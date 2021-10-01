September 2021 Portfolio Update - A Dip And Recovery

utah778/iStock via Getty Images

It's time for this month's update, with August investments representing almost $12,500.

The overall coverage ratio in terms of dividends alone has climbed above 217%. Thanks to a massive extraordinary dividend, reinvestments and dividend bumps, my overall average monthly dividend is now above 36000 SEK/month.

September 2021 news update

September saw a nice, strong dip due to instability in the Chinese real estate market as well as ongoing inflation concerns. While I probably could have invested more, I'm moving back to a weekly investment model with cash injections of about $500-$1500 per buy or so. These will be done according to the following:

Investments portioned into an appealing mix of quality, conservative companies, varied in sector and risk.

The continuation of my ultra-safe dividend stock list with 4 different tiers. This tool has become invaluable to me to efficiently sort opportunities, safeties, and other factors.

I continue to focus on a mix of higher-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days, I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 3.0-4.5% (down from 5% at the higher end).

My portfolio's total yield is at a current 4.31%. This, as of August 2021, still includes a large cash portion that, despite massive investments and dividend growth, is still 5.1%. If invested at a 4-5% standard yield, the invested cash position would result in an overall portfolio yield of 4.39-4.5%.

Here is my current total portfolio allocation in terms of sectors and cash.

(Source: Google Sheets, Author's Data)

My portfolio exposure is, as I've mentioned, markedly different from where it was 2-3 years ago with a much higher USD exposure. A shift in the FX from 8.5 to 9.5 SEK/USD, as the exchange rate was about a year ago, the effect upon my portfolio would be a raw value increase of nearly $40,000, or 350,000 SEK and 1500 SEK/month worth of dividend increase. The flip side of this is of course that at such FX, my investments in SEK would receive far less in terms of actual dollars compared to current levels.

This is the way I want my portfolio to be, in order to not have too much in my native currency, which in the larger scope of things, is very small.

Returning to weekly buys means that dividends shift a bit more actively.

(Source: Google Sheets, Author's Data)

October, the month we're moving into, is enjoying a massive extraordinary dividend bump for this year due to Handelsbanken's (OTCPK:SVNLF) decision to pay out another 4.5% yield during that month. Also, October is the strongest dividend month during the second half of the year. For September, the YoY dividend increase was significant, though not as massive as the doublingt or 50-70% YoY increases that we saw during some months. The increase for October 2021 also will go down slightly in 2022 unless another company decides to push for an extraordinary dividend.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends ($50024/12), is ~$4168. That major milestone I mentioned last month is therefore reached, thanks to some appealing dividend bumps and extraordinary.

The entire months of September, October, and November are periods where dividends are usually substantially higher than during the dip seen during the summer months. You can see, my portfolio has two "high" notes, one in April/March/May and one in October specifically, but overall focus towards mid/late 2H. Some investors try to soften this by spreading out their investments, though this approach usually requires the use of broader funds. I've elected not to go this route, and simply accept the income volatility.

Last month the portfolio was moving towards $1.3M, but the dip and the FX reversed this development. So despite a high cash position and continued high dividends, we've seen a bit of TPV value drop due to the dip and these factors.

(Source: Google Sheets, Author's Data)

Some of that downturn I theorized about has definitely materialized here but is already slightly recovering.

Some people place great value on net worth instead of TPV - I prefer to focus on the latter, because it better represents the cash at my fingertips, as opposed to what I could have if I sold my home. For curiosity's sake, however, and since it's a question I've received privately, my net worth is crawling towards the $2M mark, and should breach this in around 3-4 months, which in some ways will be a welcome achievement. It's now less than $100,000 off from this mark.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) for the year 2019-2021, since I became "technically" self-sufficient back in 2019 based on the average expenses in my life next to the average TTM dividend coverage.

(Source: Google Sheets, Author's Data)

The extraordinary dividend bump above is once again, slightly due to extraordinary dividends and increases. When dividends normalize next year, there will be significant instability here, with overall dividends likely dropping some despite the 2021/2022 dividend bumps.

TPV is down, but dividends are up.

(Source: Google Sheets, Author's Data)

This illustrates the overall power of dividends, and why I don't really mind portfolio value drops as they usually indicate that I get "more" for the money I invest, at least in the long term.

Dividends this month have been paid out from the following companies.

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF)

Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF)

Clas Ohlson (No Symbol)

Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY)

Quarterly Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Visa (V)

Aflac (AFL)

Kroger (KR)

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Amgen (AMGN)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

LyondellBasell (LYB)

PPG (PPG)

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Organon (OGN)

3M Company (MMM)

Consolidated Edison (ED)

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

McDonald's (MCD)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Prudential Financial (PRU)

Home Depot (HD)

Flowers Foods (FLO)

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Anthem (ANTM)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Public Storage (PSA)

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Monthly Dividends

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Monthly purchases

My purchase approach continues to guide my investment decisions as we move forward.

