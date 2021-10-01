thongchaipeun/iStock via Getty Images

Investor Takeaway

SES (IVAN) is one of the companies that I am most excited about in the EV battery space. Perhaps only Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) trumps it, but only due to the company's low valuation. The degree of validation from third-party testing that SES has built up is unheard of and offers confidence in execution ability beyond that of any other battery development company. I hold tremendous confidence that SES will ultimately be vindicated in its decision to select the hybrid approach as the best way forward. The value of such a decision, if indeed correct, is tremendous.

There is little argument that solid-state batteries or, perhaps more accurately, lithium metal batteries, are the future of the automotive industry and batteries as a whole. The benefits of being at the forefront of such a revolution should be fairly apparent at this point. While, as the below disclosure notes, I do not own shares in the company, do not confuse this for a lack of confidence. Following the fall of the SPAC, the vast majority of post-merger companies will trade below the strike price in the days, or weeks, following the completion.

I plan to initiate a position shortly after the closing of the business combination as, even though I believe shares will appreciate far above today's $10 strike price, there is no use in purchasing shares at an unnecessary premium. I plan to build out my position in SES to be one of the larger holdings in my EV supply chain-focused portfolio as I thoroughly believe that the company offers an early entry into one of the industry's most revolutionary technologies. While I still find Solid Power an attractive option, SES is certainly my favorite company focused on lithium metal battery commercialization.

Thesis Introduction

I recently published an article on SES, which offers a fairly comprehensive breakdown of the company's technical progress and general commercialization plans. The following is a summary of a discussion that I held with Rohit Makharia, the COO and President of SES, to gain a bit more clarity into the business' operations and development. I will also include a brief summary of important updates from the company's September 16th Analyst Day presentation.

Technical Updates

The company's most recent presentation didn't do much in the way of updating certain timelines, but it did offer more in the way of technical information available. Firstly, the lack of updates on the company's current timeline is a good thing. The company has a fairly aggressive commercialization timeline, hoping to commercialize its production in 2025 upon clearing a number of developmental milestones. I have reasonable confidence in the company's ability to actually meet this goal or, at the very least, come quite close and the fact that it remains on track helps to confirm this. So, moving on from this discussion of timelines, it's important to understand what technical updates SES has provided.

The technical updates to the presentation are largely to do with the company's cell performance at varying temperatures and power ratings. Focusing on the company's low-temperature performance first, SES has demonstrated impressive capacity retention and low internal resistance. Maintaining almost 80% capacity at -30°C, SES's battery technology is well equipped for the broad demands of the automotive world. It's not much of a secret that batteries lose some of their performance in colder climates and this performance is more than acceptable. Moderately improving upon the cold-weather performance of today's lithium-ion batteries, SES has demonstrated, through third-party testing, its ability to adequately support the demanding range of automotive conditions.

Source: SES

Moving on to the measure of different power ratings, SES again demonstrates strong performance. For this, the company puts the figures in terms of "C-rate". C-rate is a way to normalize discharge rate against varying capacity levels, measuring the rate at which a battery is discharged relative to its capacity. So, a battery that is fully discharged in an hour, will have a rate of 1C (1/1=1). In other words, a 100 Ah (ampere-hour) cell with a rate of 1C, will discharge at a rate of 100 amperes. I guess the short-winded way of saying this is that, the greater the number, the greater the rate of current.

What's important to understand is that, as C-rate increases, the useful capacity of a cell decreases. This is commonly known as Peukert's effect, and the battery behaves as such due to increasing internal resistance. With SES's third-party testing, researchers were able to demonstrate strong capacity retention at up to 7C. Understanding the significance of C-rates, this represents a sub-10-minute full cell discharge. Such performance should also translate to stronger battery longevity when using fast-charging capabilities and is directly correlated to the company's sub-15 minute 80% charge time.

Source: SES

Now, all of this may, or may not, sound pretty impressive depending on your familiarity with battery performance metrics. So, naturally, it makes sense to position this relative to peers. The image below compares SES to its peers on a number of important metrics but the most relevant to this discussion is the comparison of room temperature energy density at different power levels. While QuantumScape (QS) doesn't have published results there, Solid Power (DCRC) does and, as the graphic below demonstrates, the latter is currently quite far behind SES.

