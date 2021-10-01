Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

A Little Throwback

A little over six months ago, I published an article about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), where I estimated a target price of $2,800 per share. Not a long time ago, the company reached my estimate. To date, Google's shares have grown by ~35%. Now, it's time to review the valuation model.

Data by YCharts

In my previous article, I spent some time describing Google's business. Not many things changed, but financials. My past analysis was based on the 2020 Annual Report. This time, I'm going to use TTM indicators based on the 6M 2021 Report. The focus will be on the financial part. However, it is essentially important to understand the company's business before hopping into the valuation. In this article, I'm going to use the same valuation model with new inputs and also a DCF valuation model in order to present a complete analysis.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet is a great company, but its projects and businesses are even better. That's the point of the article: to try to find Google's fair value using different methods, one of which is holding structure valuation (I used it in my previous article). After all, I estimated Alphabet's stock target price at the level of $3,708, which is 33.7% higher than the current price.

Google's Business model

I'm not going to focus on Google's history, governance, and other facts. There are plenty of company's overviews on the web. Just make a small introduction to Alphabet's business model to make the valuation models easier to understand.

Google is a holding company that includes a variety of technology businesses. It diversifies its business by creating new technologies and investing and acquiring new startups with high potential. The revenue comes from many sources, which can be divided into 3 groups: Google Services, Google Cloud, Other Bets.

Source: created by the author using data from Alphabet's Q2 Earnings Report

Google Services division is the core of the company's business. It includes signature products, such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, and ads. The income comes mostly from advertisements, but also sales of apps and other digital content, hardware, and fees for subscription products. The earnings from Google Services are high, fast-growing, and highly marginal. Thus, it allows the company to sustain other unprofitable divisions.

Google Cloud is another "big bet", providing cloud services for its own products and other customers. It includes Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. These services include cloud computing, machine learning, data storage, data analysis, hosting, and much more.

Other Bets is the big group of divisions that consist of a large number of early-stage products that are not individually material. These startups are grown to become a part of the general business or independent division. Other Bets is like a risky investment for Google: some of them might skyrocket, others may fail. The sales are delivered through fees from internet services, licensed, and R&D services. The division is heavily unprofitable in comparison to sales, but it has high potential. Probably, you've heard about Waymo, X, DeepMind, Wing. These are some of the big "Other Bets"; the division also includes many other well-known projects.

In the report, the revenues also include hedging gains (losses). Sometimes, the gains are even higher than sales from Other Bets segment, but it is not a part of Google's business, so I'm not going to review it and will count it in the valuation models as a part of the income from Google Services.

For valuation purposes, I will divide the sales structure into the following groups:

Google Services and Other Bets excluding YouTube YouTube Google Cloud

This clustering makes it easier to select a peer group for each of Google's segments. Thus, it makes valuation more correct.

Relative Valuation

In my previous article, I tried to calculate Alphabet's fair value by analyzing its holding structure. This time, I also will use common relative valuation. Among Google's peers are well-known American internet companies, which are involved in different operations, including internet advertising, cloud computing, entertainment, R&D, etc. Let's begin with a general comparison of Google and its peers.

General comparison with peers

Basically, Google is a tech giant company and a part of FAAMG. For valuation purposes, I chose the 10 largest (excluding Chinese companies, since their risk is incomparably high) tech companies, which industry is overlapping with any of Google's businesses. The list of the companies includes Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Adobe (ADBE), Netflix (NFLX), Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), and Shopify (SHOP). The list is short, and it does not include all competitors. Perhaps, the top companies by market capitalization include other technology companies; but this list, in my opinion, includes the closest Google's peers.

Google shows a decent financial performance. Its profitability indicators are close to the industry average, and sometimes even exceed. The growth over the past periods is also high. EPS growth lags behind the industry average, but the value of 21% over the past 5 years is significantly higher than the market as a whole. Pay attention to the projected growth of next year: the company is expected to grow faster than the industry averages.

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

Relatively, Google seems to be quite undervalued. There is a large spread of multipliers among peers: everything depends on the industry, growth rates, and business risk. Nevertheless, Alphabet is significantly below the average values of most indicators.

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

For the valuation, I used the values presented in the following table. The conservative value is based on a harmonic mean since it is the smallest of the calculated values. Optimistic, on an arithmetic average, using a similar method. Optimal is the geometric mean. Each multiplier is given its own weight value in the overall result, as well as each average. As a result, the following results were obtained.

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

Taking into account all things mentioned above, Google is showing better performance than its peers, notwithstanding it is relatively cheaper than them. In addition, Google has a really diversified business, which will drive the diversification of revenue structure in the future (therefore reducing the risks). However, one metric is good, but several are better.

