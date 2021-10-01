Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) are similar technology-focused ETFs. Both are very low cost, with .1% expense ratio for VGT and .2% for QQQ. Both ETFs also hold a large amount of companies, with QQQ holding 100 and VGT holding over 300.

There's quite a bit of overlap between the two ETFs, with 37% of QQQ's holdings also found in VGT and a 48% weight overlap overall.

However, there are some subtle differences in their holding diversifications and concentrations that make for important considerations when considering risk.

QQQ Has Slightly Outperformed

Over the course of 17 years since VGT's inception, both QQQ and VGT have outperformed the general market significantly. However, QQQ has outperformed VGT by a hair, mostly driven by recent year gains. Both VGT and QQQ were fairly neck-and-neck in the early years. The two ETFs also have been 98% correlated in the past 5 years on a monthly basis.

Data by YCharts

QQQ Is Better Sector Diversified

VGT stays true to its name and invests almost exclusively in the technology sector. Contrary to popular belief, QQQ actually includes many industries other than the technology industry.

VGT Sector Breakdown seekingalpha.com QQQ Sector Breakdown, seekingalpha.com

This sector diversification of QQQ brings in slightly better risk management metrics than compared to VGT. Over the past 5 years, QQQ has experienced slightly lower volatility than VGT.

Data by YCharts

When adjusting historical returns with volatility, the Sharpe ratio also favors QQQ with slightly higher risk adjusted returns than VGT.

Data by YCharts

Taking a closer look at notable bear markets/corrections also shows a slight advantage for QQQ in terms of managing % of highs.

In the 2008 financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

In the 2018 interest rate rise sell-off (technology stocks with high priced in growth tend to be at most risk, this is relevant in today's discussion on raising interest rates post COVID):

Data by YCharts

In the 2020 COVID sell-off:

Data by YCharts

VGT Overweighting Its Top 2 Is A Risk

seekingalpha.com

VGT is significantly overweight on its top two holdings of Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) which consists of nearly 40% of the value combined (as opposed to QQQ which has about 20%). While it's easy to look back and say those two companies have done extremely well recently, there's no guarantee moving forward that they will continue their outperformance.

In fact, let's take a time machine back to 2004 when VGT was first incepted. The top two holdings of QQQ (which would have likely also have been VGT's largest holdings) was MSFT and Intel (INTC).

Visual History Of The NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

In the ten years after 2004, these two holdings pretty much went flat on average and both underperformed the general market. You would have been much better off investing in other opportunities rather than concentrating so much of your assets in just two holdings. This again highlights the importance of diversification and also why I think QQQ is a lower risk option than VGT.

Data by YCharts

Takeaways

VGT and QQQ have very similar technology-focused objectives. Both ETFs' performances and volatility have been extremely similar. Picking one over the other is not likely to make a huge difference.

However, if I had to pick one, QQQ wins by a hair. Its better sector diversification and lower concentration in its top two holdings make it a better risk-managed ETF.

VGT could be useful in a portfolio to adjust asset allocation towards technology but would be the riskier option for most investors as the only investment in a portfolio.