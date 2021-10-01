Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In this article, we will be sharing with you how the transforming cyberattacks are altering the cybersecurity landscape in a favorable way for Okta (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:OKTA). Likewise for how the new digital future will see increasing importance for Okta’s solution offerings, which will provide opportunities for Okta to grow for a long time.

Based on our valuation model, Okta is at a premium now. However, looking ahead in terms of the essentialness of the identity solutions Okta provides, it does offer a favorable risk-reward ratio for investors looking to own Okta for the long term.

Okta’s Business Model

Okta provides a cloud-based identity management and governance platform that enables customers to securely connect the right people to the right applications at the right time.

Okta has more than 7000 integrations to applications and infrastructure providers with their partners, thus providing a simple setup and fast onboarding for customers. This complements well with their Land-and-Expand strategy to scale.

Figure 1: Okta’s solutions for both Workforce and Customer, sourced from Okta

A quick overview of Okta’s business segments:

Workplace Identity: Suite of product solutions to enable employees to gain secured access to the right apps that they need, and even to the extent of enabling secured access to partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders to facilitate collaboration within the organization.

Customer Identity: Suite of product solutions to create a secured access method in the app for users, to provide a seamless, safe and frictionless user experience. Likewise, it offers a centralized way to manage all the users and even provide personalized experiences.

Okta also recently merged with Auth0 to enhance their overall portfolio of solution offerings that now spans both Workplace Identity and Customer Identity, as well as off-the-shelf needs and customized needs for specific use cases created by developers. As Okta Identity Cloud is agnostic across the technologies of their wide partnership ecosystem, this provides advantage of speed to development, simplifies the complexity of the backend, and provides the needed flexibility that customers might want.

Figure 2: Enhance platform offerings from combination of Okta and Auth0, sourced from Okta Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

As seen in Figure 2, Okta has well-positioned themselves to be the one-stop identity cloud platform for all types of customers from SMEs, to enterprises, and that is the vision for the company going ahead. This was clearly expressed by Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Todd McKinnon, in the recent Q2 2022 earnings call:

“It's been less than 4 months since we closed the acquisition of Auth0, but we've already made a lot of progress... This move will allow the unified sales team to sell both platforms and benefit customers by providing more options to meet their unique use cases. It's this kind of progress that will help us realize our vision of identity as a primary cloud...”

How can Okta continue to be important and relevant going ahead? The answer lies in the changing cybersecurity landscape and digital landscape in the future.

Rise of Cyberattacks through Breaches

There has been an ongoing trend of cyberattacks coming more through breaches rather than the traditional viruses and malwares. The industry became more aware of the new cyberattack angle with the SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) hack that affected more than 18,000 companies including government agencies. There have been many more cyber breaches since then and this rising trend of breaches happening has also been identified by other cybersecurity companies such as CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), SentinelOne (NYSE:S), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and various others. In fact, we recently mentioned cyber breaches issue in our CrowdStrike article here.

And it got so worrying that the Biden Administration has to officially mandate that a new cybersecurity model of Zero Trust be adopted. This shows the seriousness of the issue at hand, and the secular trend for Zero Trust adoption ahead.

Zero-Trust Requires Identification Even More

Due to the changing nature of cyberattacks through breaches, the cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a major paradigm shift towards the Zero Trust model as explained above.

However, to develop a Zero Trust model requires timely authentication of users at every point of access request, so as to give the right people access to the right apps and resources at the right time. This does entail a need to develop proper identity of every user for the Zero Trust model to work. If you can’t even identify who someone is in a timely way, the need for ongoing authentication is going to be a nightmare to manage for the organization.

The rise of cyberattacks through breaches, and the need for the Zero Trust model will benefit Okta for a long time to come. Besides the demand coming from cybersecurity concerns, the increasing digitization of organizations also drives the demand for identity management solutions as we shall explain.

Identity as the Primary Representation of Self

As the world becomes increasingly digital and global, the need to verify who someone is at each point of exchange becomes far more important, and thus identity solutions extend well beyond just cybersecurity needs. Identity is the primary representation of who you are. It is a way for customers to gain access to the various digital offerings from eCommerce, Digital Banking, Public services, and more.

Besides providing a seamless and frictionless access for customers, identity solutions can aid in better engagement with customers and for businesses to deliver personalized user experience. That is the ideal outcome all businesses are looking for because personalization is the best user experience that can be offered. And seriously, who would not want every product and service to be customized exactly to their needs.