"I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market." (Source: July 2020 Portfolio Update)

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets)

As you can see, I pushed beyond my target this month to buy positions at what I believe to be cheap prices. At current valuations, we're also seeing quality companies at cheap prices, so I believe my "BUY"s will continue into the coming month/s.

Looking forward

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offers particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Merck (NYSE:MRK)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

I have written about some of these companies lately - and I encourage you to read those articles, as well as my recent article looking at how to build an income portfolio with an impressive upside.

I believe the current strategy to follow to be a mix of undervalued companies both in a high-yield as well in a high-growth or reversal situation. The companies mentioned above combine all of these things, depending on which company you look at.

And, as I said, don't forget to check out my article for more guidance. In this article, you'll find an excellent template with a superb dividend yield at a cheap valuation, and over 120,000 users have read it at this point.

However, I want to reiterate that the current market situation doesn't exactly call on me to be frequent about my investments.

While the combination of near-zero savings interest with a growing cash position should perhaps see me invest more of my cash position, I'm still hesitant to push too heavily with what I have left. For October, I target between $5000-$10,000 in investments.

Updated Plans for the remainder of 2021

Due to commission changes, I'll go back to a weekly investing model with small sums replacing larger sums of $2500-$5000 per investment. This will of course mean that I will invest more frequently, and will have to keep a very up-to-date list of the best alternatives in terms of conservative RoR potential at any one given time, and also considering this in terms of my portfolio allocation.

Otherwise, I can highly recommend taking a longer break for people who have worked as long as I did prior to this, especially once you've built up a little nest egg. It's very easy to simply "continue" doing what you're doing, even if you don't technically need the money that you get from this anymore. It's very easy to get stuck in old patterns of behavior simply for the comfort they might offer - but I view this as something to actively fight against. As I mentioned in my last article, I could easily continue working the way I have been working for another 30 years or so until I retire - but my quality of life that I seek won't significantly change whether I have a $1.5M or a $5-$10M portfolio.

Investing is most certainly part of that life - and just watching how dividends grow even without me reinvesting is enough to make certain that even if I stop investing completely and just withdraw every dividend I get, my annual income will still be growing about 3-8% per year from dividend growth alone.

On the positive side of news, countries are opening up from COVID-19. Norway opened up yesterday. Sweden drops most of the restrictions next week. The US is once again opening up to travelers with shots, meaning it's only a matter of time until tested travelers can enter the nation again. While I won't be planning any near-term vacations for 2021, I do believe it does mean 2022 will be more open than 2021, barring any sort of pandemic resurgence here.

The message that I want to send with you this month, aside from my results, the companies I'm looking at and showing you the development of a conservative dividend portfolio, is to keep your eye on the ball or stay focused on your goals. If your goal is early retirement, as it is for so many people, create a plan on how to get there and try and stick to it.

Being a millionaire doesn't, and shouldn't change who you are. It makes it easier to be who you want to be because "standard" income ceases to be a limiting factor in your life and what you want to be. I always like to compare what my annual dividends "mean" - and a dividend "salary" of $50,000 and growing equals one that in the U.S is above the national household average back in 2017, but no longer in 2021 - though 47% of the nation does not make $50,000.

It also might not be a fair comparison given that I'm alone in my "household", and I also have other incomes, but the purpose was always the ability to live on dividends. Still, if you have an annual dividend income of $50,000, you're able to support basic living standards in the 30 largest U.S cities at around $20k-$35k. $50k per year is what you make as a computer support specialist, and Industrial Engineering Tech, A Revenue Agent/Collector, or a Real Estate/Property Manager (Source: ECPI.edu)

In Sweden, the standard allowed on a post-tax 400,000 SEK+ annual salary is far, far higher, and fewer jobs actually pay below 40,000 SEK/month before taxes.

All of these things are simply considerations, but interesting ones, looking at where I might be going in the future. I've mentioned the possibility of a part-time home abroad to be more "where I want to be", but as I mentioned in previous articles, COVID-19 has put a pin in these plans that's likely to last for a few years.

My purpose as a contributor here has always been and continues to be very simple. I want others to be able to reach what I've been able to reach - or more. Conservative dividend investing is the best way I know how to do that. Others might have other ways - but this is my way.

I'm not focused on growth - growth is a positive side effect of investing in great companies. I'm focused on that no one, least of all investors with goals like me, can afford to lose invested capital. Therefore, I continue to be extremely selective with my investments and continue to be very risk-averse. These days, I'm actually more risk-averse than I was when I started out investing, or even 2-3 years ago, though logic dictates it should be the other way around.

So, expect the combination of yield and safety I've provided historically, and expect this to improve as I get better and better at picking the investments I myself make.

We've gone into a period of undervaluation for some stocks as recently as 1-2 weeks ago. Despite overall overvaluation, it's exciting to be able to invest here, and I encourage you to look at the companies I write about to see whether any of them seem interesting to you.

I will be posting an article summarizing some great deals for October in the coming week or so.

Thank you for reading.