Holding structure valuation

In this valuation model, I picked a group of competitors for each of Google's segments (they were mentioned above), then calculated a potential market capitalization for each division and summed it up with others. I updated sets of peers for each division. The valuation will be based on P/S multiple, so the first step was to calculate TTM sales of each division. The numbers are presented in the following table.

TTM Revenues Millions USD Google Search & other 125,965 YouTube ads 24,929 Google Network 27,528 Google other 25,269 Google Services total 203,691 Google Cloud 15,950 Other Bets 750 Hedging gains (losses) (97) Total 220,294

Source: created by the author based on Alphabet's financial reports

Google Services (excl. YouTube) and Other Bets

Google Services is the main source of Alphabet's revenue. The segment is big and has high margins as well. The core of Google Services is Google Search and Google Network; this is primarily a digital advertising business, and partly from sales of other products and services (such as digital content, subscription services, hardware, etc.). It is difficult to separate the structure of Other Bets. The earnings of this department include many various types of business (some of which don't have peers). Therefore, it's almost impossible to pick public competitors.

Thus, the key competitors are companies whose main source of income is advertising. But it is quite difficult to find the same kind of companies like Google without touching the Chinese market. The business models of some of these companies are far from Google, but they are internet companies selling advertising and services. I picked 10 peers: Facebook (FB), Snap (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), Match (MTCH), Pinterest (PINS), Zillow (Z), InterActiveCorp (IAC), Shutterstock (SSTK), Yelp (YELP), and Yandex (YNDX) (which is kind of Google's copy, but more).

Company Name Ticker TTM P/S Ratio Facebook FB 9.45 Snapchat SNAP 36.06 Twitter TWTR 11.48 Match MTCH 16.25 Pinterest PINS 15.39 Yandex YNDX 7.2 Zillow Z 4.28 InterActiveCorp IAC 3.71 Shutterstock SSTK 5.88 Yelp YELP 2.88

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

Indicator TTM P/S Ratio Potential Mkt. Cap., mln. Sales 179,512.00 Arithmetic Mean 11.26 2,020,946.10 Geometric Mean 8.47 1,519,968.63 Harmonic Mean 6.64 1,191,550.57

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

The valuation varies from $1.2T to $2T depending on the type of mean indicator. This is the key business of Alphabet, so it generates most of the market value of the company.

YouTube

YouTube is a kind of social network, and also an entertainment company. It won't be difficult to pick companies for comparison. The list of peers of entertainment companies includes such names as The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Company (CHTR), Spotify (SPOT). Also, there are social network companies: Facebook (FB), Snap (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS).

Company Name Ticker TTM P/S Ratio Entertainment The Walt Disney Company DIS 4.96 Netflix NFLX 9.43 Comcast CMCSA 2.37 Charter Communications CHTR 2.77 Spotify SPOT 4.31 Social Networks Facebook FB 9.45 Snapchat SNAP 36.06 Twitter TWTR 11.48 Pinterest PINS 15.39

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

Indicator TTM P/S Ratio Potential Mkt. Cap., mln. Sales 24,929.00 Arithmetic Mean 10.69 266,518.71 Geometric Mean 7.55 188,205.00 Harmonic Mean 5.60 139,505.02

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

YouTube is another big play of Alphabet. It generates a strong addition to the value of the main business of the company (around 10%). Google bought YouTube for $1.65B, and now it's worth ~100 times more according to my estimate. It's a brilliant business that will continue growing and will bring Alphabet even more.

Google Cloud

There are many companies in the cloud computing industry. They are having different business models, but still, they are peers of each other. I picked 15 companies, which are engaged in the industry, or have a big flow of cloud revenue. The list includes the following companies: Salesforce (CRM), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Oracle (ORCL), VMware (VMW), Cloudflare (NET), Twilio (TWLO), Dropbox (DBX), Zscaler (ZS), ServiceNow (NOW), Workday (WDAY), SAP (SAP), Adobe (ADBE), IBM (IBM), Snowflake (SNOW).

Company Name Ticker TTM P/S Ratio Salesforce CRM 10.77 CrowdStrike CRWD 52.44 Oracle ORCL 5.99 VMware VMW 4.72 Cloudflare NET 81.93 Twilio TWLO 26.87 Dropbox DBX 6.06 Datadog DDOG 60.74 Zscaler ZS 56.26 ServiceNow NOW 25.59 Workday WDAY 14.5 SAP SAP 5.52 Adobe ADBE 21.07 IBM IBM 1.64 Snowflake SNOW 111.64

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

Indicator TTM P/S Ratio Potential Mkt. Cap., mln Sales 15,950.00 Arithmetic Mean 32.38 516,503.53 Geometric Mean 17.81 284,063.04 Harmonic Mean 8.85 141,168.54

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

Basically, cloud computing stocks have a much higher P/S ratio than average tech companies. Thus, the valuation varies from $141B to $516B depending on the type of the mean. The problem is that this valuation model includes the future prospects only as peers' prices, but not Google's growth.