This would provide a long runway for Okta to continue to grow beyond even the cybersecurity space. Although for the purpose of this article and the large scope of digital identity by itself, we won’t be going in-depth into every possibility here. However, it is good to keep in mind the potential optionality that Okta has.

Figure 3: Macro trends driving growth in Identity, sourced from Okta Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

With both the increasing adoption of Zero Trust model, and the increasing digitization happening, this is why demand for identity management solutions is growing and that is evident in the growth of Okta in recent years, and was also shared by CEO McKinnon in the Q2 2022 earnings call:

“Organizations also realize that their interactions with customers will continue to shift more online and need to accelerate their digital transformation business plans. These factors, combined with the ever-evolving security threat landscape, mean that the demand for Okta's modern identity solutions has never been greater.”

Growing TAM and Partnership Ecosystem for Okta to Scale Larger

All these factors are driving demand for identity solutions, and according to various sources the Total Addressable Market (TAM) is going to get far larger going ahead. Markets and Markets reported that the TAM of identity solutions is projected to grow from USD$23.3 billion in 2021 to USD$49.5 billion by 2026 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. Brand Essence reported that the TAM of identity solutions is projected to grow from USD$21.7 billion in 2020 to USD$60.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9%. Okta too shared this positive outlook in their Q2 2022 investor presentation as can be seen in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4: Okta’s TAM, sourced from Okta Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

Furthermore, it's not just us that is recognizing the essentialness of Okta positioning. Organizations too are recognizing Okta as a key partner to handle their need for identity solutions, and this can be seen in the Okta Integration Networks, whereby Okta has more than 7000 integrations with their numerous partners. Such integrations can aid in reducing friction when customers are looking for an identity solution to adopt, since it can easily integrate into the existing software applications that have already been adopted.

The strengthening partnership ecosystem that Okta is a part of shows that they are being increasingly recognized by cybersecurity peers as well as technology and software peers as the new standard for identity solutions.

Furthermore, some of these partnerships more tightly gel together such as the Spectra Alliance consisting of CrowdStrike, Netskope, Proofpoint, and Okta. In such a partnership, Okta can leverage on the resources of their partners to extend their reach further and even tap on their partners’ sales team to drive growth.

Financials

As of Q2 2022, Okta has grown their subscription revenue by 59.0% year-over-year, however, that consists of Auth0 too. In terms of Okta standalone growth of its subscription revenue, it's only 39.0% year-over-year, which is largely in line with their past growth.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) while fluctuating has maintained well around the range of 10% to 20%, but that is largely due to share-based compensation (SBC). This can be seen in the GAAP Operating Margin, which has so far been negative. It has been improving compared to their earlier years but recently declined in FY2022. Management has attributed this to their step up in reinvestment to capture the growing TAM ahead as well as the merger with Auth0 which took place in Q2 2022.

Table 1: Revenue, Operating Margin and FCF Margin trend, created from Okta’s SEC Filings.

In terms of growth, Okta certainly is improving as the recent Q2 2022 standalone subscription revenue grew by 39.0% year-over-year which is better than the Q2 2021 year-over-year growth of 35.7% and considering the larger subscription revenue base, that is indeed a good sign.

However, we would prefer if Okta could attain better operating leverage and sales efficiency because that is not certain from their financials as of now. Management has attributed this largely due to the way their Land-and-Expand strategy works whereby revenue is largely backloaded and takes place over a longer period of time which CEO McKinnon have shared about this in various earnings calls. In the recent Q2 2022 earnings call, CEO McKinnon communicated this strategy again:

“As our business is not about forklift upgrade, we show up, we show customer success in short order. We come back, we build the relationship, they get to know us. You see it in a dollar basis net retention quarter after quarter after quarter, that continues. As we do that, we will then earn the right to turn around to these Fortune 500, Global 2000 CIOs and CSOs and say, "Great. Now let us show you the road map to rip and replace your Oracle or IBM over the next 24 to 36 months."

Since Okta Dollar-Based Net Retention (DBNR) rate has been improving from 119% in Q1 2020 to 124% in Q2 2022, we are willing to take the management's words in good faith. But we will certainly be monitoring and watching for signs of improving operating leverage and DBNR, and we would advise investors of Okta to do the same. It is pointless in the end to have a company growing to take larger market share yet remains unprofitable, for that is a clear sign of value destruction for shareholders.