Source: SES

Ivanhoe Merger

More so than most SPAC targets, SES gained a tangible advantage by selecting Ivanhoe Acquisition as its listing partner. Unlike some other SPACs, where a sponsor has convinced a private company to go public, SES put itself on the market and considered a number of alternative vehicles before settling on Ivanhoe. Ultimately settling on Ivanhoe, there must've been fairly clear motivation behind the company's decision to list.

Mr. Makharia cited the very clear connection between the sponsor and Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF), the two sharing the same founder and Executive Co-Chairman, as one of the leading factors to the company's decision. This connection to one of the largest global producers of nickel and copper is something that was rather attractive to SES as a way to hedge against the potential for future supply constraints. There are no supply agreements on the table as of yet but it does seem likely that this close relationship will come to SES's advantage if the market materializes to create the supply squeeze that is expected.

Ivanhoe also brought a number of critical experts and consultants to the table during discussions. The high demonstrated interest exhibited by Ivanhoe, and the technical expertise it brought on to facilitate due diligence, gave SES fair confidence in Ivanhoe's ability to support it as more than just a cash vehicle. These consultants also gave SES an avenue to showcase the progress that it has made with some very tangible, third-party, test results.

The other SPACs that SES spoke to were unable to offer much beyond the basic financial support that is expected of a SPAC, making Ivanhoe the most attractive option. Mr. Makharia confirmed that the merger is still expected to conclude before the end of the year and that the two firms, Ivanhoe Acquisition and SES, are more limited by the SEC's timeline rather than any internal resistance. This isn't anything out of the ordinary and, really, the only news to report here is that, fortunately, there is no news.

During the merger process, one of the more encouraging signs for investors was the 100% retention from existing investors, as some even increased their positions through the PIPE. Investors included General Motors (NYSE:GM), Hyundai Motor Company (KS:005380), LG Technology Ventures, Geely Holding Group (HK:0175), SAIC Motor (SHA:600104), and Foxconn (2317.TW) just to name a few. Mr. Makharia said that this strong support from insiders and existing shareholders wasn't much of a surprise. For a man of his background, I suppose that it shouldn't be.

Mr. Makharia, prior to making the transition to become the COO for SES, spent 19 years working on EVs and making investments in high-tech startups. During his time at Chevy, the two companies formed a relationship and Mr. Makharia earned a position on the company's board. Through this more intimate relationship with SES, Mr. Makharia was able to see enough to convince him to move over to the up-and-coming battery startup. Back in 2015, when General Motors first invested in SES, Makharia explains that it wasn't so clear if lithium metal would be the future. There were just so many issues to work out. However, especially at this point, it is more than obvious that this is the next evolution of battery technology. He also spoke towards the background of the company's technical team that gave him confidence in their ability to execute on the goals they've set. He holds the belief that the company has the best available approach, as he believes it is the best equipped to meet the various requirements of the automotive world. These types of validation, coming from peers, potential customers, and even industry executives, offer further validation towards the company's progress.

Competitive Landscape

One of the concerns for lithium metal battery developers is the existence of a tremendously powerful, and well-endowed, network of existing battery producers. Largely controlled by CATL, LG Energy Solution (OTCPK:LGCLF), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), SK Innovation, and Samsung SDI (OTCPK:SSDIY), the current pecking order will be hard to disrupt. Additionally, with such battery producers having billions in the bank, it may seem that smaller companies, such as SES, aren't really in the position to challenge them. However, in this highly competitive world of battery development, time is sometimes the most valuable resource.

Founded in 2012, and making the decision to commit fully to its hybrid approach in 2015, SES has spent almost a decade focused solely on solving the lithium metal problem. Unsurprisingly, Mr. Makharia identified the company's high-concentration solvent-in-salt electrolyte as the most time-intensive and complex aspect of SES's development. Essentially developed via a scientifically driven process of hypothesis development and testing, for lack of a better term, time has been the greatest developmental force behind SES's proprietary solvent. This isn't to say that capital isn't important, rather that its usefulness begins to level out as the importance of time only grows.