Summary

My valuation model showed that Alphabet's current valuation is about to be fair. Conservative and optimistic calculations show overvaluation and undervaluation, respectively, while optimal is around current market capitalization. However, the estimates are more offset to an undervaluation, so with the following numbers, Google is undervalued by ~10%.

Department Conservative Optimal Optimistic Google Services & Other Bets (excl. YouTube) 1,191,550.57 1,519,968.63 2,020,946.10 YouTube 139,505.02 188,205.00 266,518.71 Google Cloud 141,168.54 284,063.04 516,503.53 Sum 1,472,224.13 1,992,236.67 2,803,968.34 Result Distribution 20% 60% 20% Target. Mkt. Cap 2,050,580.50 Upside 9.37% Target Share Price 3,075.49

Source: created by the author using data from finviz.com

DCF Valuation

The target price estimates from previous models are too different (notwithstanding both of them show upside potential). In this case, I find the DCF model extremely useful. I used Alpha Spread tool with my own inputs, such as discount rate (cost of equity in particular) and terminal growth rate. The calculation of the cost of equity is presented in the table below. I expect terminal growth at the level of 1.5%, which, in my opinion, is a fairly conservative forecast.

Data Point Result Source Risk-Free rate 0.97% Bloomberg ERP 4.72% Damodaran Unlevered Beta 1.1 S&P Global/Simply WallSt Levered Beta 1.073 Calculation Cost of Equity 6.0% Calculation (CAPM) Equity Weight 98.70% Calculation Cost of Debt 0.53% Calculation Debt Weight 1.30% Calculation WACC 5.96% Calculation

Source: created by the author

The revenue growth and operating margin are expected to slowly decrease in the future, but it won't have a big impact on the company's business. Indeed, Alphabet will become a value stock, but it won't be soon. Until that, investors may enjoy decent growth rates and profitability.

Indicator 31.03.2022 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2025 31.03.2026 Terminal Revenue 301,640 330,879 397,234 486,890 562,601 610,591 Operating Margin 29.26% 27.96% 27.73% 27.29% 26.85% 26.41% Operating Income 88,273 92,521 110,139 132,866 151,064 161,277 Taxes -7,186 -9,508 -13,671 -19,329 -25,203 -30,351 NOPAT 81,086 83,013 96,469 113,537 125,861 130,926 Net CapEx -5,857 -5,741 -6,071 -6,435 -6,273 -5,545 FCFF 75,229 77,272 90,398 107,102 119,589 125,380 Present Value 70,998 68,824 75,986 84,963 89,532 2,104,675

Source: created by the author using Alpha Spread

The DCF valuation model showed a decent undervaluation of Google, right between the regular relative valuation and holding structure valuation. The estimated price is $3,816 per share.

DCF Value 2,495B USD +Cash & Equivalents 27B USD +Investments 108B USD Firm Value 2,630B USD -Debt 25B USD -Non-Current Capital Leases 11B USD Equity Value 2,593B USD Shares Outstanding 679,612,000 GOOGL Intrinsic Value 3,816.05 USD Stock Market Price 2,774 USD Undervaluation 37.56%

Source: created by the author using Alpha Spread

The Bottom Line

Google is a great company with extremely high potential. It includes a settled digital advertising business, one of the biggest in the world cloud computing businesses, and many other especially promising projects. In my opinion, it's one of the best life-long investments at the moment. Moreover, it is decently undervalued according to my estimates.

Valuation Type (Weight in Sum) Target Price Upside Relative Valuation (33%) 4230 USD 52.50% Holding Structure Valuation (33%) 3075 USD 9.37% DCF Valuation (34%) 3816 USD 37.56% Summary 3708 USD 33.68%

Source: created by the author

After a 35% run, Google is still undervalued. In total, my models show a 33.7% upside. It took Alphabet six months of the bullish market to reach my previous target. The implied horizon for achieving the new estimated price is 18 months due to raised uncertainty. Indeed, with a few changes in my models, the number may change, but Alphabet will remain to be an exceptional business with great prospects. Like any investment, it implies some risks. But, definitely, they are less significant than for some of Google's main peers and the whole tech industry. So, even today, when the financial markets are near historically maximum levels (same as Alphabet's market capitalization) and with investors beware of the bearish cycle, Alphabet might be one of the best low-risk tech investments.