, simple as that, made even better by the current price.

Thesis

My thesis on Telenor remains largely the same with:

Considering the company an excellent overall investment with a great upside.

Fundamentals being solid and expectations for dividend and earnings stable, there are few material risks to the investment.

The dividend tax and it is a Norwegian company being the only complication, I consider this one a solid "BUY".

Unfortunately, I already own over 3.5% of Telenor in my portfolio, so I can't buy more here - though I will extend my position whenever possible.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Telenor is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.