The other aspect that can only come with time, is the sheer volume of testing that SES has been able to complete. Having produced more than 15,000 multi-layer cells over its existence, be it the original, single-layer, coin cells or today's multilayer pouches, all iterations have been critical components of product development. Naturally, this practice of constant iteration following detailed technical analysis is time-consuming.

Discussion of Technology

Manufacturability is an incredibly important aspect of SES's innovative technology. While, both chemically and structurally, SES's hybrid battery is almost completely different from a lithium-ion cell, the manufacturing processes are nearly identical. While most developers require substantial changes to the current lithium-ion battery manufacturing process, SES will only need to change the way that the anode is manufactured. This change will simplify the production process as, instead of using the graphite coating, the company only needs to laminate lithium metal to copper foil. This change in anode manufacturing won't disrupt general battery assembly, again speaking towards the relative ease of volume production.

Much of my discussion with Mr. Makharia around the company's technology was centered around the electrolyte and the performance that it enables. As this was the primary focus of my earlier summary of updates provided by the most recent presentation. However, it was interesting to hear a bit of the thinking behind the general debate of the liquid electrolyte versus a solid electrolyte in respect to enabling a lithium metal anode.

Mr. Makharia first discussed oxide-based solid electrolytes, citing the extreme thinness of the separator required for the battery to work. With a maximum thickness of ~25 microns to achieve the desired energy density, it is incredibly difficult to produce the required ceramics. These large sheets, far thinner than a human hair, must be produced without any imperfections as any production flaws can accelerate cell failure. Achieving an acceptable yield of quality material at scale is a tremendous challenge that companies, such as QuantumScape, must work to overcome. With this in mind, the lack of any form of volume production from QuantumScape to date makes a bit more sense.

Polymer and sulfide-based solid electrolytes are far more manufacturable than oxides, but suffer from sub-par ionic conductivity. Broad temperature performance and high power applications also tend to be weak points for the solid electrolyte, ideas that were strongly confirmed by the above analysis. Additionally, creating a clean interface between electrode and electrolyte is a struggle with solid electrolytes that simply doesn't exist with a liquid electrolyte. The structural challenges that solid electrolytes present are often the limiting factor in the creation of multi-layer cells. So, manufacturability and performance in more demanding situations were leading contributions to SES's decision to focus development on a liquid electrolyte.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest issue that SES has had to focus its development on is the prevention of dendrite growth. The company's proprietary high-concentration electrolyte solution has been able to tackle this issue with a bit of a two-pronged approach. The first, and most important aspect, is that SES's electrolyte slows dendrite growth. The second way SES has been able to mitigate the damage caused by dendrites, is by having its electrolyte alter the morphology of the material. The dendrites, instead of forming in their typical spear-like structure, balloon out a bit more. While it's still not ideal for this to take place within the cell, it mitigates the damage that dendrites would typically do.

Between the two approaches, I believe that it's fair to say that SES has demonstrated the superiority of the hybrid approach. Obviously, SES will claim it's following the superior blueprint, as solid-state developers would likely claim that their philosophy is better, so I wanted to understand why SES is one of so few developing the hybrid approach if it truly is the superior design. Mr. Makharia's response was fairly logical, saying, firstly, that he can't speak for others, but that the solid electrolyte approach was the more obvious strategy of the two.

SES began its work following the design of a solid electrolyte but realized early on what a more optimized liquid electrolyte could bring. Mr. Makharia reasons that SES was very early in its switch to the liquid electrolyte and that its competitors likely didn't consider it as a serious option in time to retain the early adopter advantage. Because the discovery process for the ideal liquid electrolyte solution, which is still being improved upon, was such a time-intensive process, switching development even just a few years ago would've set a company back years.

Another important area of SES's product offering is its AI battery management system ("BMS"). A capable BMS is imperative for the successful operation of a battery pack; as Mr. Makharia described it, one doesn't just buy Apple's (AAPL) iPhone, they're buying the iOS as well. Most automotive OEMs already have their own BMSs, tailored specifically to their vehicles' needs. However, SES plans to integrate its BMS into OEM management systems for a more optimized solution.