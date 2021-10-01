Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Micron (NASDAQ:MU) have come under pressure this week after the memory chip maker tabled a weak revenue forecast for the next quarter. Micron is also seeing some speed bumps developing in memory markets which is related to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. I believe the expected demand drop will only be temporary and Micron is a buy!

What Micron delivered in FQ4’21

Micron’s last quarter was a good one, and the firm’s bullish revenue guidance for FQ4’21 already indicated that. Micron guided for $8.2B +/- $200 million in revenues and gross margins of 47.0% +/- 1%. Because of strong end markets in 2021, average selling prices/ASPs have been in an uptrend in both Micron’s DRAM and NAND segments. The largest ASP growth in FQ3’21, however, was seen in the DRAM market where average selling prices gained 20% quarter over quarter. The DRAM market has been in a severe shortage this year, which has benefited DRAM shipments and product pricing. Because of the supply shortage, Micron’s DRAM revenues have grown rapidly this year.

Micron’s latest earnings card showed FQ4’21 revenues of $8.3B, showing a gain of 37% year over year. Quarter over quarter, Micron generated 11% revenue growth. On $8.3B in revenues, Micron secured a gross margin of 47.9%, which calculates to a 5 PP improvement over FQ3’21 (42.9%) and a 13 PP improvement over the year-earlier period (34.9%).

DRAM was once again Micron’s fastest growing segment. DRAM revenues were $6.1B in FQ4’21, showing 12% growth quarter over quarter and 39% growth year over year. Because of strong DRAM pricing, which overflowed into FQ4’21, the share of DRAM revenues increased from 73% in FQ3’21 to 74% in Micron’s fourth quarter. While DRAM ASPs showed continual strength in the last quarter, the share of DRAM revenues did not increase as much as I predicted. I assumed Micron’s share of DRAM revenues would grow to at least 75% in Micron’s fourth quarter.

NAND revenues were $2.0B and contributed about 24% to Micron’s sales. NAND revenues were up 9% quarter over quarter and 29% year over year. I estimate that Micron’s NAND revenues will grow to a 30-35% share of total revenues over the next 12-24 months period due to product strength.

(Source: Micron)

Market factors favored producers of memory chips through strengthening pricing in 2021. In FQ3’21, DRAM ASPs soared 20% quarter over quarter on strong demand. I expected some moderation in DRAM pricing for the fourth quarter, but a positive growth rate nonetheless. DRAM ASPs grew at a high single-digit rate in FQ4’21… and faster than NAND ASPs.

(Source: Micron)

While Micron had a great quarter regarding revenue growth and gross margin expansion, the outlook for the coming quarter, FQ1’22, is not that great as the firm expects to hit some speed bumps in the memory market. Micron expects to have revenues of $7.65 billion +/- $200 million in the next quarter, which even in the high-case means that revenues are expected to drop off at a rate of 5% quarter over quarter.

Gross margins are projected to remain flat or drop up to 2 PP in the next quarter. Using Micron’s low end revenue and gross margin forecasts, I calculate a minimum dollar gross margin of $3.4B for FQ1’22. The dollar gross margin could rise as high as $3.8B in the high-case, based on estimates provided by the company, but even in the high-case, dollar gross margins are expected to drop approximately $200M (5%).

In mil $ Guidance FQ1-22 FQ4-21 FQ3-21 FQ2-21 FQ1-21 FQ4-20 Revenues $7.65 billion ± $200 million $8,274 $7,422 $6,236 $5,773 $6,056 Gross Margins Minimum $3,427 million $3,964 $3,185 $2,054 $1,784 $2,111 Gross Margins (%) 47.0% ± 1% 47.9% 42.9% 32.9% 30.9% 34.9%

(Source: Author)

The final revenue figure will depend mostly on the direction of DRAM ASPs which have seen some softening in FQ4’21. Micron does not give a forecast for DRAM or NAND ASPs but it firm expects a decline in shipments due to semiconductor supply chain issues that are throttling the short-term growth prospects for the semiconductor industry. Since DRAMs are heavily used in data centers, in the personal computer industry and in mobile phones, a decrease in demand potentially indicates falling DRAM ASPs. Micron said that it expects the chip supply shortage to affect the personal computer industry for a couple of months, but new speed bumps are likely to revive concerns that Micron might enter into a prolonged cyclical correction.

I have not seen any evidence that the industry is headed for a ‘semiconductor winter’, however. ASML, a large and important supplier in the semiconductor industry, said this week that it projects to grow revenues 11% annually through 2030 as the firm’s and the industry's long term prospects are brightening up. As part of its own outlook, Micron said that it plans to deliver record revenues in FY 2022. The firm would not present this outlook if it didn’t think it was achievable.

Comments made by management on the FQ4’21 Earnings Call show that Micron expects a rebound in bit shipments after an adjustment period… which could last several months.

In the near term, our FQ1 bit shipments will decline modestly in both DRAM and NAND from very strong levels in FQ4. Some PC customers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to shortages of non-memory components that are needed to complete PC builds. We expect this adjustment at our PC customers to be largely resolved in the coming months. We are also seeing constraints within our supply chain for certain IC components, which will somewhat limit our bit shipments in the near term. Bit shipment growth will resume in the second half of the fiscal year, and we are planning to deliver record revenue with solid profitability in fiscal 22.

Micron’s CY 2022 outlook for the DRAM and NAND industries indicates that the memory maker expects to grow at a rate similar to the industry growth rate. The outlook, despite a short-term dip in demand due to supply chain issues, sees resilience in DRAM and NAND markets…

Expectations CY-22 DRAM NAND Industry Growth Demand growth consistent with long-term bit growth CAGR of mid-to-high teens percent Demand growth consistent with long-term bit growth CAGR of approximately 30% Micron's Growth Bit shipment growth expected to be in-line with industry demand Bit shipment growth expected to be in-line with industry demand

(Source: Author, Micron)

Risks with Micron

The big risk reflected in Micron’s FQ4’21 revenue and margin guidance is that the firm is misjudging the industry growth prospects and that the adjustment period for the computer industry lasts longer than expected. If this is the case, DRAM ASP growth could turn negative… which could lead to decreasing revenues and margins, and likely a declining share of DRAM revenues. A revenue slowdown and a material gross margin contraction (more than 5 PP) would likely indicate a longer adjustment period in the computer industry. The chip shortage is not only impacting the production of computers and mobile phones, however. The auto industry has also suffered a blow from a restricted flow of semiconductors and some voices say that the chip supply shortage could last into 2023.

My opinion on Micron would change if the semiconductor shortage hurts production of consumer goods for longer than expected and DRAM ASPs drop significantly. Declining revenue estimates for Micron also pose a risk for the stock.

The downside is taken care of

Micron’s P-E ratio of 6.6 is incredibly low and it may show that the market already evaluates the firm based on expectations of a prolonged correction in the semiconductor industry. But this is where the market may be wrong, and where a chance to buy Micron may present itself. Micron’s outlook suggests healthy growth in DRAM/NAND markets in 2022 and the firm expects record revenues next year. Additionally, ASML’s outlook projects a decade of strong growth for the entire semiconductor industry.

Data by YCharts

Final verdict

Micron is hitting some speed bumps, but the longer-term demand outlook remains positive. The chip shortage may last longer than expected, which is a risk, but Micron’s low P-E ratio takes care of the downside. Assuming that DRAM and NAND markets remain resilient in FY 2022, Micron is set for strong returns!