Figure 5: Okta’s DBNR, sourced from Okta Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

Valuations

For valuation purposes since Okta is not profitable yet, we have adopted an Enterprise Value (EV) /Next Twelve Months (NTM) Revenue approach using fully diluted shares outstanding (FDSO) in comparison with peers in the cybersecurity sector. Reason for using FDSO is to account for the ongoing SBC that Okta deploys.

As of 27 Sep 2021 market close, Okta’s FDSO-based EV is USD$43.484 billion. Using the lower bound of management guidance ahead of 49% y-o-y, we get NTM Total Revenue of USD$1.518 billion, thus obtaining an FDSO-based EV/NTM Revenue of 28.6x.

Table 2: Okta Valuation, created from Okta’s SEC Filings.

Do note for the EV/NTM Revenue in Figure 6, it's not based on FDSO. However comparison still holds since it's more of an overview of the valuation for the cybersecurity sector. In comparison to peers in the cybersecurity sector as can be seen in Figure 6, and considering Okta seemingly improving revenue growth and huge TAM ahead, we do feel it's at a reasonable valuation for now. Yet when considering the somewhat uncertain operating leverage and the ongoing SBC, there is little margin of safety at this point in time. We feel that Okta is a hold for now.

For investors that trust the management and are willing to own Okta for the long term, but currently do not have any position in Okta, we would recommend it as a buy for the first tranche. Further accumulation and building of position would be best done during pullback. It is often hard to time the market and a great company like Okta could grow into its valuation over time.

Figure 6: Cybersecurity sector valuation. NTM Revenue Growth vs EV/NTM Revenue, sourced from Public Comps.

Risks

Notable and Well-financed peers

Competitive landscape is one of the risk points to take note of, from legacy players like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), but more concerning being the next-gen cloud players names like CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) and SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL), and even some legacy players seeking to build new cloud capabilities such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING).

For now, Okta seems to be building a reputation for themselves, which can be seen in the number of partnerships and integrations that it has. Furthermore, Okta has been taking market share from legacy players like Oracle and IBM, which the management has shared in the various earnings calls. As with most software platforms, overhaul of the technology architecture is not that simple and thus we would watch out more in terms of the next-gen cloud players who would stand a better chance at challenging Okta.

Okta is not Profitable and Margins Improvement yet to show

Okta is currently still not profitable as seen above. Despite the improving margin trend over the years, the operating margin has recently declined as seen in Table 1. However, as shared earlier, that could be due to Okta's recent merger with Auth0, as well as their increasing reinvestment to drive growth that might have distorted the picture.

In light of the growing and large TAM, and the track record of growth that Okta has delivered till now, we are willing to accept the reasons that the management has given. But we will watch closely for signs of improving or deterioration of the operating leverage going ahead, and if Okta will ever have a chance of becoming profitable.

Regulations and Identity Sovereignty

Becoming the primary identity cloud platform is indeed great; however, there are many regulatory concerns to watch for. With the increasing scrutiny on data privacy issues, Okta certainly needs to make sure that their platform abides by the regulations, and this could in turn result in higher cost for Okta in ensuring its own security.

Furthermore, no government would be comfortable for a foreign company to know personally identifiable details of their citizens. As of now, this has yet to be an issue but it could be once Okta starts driving growth more aggressively in the international markets, which is a key focus of their growth strategy that management has expressed in the Q2 2022 earnings call.

“But yes, we are very bullish on international. I think it's a huge opportunity. Again, very happy with 21%, which is 103% y-o-y growth as a combined company, but I think a lot more that we can do there. Obviously, the opportunity for independent identity as a primary cloud is global. It's every company, every geo, every industry, every size of company, public sector, private sector.”

For now, only time will tell if regulations and data sovereignty starts to tighten going ahead for the various countries.

Conclusion

Based on what we have covered above, demand for identity solutions is growing and a clear secular trend ahead with increasing focus on Zero Trust model for security needs as well as supporting the digitization of organizations and the need to deliver better customer engagement through digital channels.

Ever since the acquisition of Auth0, Okta clearly has a more comprehensive platform of identity solution offerings that spans both Workplace Identity and Customer Identity, as well as catering to the needs of customers for off-the-shelf solutions along with customized needs for specific use cases. Okta now can address wide use cases and have multiple angles for their go-to-market sales strategy to acquire new customers. This will aid in their growth ahead for a long time especially when considering the large and growing TAM.

At the current valuation, Otka is a hold. However, with regards to the essentialness of identity solutions for the world ahead, Okta does provide a favorable risk-reward ratio for investors over the long haul.