GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is emerging from the pandemic on a turnaround path that is likely to require the market to re-rate the stock as the business benefits from a growing recurring revenue stream, expanding margins and a stronger balance sheet.

Investment Thesis

1. Subscription Revenue

GoPro found a way to monetise its solid customer base by giving access to an array of services billed on a subscription basis. GoPro Plus and Quik have shown impressive growth with management guiding for $90M ARR going into 2022 during the Q2 earnings call.

What I like about this, beyond the revenue stream, is that the subscription builds even more loyalty with the customers, who get access to discounts and convenience of services while generating more traffic on its direct-to-consumer channel.

The high-margin subscription services have room for growth as I estimate the conversion ratio to be in the 20 to 30% range based on new subscribers and volume of cameras shipped. Management has indicated that churn is limited.

From a financial point of view, this high gross margin revenue stream, 70% to 80% according to management, can drive around 15% of revenue, around $200M and approximately 45% of Adjusted EBITDA by 2025

2. Margin Expansion

The effect of the subscription revenue layer is already visible in gross margin which is approaching the 40% mark. Another contributing factor is the premiumisation of the brand, with a growing ASP at $345 and a trend in mix that will bring over 90% of cameras sold to be priced at over $300.

The pandemic has forced GoPro to adapt and management shifted attention from retail to its direct-to-consumer GoPro.com channel, in the latest quarter accounting for 35% of sales, with margins being pushed even higher by this strategy.

I believe this is sustainable by a brand of this caliber, creating a positive feedback loop with investment shifting from in-store visibility to customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Being conservative, I estimate the channel mix to reach 50/50 between retail and GoPro.com by 2025 with the potential to add significantly to the bottom line and deliver a more predictable revenue stream with lower working capital.

3. Safe Balance Sheet

GoPro is already in negative net debt territory and on track to have over $450M in cash by 2022, well above what it needs to repay the $125M in convertible notes due in 2022, a cash position which would represent 30% of the current market cap ($1.5B). This is positive from a margin of safety perspective and gives flexibility to management to explore growth avenues as well as initiating a small buyback.

Risk Factors

Management execution

Looking at GoPro through the lens of its spotty past execution may highlight some risks that the thesis will not be delivered in full or on a straight line, however GoPro has the winds in its favour with increased e-commerce relevance and a world going towards a re-opening, which supports spending $300+ for a premium action camera. Management is cautious discussing the reopening play but one can reasonably track the relationship between sales volume of this type of item with leisure and travel.

Competition and future prospects

I see the action camera business as a no-moat one, with competitors at the doorsteps. GoPro, moving closer to its customers through a subscription model and a direct to consumer sales model is starting to develop a narrow moat, but it is early to claim victory on this front. Also, one must ask what is next in store for GoPro. Having botched the move into drones will not make management comfortable giving this strategy, i.e. adding other types of hardware, a second shot, so long term growth can be an issue.

Valuation

To estimate the value of GPRO I used three valuation methods: Discounted Cash Flow Analysis, Sum of Parts EBITDA Multiple, and an alternative approach with EV/User.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Using a 5-year DCF model at a 15% discount rate puts GPRO equity value at around $15, with a potential upside of 50% on the 200-day moving average. This is attainable with an 18% CAGR revenue growth and a free cash flow yield improving to 15%.

This implies a terminal value exit EBITDA Multiple of 8.1x, which is conservative.

Sum of Parts EBITDA multiple

Given the shift towards subscription revenue model is at the very centre of the re-rating, I find it important to split the EBITDA into Hardware EBITDA and Subscription Services EBITDA and apply an adequate multiple. Based on my estimates, Subscription Services can reach by 2025 approximately 50% of EBITDA.

Assigning a 19x multiple to the hardware business (Electronics, Consumer & Office) and a 30x to the subscription segment (Software, System & Application), weighting the multiples based on EBITDA contributions, I reach a blended EBITDA multiple of 24x.

This puts the company at a valuation of $35 for an exit EBITDA of $384M in 2025. This represents an upside of over 250% on the 200-day moving average.

This valuation is quite rich compared to the current market view and would require GoPro's management to fully develop the thesis. Nevertheless, even a partial multiple expansion would represent a significant upside for investors.

EV/User

I like to use at least one alternative valuation metric in my analysis. I chose to use EV/user as I believe that market is undervaluing the strength of GoPro’s customer base. Given that the company has shipped over 40M cameras from 2009, assuming there are at least 20M unique users and a current EV of 1.5B, I reach $75 per user. Although this metric is hard to compare on a fair basis, it strikes me as quite low when I think GoPro is such a recognisable brand around the world and an increasing number of users is willing to return a similar amount to the company on a yearly basis through GoPro Plus.

Summary

GoPro is currently priced around $10 and is on track to a re-rating which can put it in the $15 to $20 range assuming management can keep delivering on the current strategy. Over the next quarter, the market might give investors the opportunity to scoop up some GPRO in the $8 to $9 range, a price level at which there is a reasonable margin of safety and where I would recommend building a position.